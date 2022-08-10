Read full article on original website
Where to Watch and Stream Hara-Kiri: Death of a Samurai Free Online
Cast: Koji Yakusho Ichikawa Ebizo XI Eita Nagayama Hikari Mitsushima Naoto Takenaka. A tale of revenge, honor and disgrace, centering on a poverty-stricken samurai who discovers the fate of his ronin son-in-law, setting in motion a tense showdown of vengeance against the house of a feudal lord. Is Hara-Kiri: Death...
Netflix Renews Love Death + Robots for Season 4
Love, Death + Robots Season 4 is a go and fans are elated. Netflix announced that another salvo of the anthology series is coming up. The Emmy award-winning animated show has been beloved by critics and audiences alike since premiering on the platform. Now, more of that world can be explored in the coming months. A lot of users are still working their way through Volume 3. The second wave didn't drop that long ago, so people are going to have to catch up before any other announcements drop. Over at Gold Derby, they talked to the creators and Tim Miller said the harder part about creating Love, Death + Robots is picking which stories they want to pursue with each outing. Check out what he had to say down below.
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Mistake Made Fans Think Series Was Canceled
The HBO Max series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin released the penultimate episode of its first season on Thursday, and the preview for the upcoming finale left fans puzzled and frustrated. The Pretty Little Liars offshoot/reboot advertised next week's Season 1 finale as the "Series Finale" in its promo. With everything at HBO Max in flux at the moment, fans immediately took this to mean the streaming service may have cancelled the new Pretty Little Liars show already. That's not the case, as the wording in the promo was actually just a mistake.
The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche
Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. A rep for her family told the outlet, "We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
Where to Watch and Stream The Girl Who Knew Too Much Free Online
Cast: John Saxon Letícia Román Valentina Cortese Dante DiPaolo Titti Tomaino. A tourist witnesses a murder and finds herself caught up in a series of bloody killings. The Girl Who Knew Too Much never made it to Netflix, unfortunately. Still, Netflix holds a variety of shows one can watch for subscription plans that costs $9.99 per month for the basic plan, $15.49 monthly for the standard plan, and $19.99 a month for the premium plan.
Mark Ruffalo Celebrates Chris Hemsworth's Birthday with Hilarious Avengers: Endgame Throwback
Happy Birthday, Chris Hemsworth! The star known best for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe turned 39 on August 11th. Many people have taken to social media to celebrate Hemsworth's special day, including some of his fellow Avengers. Mark Ruffalo, who first appeared alongside Hemsworth in The Avengers in 2012, took to Instagram today to post a very fun throwback photo to 2019's Avengers: Endgame.
Where to Watch and Stream The Pervert's Guide to Cinema Free Online
The Pervert's Guide to Cinema offers an introduction into some of Žižek's most exciting ideas on fantasy, reality, sexuality, subjectivity, desire, materiality and cinematic form. Whether he is untangling the famously baffling films of David Lynch, or overturning everything you thought you knew about Hitchcock, Žižek illuminates the screen with his passion, intellect, and unfailing sense of humour.
Where to Watch and Stream The Spiral Staircase Free Online
Cast: Dorothy McGuire George Brent Ethel Barrymore Kent Smith Rhonda Fleming. On a stormy night, the mute servant to an ailing matriarch is stalked by a serial killer. Unfortunately, The Spiral Staircase is not available on Netflix. Although you can access the vast library of shows and movies on Netflix under various subscription costs depending on the plan you choose: $9.99 per month for the basic plan, $15.99 monthly for the standard plan, and $19.99 a month for the premium plan.
Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds Shares Terrifying Photo of His Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Ryan Reynolds has been starring in a lot of fun movies lately from Free Guy to The Adam Project, but fans of the actor are eager to see him return as Deadpool. Reynolds last played the Marvel character in Deadpool 2 back in 2018, and it seems like the third installment is finally on its way. When the Disney/Fox merger happened, it was reported that Disney would be moving ahead with a Deadpool 3, and it looks like Reynolds is currently training for his return. While we wait on official Deadpool news, Reynolds is having some fun on social media. Yesterday, the actor shared a hilariously terrifying look at his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
AMC Announces The Walking Dead Series Finale Live Event
AMC Networks will end The Walking Dead this fall with a final eight episodes and a live fan event celebrating the series finale. The hit zombie drama, which premiered in 2010 and will conclude after 177 episodes across eleven seasons, returns October 2 and airs its Greg Nicotero-directed final episode on November 20. During the cable channel's virtual Television Critics Association presentation on Wednesday, Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said it would send off "the most successful series in the history of cable television" with an "epic live event" on the night of the Walking Dead series finale.
Where to Watch and Stream Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster Free Online
Cast: Yōsuke Natsuki Yuriko Hoshi Akiko Wakabayashi Hisaya Itô Hiroshi Koizumi. A meteor lands in Kurobe Valley as detective Shindo is assigned to protect Princess Salno from assassination. She emerges under the guise of a Venusian prophetess and catches the attention of journalist Naoko and Mothra's fairies by predicting a powerful space monster's arrival. The infant Mothra must convince Godzilla and Rodan to set aside their hatred of humanity or face the monster alone.
The Orville Is Now Streaming on Disney+ but It's Missing an Episode
The Orville: New Horizons is now streaming on Disney+ but the series is missing an episode. Disney announced during San Diego Comic-Con that the Hulu original series from Seth MacFarlane, a sci-fi love letter to Star Trek with MacFarlane's signature humor lightly laced throughout, would come to Disney+ in addition to remaining on Hulu. All three seasons were meant to go live today, August 10th. That mostly happened, but one episode is missing, the most recent season finale episode "Future Unknown." MacFarlane took to Twitter to confirm that the episode's absence is due to a technical glitch and that it should be live on Disney+ before the end of the week.
Where to Watch and Stream Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House Free Online
Cast: Cary Grant Myrna Loy Melvyn Douglas Reginald Denny Sharyn Moffett. An advertising executive dreams of getting out of the city and building a perfect home in the country, only to find the transition fraught with problems. Is Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House on Netflix?. Mr. Blandings Builds His...
Where to Watch and Stream Minuscule 2: Mandibles from Far Away Free Online
Cast: Bruno Salomone Thierry Frémont Stéphane Coulon Jean Nanga Sarah Cohen-Hadria. When the first snow falls in the valley, it is urgent to prepare its reserves for the winter. Alas, during the operation, a small ladybug is trapped in a box - to the Caribbean. One solution: reform the shock team.
Chainsaw Man: Denji's Voice Actor Posts Secret Message Just for Makima
Chainsaw Man is just a few months out from its release, and it would not be too much to say all eyes are on the adaptation. The team at Studio MAPPA is working hard on the project as you can imagine, and some big news about the show was just revealed. Not long ago, the main cast was announced, and it didn't take the actor behind Denji long to share a secret message meant for Makima.
Where to Watch and Stream The Murderer Lives at Number 21 Free Online
Cast: Pierre Fresnay Suzy Delair Jean Tissier Pierre Larquey Noël Roquevert. Inspector Wens moves into a Paris boarding house to catch a serial killer. Unfortunately, The Murderer Lives at Number 21 is not available on Netflix. Although you can access the vast library of shows and movies on Netflix under various subscription costs depending on the plan you choose: $9.99 per month for the basic plan, $15.99 monthly for the standard plan, and $19.99 a month for the premium plan.
Where to Watch and Stream Christmas Present Free Online
Cast: Carlo Delle Piane Diego Abatantuono Gianni Cavina Alessandro Haber George Eastman. A group of former friends meets again after a very long time, in a Christmas night, with the intent of ripping off a rich industrialist in a game of Poker. Old hatreds and mistrusts conflict with the nostalgia for the lost friendships.
Pennyworth Adds Batman to the Title in New Season 3 Trailer
The DC TV series starring Batman's faithful butler is getting a name change. Warner Bros. Television unveiled the Season 3 trailer for Pennyworth, which follows the exploits of Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon) after he signs on to work for billionaires Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge) and Martha Wayne (Emma Paetz). Pennyworth originally aired on EPIX, but is making the move to HBO Max for its third season. The new network isn't the only change being made, as WBT has decided to give the show's title a facelift by adding Batman's recognizable name to it. According to IGN, the Alfred-centric show will now be known as Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler.
