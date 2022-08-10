Love, Death + Robots Season 4 is a go and fans are elated. Netflix announced that another salvo of the anthology series is coming up. The Emmy award-winning animated show has been beloved by critics and audiences alike since premiering on the platform. Now, more of that world can be explored in the coming months. A lot of users are still working their way through Volume 3. The second wave didn't drop that long ago, so people are going to have to catch up before any other announcements drop. Over at Gold Derby, they talked to the creators and Tim Miller said the harder part about creating Love, Death + Robots is picking which stories they want to pursue with each outing. Check out what he had to say down below.

