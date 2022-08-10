Read full article on original website
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Will Isiah Pacheco Be RB2?Chiefs Focus News And More.Tampa, FL
Carson Wentz reaching new lows with Commanders in training camp
There weren’t exactly high hopes for Carson Wentz as he joins the Washington Commanders this season, but he’s failing to even clear that low bar. It was a near-unanimous sentiment whenever Carson Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders that it was not going to be a beneficial move for the franchise. Wentz struggled quite a bit, particularly down the stretch, in Indianapolis in the 2021 season and has been on a steady decline for several years.
Video: Tyreek Hill completely shakes off Buccaneers defender during joint practice
The Miami Dolphins are holding a couple of joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, their neighbors to the north, this week. Preseason joint practices between two teams are a great way for players to face off against different players prior to the start of games. For one Bucs defender,...
DL Rasheem Green sharpened skill going against Texans Pro Bowl left tackles of past and present
HOUSTON — Rasheem Green entered the NFL as a 2018 third-round pick from USC. The Seattle Seahawks had traded with the Houston Texans at the deadline the previous season for Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown. The former 2008 first-rounder from Virginia Tech became the blindside protector for quarterback Russell Wilson. It also provided an opportunity for Green to go against one of the more dominant pass blockers in the game everyday in practice.
Browns QB Deshaun Watson looming suspension has new wrinkle revealed
The Cleveland Browns and quarterback Deshaun Watson are stuck in limbo. They are waiting on the appeal to his six-game suspension levied by Judge Sue L. Roberts last week. The NFL appealed the decision and instead of deciding for himself, commissioner Roger Goodell appointed former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey to hear the […] The post Browns QB Deshaun Watson looming suspension has new wrinkle revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Half-brother of Vikings star Dalvin Cook charged with murder
The Miami-Herald confirmed through the 18-year-old's mother that he is Dalvin Cook's half-brother.
The 49ers Have Signed A Veteran Cornerback
Injuries are starting to pile up in the San Francisco 49ers' secondary. As a result, the front office has decided to bring in a veteran cornerback to bolster their depth chart. On Wednesday, the 49ers signed cornerback Ken Crawley to a one-year deal. Crawley, a former undrafted player out of...
NFL・
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says Deshaun Watson's behavior was 'egregious' and 'predatory'
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Tuesday that the league feels Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should face harsher punishment for his "egregious" and "predatory" behavior.
Retired star NFL running back Frank Gore charged with domestic assault in Atlantic City
Atlantic City police charged Gore after an investigation into the July 31 incident.BreakingAC. Retired NFL running Frank Gore has been charged in a domestic assault in Atlantic City from last month.
Heat Land Russell Westbrook In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
It’s not strictly the dollar value. Every contract is big in the NBA. Even the league’s lowest-paid players are bringing in far more than an average person. Still, some contracts justify themselves. Realistically, the most important factor in gauging a player’s contract is their on-court production. Ideally, they should be paid in relation to their place in the league’s pecking order.
NBA・
Ravens' James Proche: Misses practice
Proche didn't practice Tuesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. The absence puts his status in doubt for Thursday's preseason game against Tennessee, though it's possible Proche had already earned the right to sit that one out along with a number of Baltimore starters. He and Devin Duvernay have been getting most of the first-team reps alongside Rashod Bateman in training camp, with reports from multiple Baltimore beat writers pinpointing Proche as one of the stars of camp. Duvernay is approximately the same size, significantly faster and was drafted three rounds earlier than Proche in 2020, but the latter seems to be making a much stronger impression at camp -- in part because Duvernay missed about a week with a thigh bruise. WR usage will be one of the key things to watch with Baltimore this preseason once the team gives its starters some run, likely in the second and/or third games.
Ravens' Justice Hill: Three carries in preseason opener
Hill rushed three times for 11 yards and didn't draw a target during the Ravens' 23-10 preseason win over the Titans on Thursday night. Seeing his first game action in just under a year, Hill put together modest numbers, but the biggest takeaway was his ability to get back on the field following the Achilles tear that wiped out last season. Hill has reportedly looked quick and back to pre-injury form in training camp practices, and he could see a bump in workload in a road exhibition matchup against the Cardinals a week from Sunday night as he aims to lock in a spot as a speedy change-of-pace option behind the presumptive top running back duo of J.K. Dobbins (knee) and Gus Edwards (knee).
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: No targets in pro debut
Robinson was listed as a starter but wasn't targeted in Thursday's 23-21 preseason win at New England. Fellow starting wide receiver Kenny Golladay and No. 1 quarterback Daniel Jones played the first two possessions of the game, so Robinson likely logged at least as much action as the established pair. A second-round pick in the 2022 Draft, Robinson impressed throughout the offseason program and training camp and was listed on the first-team offense on the Giants' first unofficial depth chart, putting himself in good standing in a receiving corps that's injury prone. At the moment, second-year pro Kadarius Toney (leg) isn't practicing, and Sterling Shepard (Achilles) remains on the PUP list, leaving Golladay, Robinson and Darius Slayton as the team's top healthy options.
Miami Public League Coaches Comment on Cristobal, Miami Recruiting
Miami Public League head football coaches discuss the Hurricanes recruiting Dade County.
Bears' N'Keal Harry: Undergoes surgery
Harry (ankle) had surgery recently to fix a high-ankle sprain he suffered last Saturday during practice, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times reports. Harry will need at least two months recovery time to fully heal from the procedure. With Byron Pringle (quadriceps) and Velus Jones (undisclosed) also dealing with injuries, an already thin Bears wide receiver corps continues to get thinner.
Saints' D'Marco Jackson: Moves to IR
New Orleans placed Jackson (undisclosed) on its IR list Tuesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports. It's not clear what injury Jackson is dealing with, but the move means he'll be shut down for the entirety of the 2022-23 season unless he works out an injury settlement with the team. As he works to rehab from whatever's holding him out, his absence will open up opportunities for Andrew Dowell and Eric Wilson at linebacker.
Bears' James O'Shaughnessy: Unlikely to play Saturday
O'Shaughnessy (undisclosed) isn't expected to suit up for Saturday's preseason opener against the Chiefs, Alyssa Barbieri of USA Today reports. Among a number of players battling injuries, O'Shaughnessy was reported to be one of those who is not expected to face the Chiefs. Currently third on the Bears' depth chart at tight end, he's competing for a backup role with Ryan Griffin (undisclosed).
Steelers waive veteran linebacker following another injury setback during training camp
In a surprise move, the Pittsburgh Steelers waived/injured inside linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III, a former sixth-round pick who was entering his fourth season with the club. Gilbert has missed the past several practices after sustaining a lower-body injury. In a corresponding move, the Steelers claimed linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr. off...
Ravens' Tylan Wallace: Picks up knee issue
Wallace is questionable to return to Thursday's preseason game versus the Titans due to a knee injury, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. Prior to his departure in the first quarter, Wallace hauled in one of two targets for three yards and lost four yards on one carry. After that end-around, he went to sideline medical tent to have his ankle looked at, but the issue actually impacted his knee. If Wallace is unable to reenter the contest, the Ravens' top available wide receivers will be Jaylon Moore and Binjimen Victor with Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay and James Proche (undisclosed) not playing Thursday.
Giants' Kadarius Toney: Possible hamstring injury?
Toney appeared to be favoring his hamstring during practice Tuesday, according to NJ.com's Darryl Slater. Slater notes that it was Toney's fourth limited practice (out of 11) during training camp, but with this one the reduced workload may not have been planned ahead. While neither player nor team has mentioned an injury, it's possible Toney won't be available for Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots. Reports on Toney out of Giants camp have been mixed, and perhaps trending downward, as the 2021 first-round reportedly had a bunch of drops and mistakes in a full practice Monday. He missed seven games as a rookie and had arthroscopic surgery this offseason.
Giants' Tyrod Taylor: Tosses TD in preseason opener
Taylor completed 13 of 21 pass attempts for 129 yards and a touchdown with no turnovers in Thursday's 23-21 preseason victory over New England. He also rushed once for two yards. Daniel Jones and Davis Webb also logged time behind center in the contest, but Taylor saw the most action...
