Benjamin Mendy's rape trial jury are told that defender's Manchester City team-mates Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish, John Stones and Kyle Walker could be called up as witnesses, while new Chelsea signing Raheem Sterling may be referred to in proceedings
Four of Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy's team-mates could be called as witnesses in the sexual offences trial at Chester Crown Court. Mendy has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault on seven women aged between 17 and 29, with the trial expected to start on Monday.
Report: Manchester United Agree Terms With The Agent Of Chelsea Target
Chelsea have been pursuing Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong since losing out on Raphinha to the same club earlier in the summer, however the latest claims have suggested he could be on his way to Manchester.
Borussia Dortmund 'replace' Erling Haaland with forgotten Premier League striker who didn't score a goal
Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of Anthony Modeste - who you may have forgotten about after a loan spell in the Premier League ten years ago. The Bundesliga giants sold Erling Haaland to Manchester City earlier in the transfer window and have gone about bolstering their frontline. Dortmund signed...
'Fed up' Man United players reportedly want Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the club, annoyed by his antics
Some Manchester United players want to see Cristiano Ronaldo LEAVE the club amid his transfer stance, according to stunning reports. Ronaldo has been the subject of intense transfer speculation after expressing his desire to quit Man United in a bid to play in the Champions League. The 37-year-old sat out...
Ex-Arsenal and Chelsea forward Willian agrees to terminate his contract with Brazilian side Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit on Wednesday
Brazilian forward Willian has agreed to terminate his contract with Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit. Corinthians lost 3-0 on aggregate to Flamengo in the quarter-finals of the tournament on Wednesday, with the former Arsenal and Chelsea winger ending his stay at the club soon after. The 34-year-old left the...
Former Chelsea And Serbia Player Claimed Manchester United Signing Target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Is Better Than Paul Pogba
Following the setback Manchester United had with Frenkie De Jong, the Lazio Midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic seems a great alternative for the Dutchman.
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has 'banished' FOUR senior players from his squad
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has reportedly banished four senior players from training as the club continues to look for buyers for the unwanted quartet. Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks have been separated from the rest of the squad and must train individually, according to the Evening Standard.
Barcelona owes its player $17 million in back wages, and fans still harassed him outside the training ground for reportedly refusing to take a pay cut
Frenkie de Jong agreed to a wage deferral in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic and has yet to receive the money.
Yardbarker
Qatar 2022: Karim Benzema talks about Lionel Messi, Argentina's World Cup chances
Karim Benzema comes from a fantastic season with Real Madrid and now faces an even more challenging campaign that includes a FIFA World Cup in November. Ahead of Qatar 2022, the Frenchman was asked about the chances of Lionel Messi's Argentina to win the trophy. Against all odds, Karim Benzema...
Report: Dutch Forward Cody Gakpo Has Addressed Rumours About PSV Exit Amid Links With Manchester United
According to reports, Forward Cody Gakpo has spoken about a potential move to Old Trafford following several links with Manchester United.
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez gives brutal response when asked if he will re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has seemingly ruled out the European champions making a move for wantaway Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo. Watch the video below:. Ronaldo, 37, is seeking to leave United this summer in order to play Champions League football this season. A number of clubs, including Chelsea,...
Report: Manchester United Agree A Deal With Frenkie De Jong's Agent Amid Barcelona Exit Links
Manchester United have agreed a deal with the agent of Frenkie De Jong, according to a report.
Liverpool 'set to make shock £80 million move' for Man City midfielder
Barcelona are leading the race to sign Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva this summer, but Liverpool are also surprisingly said to be interested in the Portuguese playmaker. Manchester City have never been a club to stand in the way of players who want to leave and as such they are willing to let Silva depart this summer.
Barcelona shockingly facing the loss of 2 new signings amid La Liga conundrum
Barcelona was arguably the most active club on the transfer market, signing the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, Franck Kessie, and Andreas Christensen, among others. It also appears more moves could still be coming as the Spanish giants eye Bernardo Silva and Marcos Alonso. While Joan Laporta has managed to get Barca out of […] The post Barcelona shockingly facing the loss of 2 new signings amid La Liga conundrum appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Italian side set to fend off Arsenal by striking new contract
AC Milan are claimed to be set to extend the contract of Sandro Tonali this summer after he was linked with a move to Arsenal. The Gunners have been linked with a number of central midfielders since the start of the transfer window, but are yet to find what they are looking for.
Hakim Ziyech suffers Chelsea exit setback as AC Milan make final transfer decision
Hakim Ziyech has suffered a setback as he looks to leave Chelsea this summer, with AC Milan making a decision over a move for him. The 29-year-old has looked likely to depart this summer, with the Serie A believed to be the most likely destination for the Moroccan. However, it...
Frustration Growing At Manchester United As Glazers Fail To Back Erik Ten Hag Financially
A new report has emerged that has suggested that there is a frustration growing around Manchester United towards the Glazer ownership as they have so far shown a lack of financial backing towards new owner, Erik Ten Hag.
Liverpool's 2022/23 Champions League Campaign: All You Need To Know
After getting to the UEFA Champions League Final last campaign, Liverpool will be looking to go all the way this year.
BBC
Filip Kostic: Juventus sign Serbia winger from Eintracht Frankfurt
Juventus have completed the signing of Serbia left winger Filip Kostic from Eintracht Frankfurt. The 29-year-old, who has 48 caps for Serbia, joins the Italian giants on a four-year deal after helping Eintracht win last season's Europa League. Juve have agreed to pay the German side 12m euros (£10.2m) plus...
Yardbarker
Report – Juventus offers struggling youngster to French club
Juventus is reportedly intensifying its efforts to offload Moise Kean. The striker re-joined them on loan from Everton at the start of last season, and they could be obligated to buy him for around 28m euros by the end of this campaign. However, his return to Juve has not been...
