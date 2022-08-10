ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Daily Mail

Benjamin Mendy's rape trial jury are told that defender's Manchester City team-mates Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish, John Stones and Kyle Walker could be called up as witnesses, while new Chelsea signing Raheem Sterling may be referred to in proceedings

Four of Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy's team-mates could be called as witnesses in the sexual offences trial at Chester Crown Court. Mendy has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault on seven women aged between 17 and 29, with the trial expected to start on Monday.
Daily Mail

Ex-Arsenal and Chelsea forward Willian agrees to terminate his contract with Brazilian side Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit on Wednesday

Brazilian forward Willian has agreed to terminate his contract with Corinthians following their Copa Libertadores exit. Corinthians lost 3-0 on aggregate to Flamengo in the quarter-finals of the tournament on Wednesday, with the former Arsenal and Chelsea winger ending his stay at the club soon after. The 34-year-old left the...
ClutchPoints

Barcelona shockingly facing the loss of 2 new signings amid La Liga conundrum

Barcelona was arguably the most active club on the transfer market, signing the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, Franck Kessie, and Andreas Christensen, among others. It also appears more moves could still be coming as the Spanish giants eye Bernardo Silva and Marcos Alonso. While Joan Laporta has managed to get Barca out of […] The post Barcelona shockingly facing the loss of 2 new signings amid La Liga conundrum appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

Italian side set to fend off Arsenal by striking new contract

AC Milan are claimed to be set to extend the contract of Sandro Tonali this summer after he was linked with a move to Arsenal. The Gunners have been linked with a number of central midfielders since the start of the transfer window, but are yet to find what they are looking for.
BBC

Filip Kostic: Juventus sign Serbia winger from Eintracht Frankfurt

Juventus have completed the signing of Serbia left winger Filip Kostic from Eintracht Frankfurt. The 29-year-old, who has 48 caps for Serbia, joins the Italian giants on a four-year deal after helping Eintracht win last season's Europa League. Juve have agreed to pay the German side 12m euros (£10.2m) plus...
Yardbarker

Report – Juventus offers struggling youngster to French club

Juventus is reportedly intensifying its efforts to offload Moise Kean. The striker re-joined them on loan from Everton at the start of last season, and they could be obligated to buy him for around 28m euros by the end of this campaign. However, his return to Juve has not been...
