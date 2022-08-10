Read full article on original website
Catherine Davis
Catherine Davis, age 91, of Clarksville, TN passed away Sunday, August 7 ,2022. Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Betty Meriwether and Rev. Kathleen McLendon officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again on Friday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Margaret Anne Susan Brown
Margaret Anne Susan Brown, age 66, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on August 8, 2022. She was born on July 8, 1956 in Detroit, MI to Clifford and Anne Menzies DeHart. Margaret enjoyed playing XBox and games on her phone, studying law and criminology, and gardening. She loved spending time with her son and cats, and researching genealogy.
Fredrick Wayne Phipps IV
Wayne Phipps, age 42, of Clarksville passed away August 8, 2022. He was born March 28, 1980 in Davidson County, TN the son of Fredrick (Ricky) Phipps and Cynthia Jerles Phipps Butzin. Besides his parents he is survived by one brother, Richard Lee Butzin , and step-father, Richard D. Butzin,...
James R. Kennon
A Graveside service for James Roderick Kennon, age 81, of Clarksville, TN, will be on Monday, August 29, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. James passed away on August 9, 2022. He was born on December 1, 1940, in San Francisco, CA to Buel and Ruth Kennon who preceded him in death. James was a veteran of the United States Army and enjoyed computers.
James Marvin Blessing, Jr.,
MSG James Marvin Blessing, ARMY (Ret), age 94, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on August 9, 2022. He was born on August 8, 1928 in Waxahachie, TX, to James Sr. and Paula Jean Blessing. James retired from the United States Army where he served in the Korean and Vietnam Wars.
John Richard Walters
John Richard Walters, age 73, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, while at his home in Clarksville. John entered into this life on October 31, 1948, in Artesia, California to parents Louella Guest Walters and the late John Orville Walters. As a young man, John entered into the United States Air Force, serving support operations during the Vietnam Conflict. Following his military service, he went on to work as a drywall installer in the construction industry. In his leisure time, John enjoyed fishing and reading. He was also a knife enthusiast and enjoyed occasionally adding to his collection. Additionally, John was a history buff, a firearms aficionado, and a NRA lifetime member.
Edwin Staab
Edwin Roy Staab, 91 of Clarksville, went to be with the Lord, Sunday, August 7, 2022 at Fieldstone Place Assisted Living. Ed entered this life on January 26, 1931 in Berywn, NE son of the late Reuben Albert and Opal Verda Bennett Staab. He was a retired school teacher and coach at LaQuinta H.S. in the Garden Grove USD. Ed was also a US Army Veteran and Baptist by faith. In addition to his parents Ed was preceded in death by his siblings, Bernard, Max, John Staab and step-son, David Hirt.
Paul Anthony Billiot
Paul Anthony Billiot, age 78, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, at his home. He was born on October 7, 1943, in Houma, LA to the late Israel Billiot and Liza Verret Billiot. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Tina (James) Wall, Eliza Bane,...
Esther Coffin
Esther Coffin, age 65, of Clarksville, passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at her home, surrounded by loved ones. No services are planned at this time. Esther entered this life on November 13, 1956, in Elgin, IL to the late Selso Alvarado and Alicia Hernandez Alvarado. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Esther was of the Catholic faith. She enjoyed puzzles and gameshows. She was an animal lover and the type of woman who would go without, so her family didn’t have to.
Handbags for Hope fundraiser gala raises $257,470
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville Association of Realtors (CAR) Young Professionals Network (YPN) hosted their ninth annual Handbags for Hope event on Aug. 6, at Wilma Rudolph Event Center. The proceeds from the event go to CAR’s Spreading Our Support Foundation (S.O.S.) which, in years past, has benefited the...
Chanta Keiwna Maddox
Born November 8, 1975 in Atlanta, Ga. to the parents, James and Elizabeth Shavers Maddox. She departed this life on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Skyline Medical Cener in Nashville, Tennessee. She is a 1994 graduate of Clarksville High School and continued her education at Austin Peay State Univesity. Chanta...
Clarksville’s Gateway Chamber Orchestra announces 2022-23 season
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Gateway Chamber Orchestra invites the public to four productions to be presented in Clarksville. “I am so excited to share these four programs with our Clarksville audience. This season, we will present many of the works that have put us on the national music map. These pieces span nearly 300 years and range from intimate ensembles to large spectacles. It’s a tremendous opportunity for our audience to connect with great music, performed at the highest level, right here in our community,” said Music Director Gregory Wolynec.
African American Employee Council enters third year at APSU with eye on expanding visibility, reach
CLARKSVILLE, TN – As the African American Employee Council (AAEC) at Austin Peay State University enters its third year after re-establishing in the summer of 2020, its leaders are striving to expand the organization’s vibrancy and reach. In the coming year, the organization will focus on recruiting and...
Medical Direct Care joins Chamber of Commerce
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Medical Direct Care cut a ribbon Wednesday as a new member of the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. Dr. Gregory Fryer said they are a wellness center, and as a doctor he is a total body and mind integrated specialist. “That means that we...
Clarksville Academy celebrates opening day for new school year | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville Academy celebrated the first half-day of the 2022-23 school year on Thursday. The school’s faculty and staff, along with cheerleaders and the school’s Cougar mascot, welcomed students as they were dropped off by the families. Head of School Jennifer Hinote shared...
KC and the Sunshine Band coming to free Summer Salute Festival in Hopkinsville
HOPKINSVILLE, KY (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Join thousands of visitors in downtown Hopkinsville this month for the sixth annual Summer Salute festival, which will feature a concert by KC and the Sunshine Band. The two-day live entertainment music festival, which includes a Kids Zone for children, plus food and merchant...
Students welcomed on first full day in Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Students across the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System had their first full day of the 2022-23 school year on Thursday. Director of Schools Jean Luna-Vedder and district leadership welcomed students and staff at Ringgold Elementary as they arrived to begin this school year. “This will...
F&M Arena construction should be finished by end of year | VIDEO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The F&M Bank Arena is getting closer to completion, and construction should be finished by the end of the year. Clarksville Now toured the site this week, accompanied by Jordan Wyman, project manager for Commonwealth Development Group Inc. Wyman said construction of the facility...
How to help Kentucky flood victims: YAIPak Outreach gathering supplies in Clarksville for relief trip
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Sherry Nicholson, founder of YAIPak Outreach, has been making trips to and from Hazard, Kentucky, where flooding has left many without power, water or cell phone service. She makes the five-hour trip every other day, bringing residents whatever can carry them through from one...
Weekend top picks: Caribbean food, food trucks and beer await this weekend
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – It’s a great summer festival weekend, with music and food ready to enjoy. Bluffstock: Kings Bluff Brewery, 128 University Ave., will offer live music from 6 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday, with different artists, merch, beer releases, and food trucks. Jerk and...
