CLARKSVILLE, TN – Gateway Chamber Orchestra invites the public to four productions to be presented in Clarksville. “I am so excited to share these four programs with our Clarksville audience. This season, we will present many of the works that have put us on the national music map. These pieces span nearly 300 years and range from intimate ensembles to large spectacles. It’s a tremendous opportunity for our audience to connect with great music, performed at the highest level, right here in our community,” said Music Director Gregory Wolynec.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO