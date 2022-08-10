ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

The Staten Island Advance

‘A priest with a heart for people’: Monsignor Jeff Conway, beloved pastor of St. Patrick’s R.C. Church, remembered for caring spirit, unwavering support

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Monsignor Jeff Conway, the 17th pastor of St. Patrick’s R.C. Church, was more than just a religious leader in the community. “He was a priest with a heart for people,” according to Bishop John O’Hara, of the Archdiocese of New York. Msgr. Conway,...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

Staten Island Marine reunited with dog he unofficially adopted overseas

NEW YORK -- Here's a bittersweet story of a local Marine and the dog he met while deployed overseas.CBS2's Cindy Hsu went to Staten Island on Thursday to learn more about their story of hope and resilience.John Kurulgan is an FDNY firefighter and joined the Marine reserves at 17 right out of high school."All my life I always wanted these honorable jobs and to serve my country and, you know, being in the Marine Corps reserves and the FDNY, I get the best of both worlds," Kurulgan said.READ MORE: Homeless man helps reunite woman with missing dog that escaped from Upper...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Daily Voice

Tens Of Thousands Raised For Long Island Nurse Who May Need New Heart After Falling Ill

Tens of thousands of dollars have been raised for a Long Island nurse who is fighting for her life after suffering a heart ailment. Joanne Drenckhahn, a frontline worker during the pandemic, and an emergency room nurse, was admitted to a hospital in Mineola last week after suffering a heart ailment that could likely lead to her needing a new heart, according to a fundraiser set up to help with her medical care.
MINEOLA, NY
Time Out New York

10 reasons New Yorkers feel lucky to live in NYC

New York City has its share of problems that New Yorkers gripe about and outsiders dramatize, but it only takes spending time here to see how great of a city it is. On Reddit, a New Yorker asked their neighbors about what makes them feel lucky to live in NYC and hundreds chimed in with answers, from its unmatched diversity to simply being able to disappear into a crowd.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
midislandtimes.com

National Night Out event at Broadway Commons Mall

Nassau County Arnold W. Drucker (D – Plainview) joined forces with the Nassau County Police Department and an array of community stakeholders to celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2 – an event that drew hundreds to the Broadway Commons Mall in Hicksville. Held in thousands of...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Pictured: Illegal pool installed on top of Williamsburg building

NEW YORK - Plans to cool off in Brooklyn ended with an apartment building getting called out by the city. The Department of Buildings tweeted out a picture of an unapproved rooftop pool in Williamsburg. It was built without permits or professional help. It was found Tuesday and ordered to be drained and removed the same day. CBS2 sent Chopper 2 over the area Thursday afternoon and found the pool drained, but still standing. The DOB says when the pool was filled, it weighed close to 60 tons. 
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

L.I. mom pushing to reform N.Y. state divorce, family courts

MANHASSET, N.Y. -- It's a Long Island mom's emotional mission:  to protect children at risk of domestic violence.Jacqueline Franchetti, of Manhasset, is on a painful journey to reform New York state divorce and family courts in honor of her 2-year-old daughter, Kyra, killed by her father amid a bitter custody battle during a court-sanctioned visit -- details inconceivable to comprehend. "It's an incredibly, incredibly hard day for me because you see, six years ago, I had to say my final goodbye to Kyra," Franchetti said. "She was shot not once but twice in the back while she...
WIBX 950

Obese Rat Got Stuck in Busy Brooklyn Sidewalk

There are all kinds of things lying on city streets that you try to avoid stepping on. You don't want to step on dog feces, chewed bubble gum, needles and I guess when you are in Brooklyn you can add a rat's head to that list. According to the New...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

More New York City parents turning to homeschooling

NEW YORK -- As we approach the start of the school year, New York City data shows that public school enrollment has been declining for more than five years. This comes as parents in increasing numbers are considering alternatives to their children's education. When her children's classes went remote at the start of the pandemic, Brooklyn parent Julie Kvyatkovsky had a chance to sit in on their typical school day. "I realized that if this is how they're learning, I can do a little bit better. I can try to do a little bit better," she told CBS2's Hannah Kliger. So last school year,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Bronx man wounds wife with gunshot, then fatally shoots himself in their apartment

A Bronx man inflicted a gunshot wound on his wife and then fatally shot himself in the head early Saturday, police said. Police were called at about 2:30 a.m. to the couple’s home on Marion Ave. near E. 198th St. in Bedford Park. There officers found the husband, 30, with the gunshot wound to his head, and his wife, 31, with a gunshot wound in her right foot. The man was pronounced dead at the ...
getitforless.info

Annual Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest

The Annual Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest, Saturday, August 13, 2022 on Coney Island’s historic boardwalk. This FREE*, family-friendly event is open to amateurs and semi-professional sand sculpting artists of all ages competing for cash prizes and bragging rights. Over the years, the Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest has...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Blame Swatter for Latest George Washington Bridge Mess, Fort Lee Cops Say

That traffic nightmare on the George Washington Bridge that made you late for dinner last night? Blame "some guy," officials say. It was swatting. Fort Lee police said they got a call from a blocked number just after 6 p.m., the height of the peak evening rush, from a man who said he was armed with a rifle on the lower level of the span. The Port Authority was notified.
FORT LEE, NJ

