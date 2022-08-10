Read full article on original website
Related
‘A priest with a heart for people’: Monsignor Jeff Conway, beloved pastor of St. Patrick’s R.C. Church, remembered for caring spirit, unwavering support
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Monsignor Jeff Conway, the 17th pastor of St. Patrick’s R.C. Church, was more than just a religious leader in the community. “He was a priest with a heart for people,” according to Bishop John O’Hara, of the Archdiocese of New York. Msgr. Conway,...
‘He spoke to our hearts’ – Dr. Al Vann’s life celebrated at Boys and Girls High School in Bed-Stuy
Vann grew up in Brooklyn and had a teaching background before getting involved in politics. His supporters say he made it his life’s mission to give back to his community.
Staten Island Marine reunited with dog he unofficially adopted overseas
NEW YORK -- Here's a bittersweet story of a local Marine and the dog he met while deployed overseas.CBS2's Cindy Hsu went to Staten Island on Thursday to learn more about their story of hope and resilience.John Kurulgan is an FDNY firefighter and joined the Marine reserves at 17 right out of high school."All my life I always wanted these honorable jobs and to serve my country and, you know, being in the Marine Corps reserves and the FDNY, I get the best of both worlds," Kurulgan said.READ MORE: Homeless man helps reunite woman with missing dog that escaped from Upper...
Tens Of Thousands Raised For Long Island Nurse Who May Need New Heart After Falling Ill
Tens of thousands of dollars have been raised for a Long Island nurse who is fighting for her life after suffering a heart ailment. Joanne Drenckhahn, a frontline worker during the pandemic, and an emergency room nurse, was admitted to a hospital in Mineola last week after suffering a heart ailment that could likely lead to her needing a new heart, according to a fundraiser set up to help with her medical care.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sources: Husband stabs wife, then turns knife on himself at adult community
A man living in an adult community complex in Essex County stabbed his wife and then turned the knife on himself, according to a law enforcement source.
10 reasons New Yorkers feel lucky to live in NYC
New York City has its share of problems that New Yorkers gripe about and outsiders dramatize, but it only takes spending time here to see how great of a city it is. On Reddit, a New Yorker asked their neighbors about what makes them feel lucky to live in NYC and hundreds chimed in with answers, from its unmatched diversity to simply being able to disappear into a crowd.
midislandtimes.com
National Night Out event at Broadway Commons Mall
Nassau County Arnold W. Drucker (D – Plainview) joined forces with the Nassau County Police Department and an array of community stakeholders to celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2 – an event that drew hundreds to the Broadway Commons Mall in Hicksville. Held in thousands of...
Pictured: Illegal pool installed on top of Williamsburg building
NEW YORK - Plans to cool off in Brooklyn ended with an apartment building getting called out by the city. The Department of Buildings tweeted out a picture of an unapproved rooftop pool in Williamsburg. It was built without permits or professional help. It was found Tuesday and ordered to be drained and removed the same day. CBS2 sent Chopper 2 over the area Thursday afternoon and found the pool drained, but still standing. The DOB says when the pool was filled, it weighed close to 60 tons.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bronx mother says living conditions in NYCHA have been uninhabitable for two years
A Bronx mom says she has been living in unhabitable conditions for two years with her four kids in their NYCHA apartment.
OUCH! This Is The Biggest Baby In New Jersey History
My best friend just had a baby and he was a pretty big boy at 9lbs 8oz. The average baby weighs in at 7lbs 5oz, so that got me wondering how much did the biggest baby in New Jersey weigh and what does he look like as a grown-up? I...
L.I. mom pushing to reform N.Y. state divorce, family courts
MANHASSET, N.Y. -- It's a Long Island mom's emotional mission: to protect children at risk of domestic violence.Jacqueline Franchetti, of Manhasset, is on a painful journey to reform New York state divorce and family courts in honor of her 2-year-old daughter, Kyra, killed by her father amid a bitter custody battle during a court-sanctioned visit -- details inconceivable to comprehend. "It's an incredibly, incredibly hard day for me because you see, six years ago, I had to say my final goodbye to Kyra," Franchetti said. "She was shot not once but twice in the back while she...
Obese Rat Got Stuck in Busy Brooklyn Sidewalk
There are all kinds of things lying on city streets that you try to avoid stepping on. You don't want to step on dog feces, chewed bubble gum, needles and I guess when you are in Brooklyn you can add a rat's head to that list. According to the New...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man arrested for allegedly slashing over 40 tires in Queens
Dee Lazersmith, 42, was arrested and charged with over 50 counts of criminal mischief for allegedly slashing the tires of 27 separate vehicles along 42nd Avenue in Bayside.
Well-known physical therapist opens new Staten Island practice
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- After working as a teacher for several years at Moore Catholic High School, Barry Goldman, 46, went back to college to become a physical therapist. In both careers, he found himself educating people. “I might not be educating students [as a physical therapist], but I’m still...
Hochul says the expanded red flag law is working to curb gun violence in NY
New York Governor Kathy Hochul is touting the expansion of the state's red flag law, which is meant to keep guns away from people who may be a danger to themselves or others.
More New York City parents turning to homeschooling
NEW YORK -- As we approach the start of the school year, New York City data shows that public school enrollment has been declining for more than five years. This comes as parents in increasing numbers are considering alternatives to their children's education. When her children's classes went remote at the start of the pandemic, Brooklyn parent Julie Kvyatkovsky had a chance to sit in on their typical school day. "I realized that if this is how they're learning, I can do a little bit better. I can try to do a little bit better," she told CBS2's Hannah Kliger. So last school year,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bronx man wounds wife with gunshot, then fatally shoots himself in their apartment
A Bronx man inflicted a gunshot wound on his wife and then fatally shot himself in the head early Saturday, police said. Police were called at about 2:30 a.m. to the couple’s home on Marion Ave. near E. 198th St. in Bedford Park. There officers found the husband, 30, with the gunshot wound to his head, and his wife, 31, with a gunshot wound in her right foot. The man was pronounced dead at the ...
getitforless.info
Annual Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest
The Annual Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest, Saturday, August 13, 2022 on Coney Island’s historic boardwalk. This FREE*, family-friendly event is open to amateurs and semi-professional sand sculpting artists of all ages competing for cash prizes and bragging rights. Over the years, the Coney Island Sand Sculpting Contest has...
NBC New York
Blame Swatter for Latest George Washington Bridge Mess, Fort Lee Cops Say
That traffic nightmare on the George Washington Bridge that made you late for dinner last night? Blame "some guy," officials say. It was swatting. Fort Lee police said they got a call from a blocked number just after 6 p.m., the height of the peak evening rush, from a man who said he was armed with a rifle on the lower level of the span. The Port Authority was notified.
Governor Hochul signs new street safety laws
The two new mandates will allow communities to reduce speed limits to 25 miles per hour.
Comments / 0