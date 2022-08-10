ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Barrington, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theberkshireedge.com

Joe Aberdale named Public Works Superintendent for Great Barrington

Great Barrington — Joseph A. Aberdale of Housatonic has been named superintendent of the town’s public works department. Aberdale will oversee the town’s highway and wastewater operations, cemeteries, waste transfer facility, and other town infrastructure. As an engineer, Aberdale has worked in senior management positions with large...
iBerkshires.com

Lanesborough Approves Extension for Cannabis Dispensary

LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — The Selectmen approved a one-year extension for operating and manufacturing for Royal Hemp LLC, which is in the process of constructing a new building on its property. Lev Kelman, owner of 660 Cheshire Road, said at Monday's board meeting that he expects construction to begin soon...
LANESBOROUGH, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Housatonic Water Works saga: Resident plans to organize protest

Great Barrington — Housatonic resident Denise Forbes, a co-founder of the group Residents for Safe Water, is planning to organize a protest event against Housatonic Water Works. Forbes spoke about a planned protest during the citizen’s comment period of the Select Board meeting on Monday, August 8. Forbes started...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield’s Forest Park Pool to remain open for extra week

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Forest Park Pool will stay open an additional week. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Springfield Executive Director of Parks, Buildings and Recreation Management Patrick Sullivan made the announcement Thursday morning and said that the swimming pool will now be open through Sunday, August 21. The...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Pittsfield, MA
State
Maine State
City
Great Barrington, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Great Barrington, MA
Government
City
Housatonic, MA
WSBS

A Beloved Berkshire County Attraction Lands on Underrated List? (photos)

I have lived in each section of Berkshire County. When I was a kid and teenager, I lived in Northern Berkshire County including North Adams and Cheshire. When I became a young adult in my early '20s, I lived in the Town of Lee (southern Berkshire County). When my wife and I bought our home we landed in Pittsfield (central Berkshire County) which is where we reside today. Throughout my time here in the Berkshires, there's one attraction that most people seem to know about.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Mason Library plans W.E.B. Du Bois sculpture and plaza project

Great Barrington — Representatives from The Mason Library presented their preliminary plans for a W.E.B. Du Bois sculpture at the Select Board’s meeting on Monday, August 8. Du Bois, a civil rights and social justice leader, was born in Great Barrington on February 23, 1868. At the meeting,...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dpw#Infrastructure#Aberdale S Market#Linkedin#Yankee Stadium
Live 95.9

Did You Know a Berkshires Town is Named For a Prominent American Hero?

The state of Massachusetts has such a unique role throughout American history. Given its history, you can find several towns throughout the bay state that are named after historical figures or events. But did you know that one of those towns happens to be right here in the Berkshires? And not only that, but the historical figure that it's named for is one of the more prominent throughout American history.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Council Requests 75k for Policing Alternatives

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Just days after District Attorney Andrea Harrington's investigation found the police killing of Miguel Estrella within legal bounds, the City Council has asked for policing alternatives. A petition from Ward 1 Councilor Kenneth Warren requesting $75,000 appropriated for the creation of alternative community emergency services was...
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire region real estate sales

1 Grant Street: Herzog Lawrence J Est and Gary H. Herzog of Adams to Elizabeth Baldwin, $180,000 on 07/27/2022. 7 Hoosac Street: Spinning Mill LLC of Adams to Adams Spinning Partners, $692,500 on 07/28/2022. 9 Bobs: Keith F. Michalski and Rebecca A. Michalski of Adams to Stephanie A. Cloutier and...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WWLP 22News

“Critical” drought leading to more water restrictions

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – State environmental officials have upgraded the Connecticut River Valley region to a level three, or “critical” drought, and more local communities are issuing water restrictions as a result. In Easthampton, the city has banned all non-essential water use, such as washing your car...
EASTHAMPTON, MA
franklincountynow.com

Massachusetts Bans Nonessential Water Use

(Greenfield, MA) As the drought continues to worsen, Massachusetts has declared a Level 3 Critical Drought. The state has required Greenfield and all other towns to ban all nonessential outdoor watering and water use, effective immediately. “Unfortunately, one rain event is not going to get us out of this situation...
GREENFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy