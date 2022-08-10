Read full article on original website
theberkshireedge.com
Joe Aberdale named Public Works Superintendent for Great Barrington
Great Barrington — Joseph A. Aberdale of Housatonic has been named superintendent of the town’s public works department. Aberdale will oversee the town’s highway and wastewater operations, cemeteries, waste transfer facility, and other town infrastructure. As an engineer, Aberdale has worked in senior management positions with large...
iBerkshires.com
Lanesborough Approves Extension for Cannabis Dispensary
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — The Selectmen approved a one-year extension for operating and manufacturing for Royal Hemp LLC, which is in the process of constructing a new building on its property. Lev Kelman, owner of 660 Cheshire Road, said at Monday's board meeting that he expects construction to begin soon...
theberkshireedge.com
Housatonic Water Works saga: Resident plans to organize protest
Great Barrington — Housatonic resident Denise Forbes, a co-founder of the group Residents for Safe Water, is planning to organize a protest event against Housatonic Water Works. Forbes spoke about a planned protest during the citizen’s comment period of the Select Board meeting on Monday, August 8. Forbes started...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield’s Forest Park Pool to remain open for extra week
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Forest Park Pool will stay open an additional week. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Springfield Executive Director of Parks, Buildings and Recreation Management Patrick Sullivan made the announcement Thursday morning and said that the swimming pool will now be open through Sunday, August 21. The...
Chicopee Park Commission looking to hire
The Parks Commission of Chicopee is looking to hire a new member.
Palmer committee addresses concern at 4-way intersection
A decision is being made by the town of Palmer committee on whether or not to complete a 4-way stop in the village of Bondsville.
theberkshireedge.com
Mason Library plans W.E.B. Du Bois sculpture and plaza project
Great Barrington — Representatives from The Mason Library presented their preliminary plans for a W.E.B. Du Bois sculpture at the Select Board’s meeting on Monday, August 8. Du Bois, a civil rights and social justice leader, was born in Great Barrington on February 23, 1868. At the meeting,...
Second Chicopee truck stop on Burnett Road in jeopardy
A proposed truck stop near Burnett Road in Chicopee could be in jeopardy. after a vote from the license committee.
Southwick commissioner ‘disgusted’ after Select Board votes a 2nd time to remove her
SOUTHWICK — Former Conservation Commission member Maryssa Cook-Obregon said she is “disgusted” at being removed from the commission by the Select Board for the second time in under a year. Cook-Obregon said she felt utterly “dismayed” when the Select Board was going through the list of reappointments...
Master Plan effort wants to hear from Westfield residents in 10-question survey
WESTFIELD — As part of the development of a new master plan, the first in 50 years, the city of Westfield’s Master Plan Committee launched a 10-question, 10-minute public survey at the Westfield Big Day/Night Out celebration on Aug. 6. The survey was developed by consultant James Riordan...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Council Requests 75k for Policing Alternatives
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Just days after District Attorney Andrea Harrington's investigation found the police killing of Miguel Estrella within legal bounds, the City Council has asked for policing alternatives. A petition from Ward 1 Councilor Kenneth Warren requesting $75,000 appropriated for the creation of alternative community emergency services was...
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire region real estate sales
1 Grant Street: Herzog Lawrence J Est and Gary H. Herzog of Adams to Elizabeth Baldwin, $180,000 on 07/27/2022. 7 Hoosac Street: Spinning Mill LLC of Adams to Adams Spinning Partners, $692,500 on 07/28/2022. 9 Bobs: Keith F. Michalski and Rebecca A. Michalski of Adams to Stephanie A. Cloutier and...
WWLP 22News
“Critical” drought leading to more water restrictions
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – State environmental officials have upgraded the Connecticut River Valley region to a level three, or “critical” drought, and more local communities are issuing water restrictions as a result. In Easthampton, the city has banned all non-essential water use, such as washing your car...
Fate of Easthampton’s proposed crisis pregnancy center ordinance now uncertain
EASTHAMPTON – Fate of City Councilor Owen Zaret’s proposed “Deceptive Advertising Practices of Limited Services Pregnancy Centers” ordinance that would include $300 fines for violations is now uncertain. The City Council Ordinance Subcommittee, chaired by Councilor Salem Derby, took no action on the matter at its...
franklincountynow.com
Massachusetts Bans Nonessential Water Use
(Greenfield, MA) As the drought continues to worsen, Massachusetts has declared a Level 3 Critical Drought. The state has required Greenfield and all other towns to ban all nonessential outdoor watering and water use, effective immediately. “Unfortunately, one rain event is not going to get us out of this situation...
