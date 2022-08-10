ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

DL Rasheem Green sharpened skill going against Texans Pro Bowl left tackles of past and present

HOUSTON — Rasheem Green entered the NFL as a 2018 third-round pick from USC. The Seattle Seahawks had traded with the Houston Texans at the deadline the previous season for Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown. The former 2008 first-rounder from Virginia Tech became the blindside protector for quarterback Russell Wilson. It also provided an opportunity for Green to go against one of the more dominant pass blockers in the game everyday in practice.
Is There A Better Quarterback The Vikings Could Get? Part 3

During my first two articles (which you will find here – Part 1 and here – Part 2) I talked about Kirk Cousins’ career, and if there were any quarterbacks in the NFC that the Vikings could get. Today in part three, I will be looking at quarterbacks the Minnesota Vikings could realistically get out of the AFC. These quarterbacks will be Matt Ryan, Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa, Ryan Tannehill, and Trevor Lawrence. I will look at what they did in 2021 and anything else worth noting, and lastly determine whether or not the Vikings should/can trade for them. Now onto Matt Ryan.
Pete Carroll Played Quarterback Thursday: NFL World Reacts

It's not every day that you see a head coach playing quarterback at an NFL practice. That's exactly what Seahawks fans saw on Thursday when Pete Carroll was playing as the scout-team quarterback against the first-team defense. According to a report, Carroll was running around doing play-action and rollouts, despite...
4 Pittsburgh Steelers’ bold predictions for preseason opener vs Seahawks

The first signs of NFL football are upon us as the preseason has returned to whet our appetites for the full season. Two teams with some interesting storylines heading into the season are the Steelers and Seahawks. Each team is moving on from one of their franchise’s best quarterbacks and does not have a clear-cut starter for the upcoming season. This makes the preseason especially important for both sides as the QBs must take advantage of the in-game reps.
