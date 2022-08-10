ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Click10.com

Police officers find man injured after shooting in Miami-Dade

GLADEVIEW, Fla. – Police officers found a man injured after a shooting on Thursday in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of a shooting shortly after 7 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest 19 Avenue and 67 Street, according to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Police: Man arrested for beating dog to death in Broward

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police officers arrested a 28-year-old man on Thursday after he was accused of beating up Jack, an 8-month-old American pit bull terrier, to death in Broward County. Daniel Lamont Gray, Jr., punched, kicked, and slammed Jack on Wednesday in Pembroke Pines, according to Officer Amanda...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Click10.com

Hit-and-run driver injures 2-year-old boy in Broward, grandfather says

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A grandfather said detectives and deputies were searching for the hit-and-run driver who injured his two-year-old grandson on Thursday evening in Broward County. According to Gerdy St. Louis, a spokeswoman for the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an area near the intersection of Northwest...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
Click10.com

Miami-Dade police narcotics officer, K-9 involved in Turnpike crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police narcotics officer and his K-9 partner were treated for injuries after they were involved in a crash on Wednesday on Florida’s Turnpike. “He’s resting with his family and his law enforcement family, and we’re just very thankful right now,” Miami-Dade Police...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Person in Custody After Police Search for Business Burglar in Davie

One person was taken into custody Thursday morning after police searched for an alleged business burglar in Davie. Police, including K9 teams and a helicopter crew, searched the area near the 6900 block of W. State Road 7, shortly before 7 a.m. Davie Police confirmed one person was taken into...
DAVIE, FL
NBC Miami

Armed Off-Duty Federal Agent Shot and Killed by Deputies in Florida Keys: Sheriff

An armed and reportedly suicidal federal agent was shot and killed by deputies during a confrontation in the Florida Keys Wednesday morning, officials said. The incident began when deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated, armed and suicidal man at a Key Largo home near Mile Marker 94.8 just before 10:45 a.m., Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.
KEY LARGO, FL
CBS Miami

Federal law enforcement officer fatally shot by Monroe County deputies

MIAMI - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a fatal deputy-involved shooting, in which an off-duty federal law enforcement officer was killed in Key Largo. Officials said deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an intoxicated, armed "suicidal man" at a residence near Mile Marker 94.8 at approximately 10:42 a.m. on Wednesday.Responding deputies said they observed a man at the residence and confirmed he was armed. The man told deputies he was intoxicated and was prepared to confront law enforcement.Deputies say the man appeared a second time and pointed a firearm at law enforcement officers, who responded by firing at him. First-aid was administered, but the man was pronounced dead. The man was identified as 48-year-old Lane Morgan Caviness, who was an off-duty federal law enforcement officer."Although this appears to be a suicide by cop situation," said Sheriff Rick Ramsay, "as I always do in such cases, I have asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to conduct an independent investigation into this matter."
MONROE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Teenage rape suspect from Broward now charged as an adult

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A rape suspect who turned 15 earlier this month is now being charged as an adult in the case, jail records show. Terry Berger Smith, who turned 15 on Aug. 1, was booked into the Paul Rein Detention Facility in Pompano Beach on Thursday. He is...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

86-year-old man reported missing in west Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are searching for an elderly man who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday. According to police, Borges Diaz, 86, was last seen Wednesday, leaving his home in the area of Bird Road and Southwest 129th Place. He was driving a gray 2014 Hyundai...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Police search for brazen Hollywood car burglars that followed victim from bank

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are searching for some bold car burglars. According to Hollywood police, officers responded to a Publix Supermarket at 1700 Sheridan Street at approximately 3:22 p.m. on Aug. 2. After reviewing surveillance video, police officers determined the suspects followed the victim from a...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

Police fired gun in Southwest Miami-Dade; suspect taken into custody

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police officer fired their gun in response to a suspicious man in Southwest Miami-Dade. This person was spotted outside of Cutler Gardens Apartments near Southwest 200th Street and Southwest 123rd Drive around 3:20 a.m., Wednesday. Officials said they responded to a call after someone...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Deputies search for 14-year-old boy last seen in Weston

WESTON, Fla. – A 14-year-old boy was reported missing after he was last seen Thursday afternoon in Weston, authorities confirmed on Friday. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesman Carey Codd, Chase Perrotta was last seen around 2 p.m. in the area of 16600 Waters Edge Circle. Perrotta is...
WESTON, FL

