Read full article on original website
Related
Click10.com
Police officers find man injured after shooting in Miami-Dade
GLADEVIEW, Fla. – Police officers found a man injured after a shooting on Thursday in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of a shooting shortly after 7 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest 19 Avenue and 67 Street, according to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department.
Click10.com
Police: Man arrested for beating dog to death in Broward
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police officers arrested a 28-year-old man on Thursday after he was accused of beating up Jack, an 8-month-old American pit bull terrier, to death in Broward County. Daniel Lamont Gray, Jr., punched, kicked, and slammed Jack on Wednesday in Pembroke Pines, according to Officer Amanda...
Click10.com
Police: Dispute between relatives leaves teen dead, another teen injured in southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a domestic-related shooting that occurred early Friday morning. The shooting was reported in the 11000 block of Southwest 243rd Street. According to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, who is also a spokesman for the police department, a dispute between family members escalated to...
Click10.com
Hit-and-run driver injures 2-year-old boy in Broward, grandfather says
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A grandfather said detectives and deputies were searching for the hit-and-run driver who injured his two-year-old grandson on Thursday evening in Broward County. According to Gerdy St. Louis, a spokeswoman for the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an area near the intersection of Northwest...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click10.com
Suspect extradited to Miami following fiery crash in North Bay Village that killed mother, daughters
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, Fla. – A 24-year-old man who was arrested last month in North Carolina following a fatal crash that happened in North Bay Village was extradited to Miami Thursday. Julius Bernstein faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident, criminal mischief, resisting an officer with violence,...
Armed federal officer shot and killed by South Florida deputies
A federal officer armed with an AR-15 was shot and killed by deputies in South Florida on Wednesday.
Click10.com
Miami-Dade police narcotics officer, K-9 involved in Turnpike crash
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police narcotics officer and his K-9 partner were treated for injuries after they were involved in a crash on Wednesday on Florida’s Turnpike. “He’s resting with his family and his law enforcement family, and we’re just very thankful right now,” Miami-Dade Police...
NBC Miami
Person in Custody After Police Search for Business Burglar in Davie
One person was taken into custody Thursday morning after police searched for an alleged business burglar in Davie. Police, including K9 teams and a helicopter crew, searched the area near the 6900 block of W. State Road 7, shortly before 7 a.m. Davie Police confirmed one person was taken into...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Miami
Armed Off-Duty Federal Agent Shot and Killed by Deputies in Florida Keys: Sheriff
An armed and reportedly suicidal federal agent was shot and killed by deputies during a confrontation in the Florida Keys Wednesday morning, officials said. The incident began when deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated, armed and suicidal man at a Key Largo home near Mile Marker 94.8 just before 10:45 a.m., Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.
Federal law enforcement officer fatally shot by Monroe County deputies
MIAMI - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a fatal deputy-involved shooting, in which an off-duty federal law enforcement officer was killed in Key Largo. Officials said deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an intoxicated, armed "suicidal man" at a residence near Mile Marker 94.8 at approximately 10:42 a.m. on Wednesday.Responding deputies said they observed a man at the residence and confirmed he was armed. The man told deputies he was intoxicated and was prepared to confront law enforcement.Deputies say the man appeared a second time and pointed a firearm at law enforcement officers, who responded by firing at him. First-aid was administered, but the man was pronounced dead. The man was identified as 48-year-old Lane Morgan Caviness, who was an off-duty federal law enforcement officer."Although this appears to be a suicide by cop situation," said Sheriff Rick Ramsay, "as I always do in such cases, I have asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to conduct an independent investigation into this matter."
Click10.com
Teenage rape suspect from Broward now charged as an adult
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A rape suspect who turned 15 earlier this month is now being charged as an adult in the case, jail records show. Terry Berger Smith, who turned 15 on Aug. 1, was booked into the Paul Rein Detention Facility in Pompano Beach on Thursday. He is...
Click10.com
86-year-old man reported missing in west Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are searching for an elderly man who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday. According to police, Borges Diaz, 86, was last seen Wednesday, leaving his home in the area of Bird Road and Southwest 129th Place. He was driving a gray 2014 Hyundai...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click10.com
Oakland Park condo president arrested on embezzling accusations, yet still remains in role
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A Broward County condo association president was arrested on charged of grand theft, accused of using association funds for his own personal use. Residents say he was writing checks to himself, paying for repairs to his car and getting reimbursements for purchases at home depot, among many other things, with no receipts.
Click10.com
Police search for brazen Hollywood car burglars that followed victim from bank
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are searching for some bold car burglars. According to Hollywood police, officers responded to a Publix Supermarket at 1700 Sheridan Street at approximately 3:22 p.m. on Aug. 2. After reviewing surveillance video, police officers determined the suspects followed the victim from a...
Off-Duty Federal Law Enforcement Officer Dies In Florida “Suicide By Cop” Situation
An off-duty federal law enforcement officer has died in Florida after a confrontation with sheriff’s deputies. According to investigators, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of an intoxicated, armed suicidal man at a Key Largo residence near Mile Marker 94.8 at approximately 10:42
WSVN-TV
Police fired gun in Southwest Miami-Dade; suspect taken into custody
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police officer fired their gun in response to a suspicious man in Southwest Miami-Dade. This person was spotted outside of Cutler Gardens Apartments near Southwest 200th Street and Southwest 123rd Drive around 3:20 a.m., Wednesday. Officials said they responded to a call after someone...
Officials: Deputies fatally shot pilot deputized to have gun
KEY LARGO, Fla. — Deputies in the Florida Keys on Wednesday fatally shot a pilot who was deputized to carry guns on planes in what appears to be a “suicide by cop,” officials said. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Lane Morgan Caviness, 48, was killed...
Click10.com
Deputies search for 14-year-old boy last seen in Weston
WESTON, Fla. – A 14-year-old boy was reported missing after he was last seen Thursday afternoon in Weston, authorities confirmed on Friday. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesman Carey Codd, Chase Perrotta was last seen around 2 p.m. in the area of 16600 Waters Edge Circle. Perrotta is...
Click10.com
Police seek gunman responsible for shooting in Fort Lauderdale parking lot
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are searching for a suspect who opened fire on someone and ultimately fled the area. According to Fort Lauderdale police, the shooting happened on Tuesday, May 24 at approximately 11:50 p.m. in a parking lot on the 3500 block of Davie Boulevard.
Click10.com
Model’s defense attorney says ‘victim’ killed ‘abuser’ in Miami apartment
MIAMI – After prosecutors announced a murder charge against the model who stabbed her boyfriend in a Miami apartment, her attorney reiterated on Thursday that she did so in self-defense. Frank Prieto, a Coral Gables defense attorney, is representing Courtney Clenney, who is better known as Courtney Tailor on...
Comments / 7