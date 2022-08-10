ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 6

beetotee
2d ago

It's simple, if you have more than one priors over a certain time frame, you don't get out. If the assailant is under age, the parents get held accountable as well. Violent crimes get no bail

Reply
3
Saxon Woods
2d ago

Vote and hold politicians accountable- this city is what it is, because our citizens are who they are

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NY1

Community opposition mounts over plan to house sick ex-Rikers inmates in Morris Park

In the Bronx, some community members are voicing their opposition to a plan that would house former Rikers inmates in the Morris Park section of the borough. The plan is to convert a building within the Health + Hospitals Jacobi Hospital Center campus into roughly 70 studios, with a majority of the units going to former inmates with “medically complex” health conditions such as congestive heart failure, stage-4 cancer or end-stage renal disease, according to officials.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
New York State
Bronx, NY
Business
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Business
County
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Cheddar News

NYC Subway Shooting Subject At Large

A person of interest has been identified in the New York City subway shooting that left 23 people injured. Authorities are asking for help to find Frank James, who may have knowledge about the case. Cheddar News senior reporter Michelle Castillo brings you the latest from Sunset Park, Brooklyn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

New Yorkers question AOC’s calls to defund the police amid rising crime

Several New Yorkers in the district of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) are questioning calls to defund the police as they experience rising crime rates in their cities. Ocasio-Cortez’s 14th Congressional District, which represents more than 650,000 people in the boroughs of the Bronx and Queens, has experienced a steady rise in crime over the last two years. The district has experienced a 44% increase in crimes reported so far in 2022, compared to the same time frame last year, and an even larger increase of 57%, compared to 2020, according to police statistics.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Heastie
tornadopix.com

Woman killed on the subway in Times Square

Police said Michelle Guo, 40, of Manhattan, pushed in front of an R train when it approached the platform of 42nd Street in Manhattan on Saturday morning. In a terrifying moment, police said, a man walked toward a 40-year-old woman waiting on the subway in Times Square on Saturday morning and pushed her onto the rails as a train boarded the station, killing her.
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Elderly store owner critically injured trying to stop shoplifters

NEW YORK - A 67-year-old Bronx store owner was knocked unconscious as he attempted to stop two shoplifters at his store on Thursday afternoon. The NYPD says it happened about 5 p.m. at 934 Morris Ave on a block of small businesses in Concourse Village. The two unidentified shoplifters grabbed...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Polio found in NYC wastewater

NEW YORK - State health officials say that sewage samples from New York City have identified the presence of polioviruses. They say that indicates a risk of community transmission in the city. These findings follow the identification of a case of paralytic polio among a Rockland County resident on July...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Business Owner#The Bronx#Guns#Fox#Chan
CBS New York

Police seek suspects in car robberies in the Bronx, Queens

NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a group of people suspected in a citywide car robbery spree.Investigators say there have been at least nine robberies in the Bronx and Queens from Aug. 1-9.In at least six cases, police say the suspects approached drivers sitting in their cars, showed a weapon, then forced them out before stealing their vehicle.At least three victims were either punched or thrown to the ground but not seriously hurt.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Documented

Food Stamp Thefts Hit Sunset Park Chinese Community

When Haiyan Chen brought home bags of food from Costco on a sunny June day, her four children were excited to see what their mom would cook for them in the coming week. But soon, the jubilation turned to despair when they realized nearly $4,000 was missing from her government benefits card. The 44-year-old Sunset […] The post Food Stamp Thefts Hit Sunset Park Chinese Community appeared first on Documented.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy