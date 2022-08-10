Read full article on original website
beetotee
2d ago
It's simple, if you have more than one priors over a certain time frame, you don't get out. If the assailant is under age, the parents get held accountable as well. Violent crimes get no bail
Saxon Woods
2d ago
Vote and hold politicians accountable- this city is what it is, because our citizens are who they are
Man Stabbed 15 Times by These Two Suspects in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for two suspects...
norwoodnews.org
52nd Precinct Unveils Stash of Unregistered Bikes, Scooters and ATVs Amid Cop Crack Down
Teams of NYPD officers are entering their 5th weekend of a citywide crackdown on illegal and or unregistered motorized dirt bikes, scooters, and All Terrain Vehicles (ATVs). Meanwhile, stores across the City continue to sell motorized scooters given there are seemingly no restrictions on such purchases. Officials from the NYPD...
NY1
Community opposition mounts over plan to house sick ex-Rikers inmates in Morris Park
In the Bronx, some community members are voicing their opposition to a plan that would house former Rikers inmates in the Morris Park section of the borough. The plan is to convert a building within the Health + Hospitals Jacobi Hospital Center campus into roughly 70 studios, with a majority of the units going to former inmates with “medically complex” health conditions such as congestive heart failure, stage-4 cancer or end-stage renal disease, according to officials.
A peek into the finances of Adams' deep-pocketed chief of staff
Frank Carone is every bit as wealthy as his lavish lifestyle suggests.
NYC Subway Shooting Subject At Large
A person of interest has been identified in the New York City subway shooting that left 23 people injured. Authorities are asking for help to find Frank James, who may have knowledge about the case. Cheddar News senior reporter Michelle Castillo brings you the latest from Sunset Park, Brooklyn.
Washington Examiner
New Yorkers question AOC’s calls to defund the police amid rising crime
Several New Yorkers in the district of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) are questioning calls to defund the police as they experience rising crime rates in their cities. Ocasio-Cortez’s 14th Congressional District, which represents more than 650,000 people in the boroughs of the Bronx and Queens, has experienced a steady rise in crime over the last two years. The district has experienced a 44% increase in crimes reported so far in 2022, compared to the same time frame last year, and an even larger increase of 57%, compared to 2020, according to police statistics.
WRGB
Exclusive: Albany DA reacts as Gov. Hochul questioned about his bail reform concerns
Angst about bail reform laws has caused Albany County District Attorney David Soares (D- Albany) to put out of slew of statements recently urging action from Governor Kathy Hochul (D- New York). Last week, we told you about Soares jumping on the bandwagon with New York City Mayor Eric Adams,...
fox5ny.com
NYC mayor ducks questions about firing of social services official
NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams turned away reporters on Thursday, refusing to answer questions about allegedly firing an aide who raised the alarm about the handling of migrants arriving in New York City. First reported by NBC4 and confirmed by Fox 5 News, Julia Savel — who was the...
tornadopix.com
Woman killed on the subway in Times Square
Police said Michelle Guo, 40, of Manhattan, pushed in front of an R train when it approached the platform of 42nd Street in Manhattan on Saturday morning. In a terrifying moment, police said, a man walked toward a 40-year-old woman waiting on the subway in Times Square on Saturday morning and pushed her onto the rails as a train boarded the station, killing her.
Carriage horse collapses in Hell's Kitchen, renewing calls for reform
A carriage horse collapses in Manhattan on Wednesday, August 10th, 2022. A spokesman for the group that represents horse carriage drivers says the horse was suffering from equine protozoal myeloencephalitis, a neurological disease horses can contract from eating infected opossum droppings, and not heat exhaustion. [ more › ]
fox5ny.com
Elderly store owner critically injured trying to stop shoplifters
NEW YORK - A 67-year-old Bronx store owner was knocked unconscious as he attempted to stop two shoplifters at his store on Thursday afternoon. The NYPD says it happened about 5 p.m. at 934 Morris Ave on a block of small businesses in Concourse Village. The two unidentified shoplifters grabbed...
fox5ny.com
Polio found in NYC wastewater
NEW YORK - State health officials say that sewage samples from New York City have identified the presence of polioviruses. They say that indicates a risk of community transmission in the city. These findings follow the identification of a case of paralytic polio among a Rockland County resident on July...
Police seek suspects in car robberies in the Bronx, Queens
NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a group of people suspected in a citywide car robbery spree.Investigators say there have been at least nine robberies in the Bronx and Queens from Aug. 1-9.In at least six cases, police say the suspects approached drivers sitting in their cars, showed a weapon, then forced them out before stealing their vehicle.At least three victims were either punched or thrown to the ground but not seriously hurt.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NBC New York
Someone Thought It Was OK to Put a 60-Ton Pool on a Brooklyn Roof. NYC Says ‘NOPE'
The heat can make anyone a little crazy, especially the heat New York City had been dealing with for a number of days. But maybe don't take drastic — even dangerous — measures just to stay cool. The New York City Department of Buildings tweeted a photo of...
MTA contractor attacked with screwdriver at Wall Street subway station
An MTA contractor was slashed, possibly with a screwdriver, at a Wall Street subway station on Thursday morning, police said.
bronx.com
Jowenky Nunez, 20, Brian Hernandez, 22 & Iyaury Rodriguez, 41, Arrested For The Murder Of Isael Cabrera, 25 & Richard Dominguez, 30
On Thursday, July 02, 2020, at approximately 0107 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a crowd condition in the vicinity of Depot Place and Sedgwick Avenue, within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed two adult males, unconscious and unresponsive, each with...
New York City Police Investigating Bronx Drive-by Shooting
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are investigating a drive-by shooting that...
$5,000 reward offered after oystercatcher egg destroyed in Queens
A $5,000 reward is being offered as police investigate the destruction of federally-protected bird eggs and nests in Queens.
Food Stamp Thefts Hit Sunset Park Chinese Community
When Haiyan Chen brought home bags of food from Costco on a sunny June day, her four children were excited to see what their mom would cook for them in the coming week. But soon, the jubilation turned to despair when they realized nearly $4,000 was missing from her government benefits card. The 44-year-old Sunset […] The post Food Stamp Thefts Hit Sunset Park Chinese Community appeared first on Documented.
Man stabbed, slashed during dispute aboard MTA bus in Harlem, attacker at large: NYPD
The NYPD is investigating after a man was stabbed during a dispute aboard an MTA bus in Harlem early Thursday, authorities said.
