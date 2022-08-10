Read full article on original website
Nikola Q2 Revenue Above Expectations On Delivery Of 48 Tre BEVs
Nikola Corporation's Q2 2022 results exceeded market estimates as the commercial EV maker delivered more semi trucks after a production ramp-up. The company manufactured 50 Tre BEV electric trucks at its facility in Coolidge, Arizona, during the second quarter of the year, and delivered 48 to dealers. That was slightly below Nikola's own forecast, which had called for between 50 and 60 deliveries in the period. Two additional Tre BEVs were delivered in the first week of July, which will be reported as part of Q3 revenues.
IGN
Thunderful CEO Steps Down Following Publisher's $2m Loss
Thunderful CEO Brjann Sigurgeirsson has stepped down following the company’s $2.1 million loss. According to GamesIndustry.biz the CEO, who held the position since the group first formed in 2019, is stepping down in order to take on a new role in the company’s games division. Meanwhile, former CFO...
freightwaves.com
Lohscheller will succeed Russell as CEO of Nikola
Veteran automotive executive Michael Lohscheller was Nikola Corp. Chairman Steve Girsky’s pick to run Opel when Girsky was vice chairman of General Motors. On Wednesday, he did it again, elevating Lohscheller to the top job at Nikola from president of Nikola Motors. The succession plan began when Girsky recruited...
Li-Cycle Announces Appointment of Jacqueline Dedo to Board of Directors
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 8, 2022-- Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) (“Li-Cycle” or the “Company”), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the leading lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, today announced that Jacqueline (“Jacqui”) Dedo, has been appointed to serve as an independent director on the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective immediately. The Board is now comprised of nine directors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005229/en/ Jacqueline Dedo (Photo: Business Wire)
Walmart Says Major Layoffs Are Necessary For A 'Strong Future' For The Company—Employees Can't Be Happy
As inflation continues to rise, Walmart reportedly laid off approximately 200 of its corporate employees, according to a source familiar with the situation. Based on a recent article published by Tech Crunch, the retail company said in a statement, “We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles to provide clarity and better position the company for a strong future. At the same time, we’re further investing in key areas like e-commerce, technology, health and wellness, supply chain, and advertising sales and creating new roles to support our growing number of services for our customers, suppliers, and the business community.”
CNBC
40% of workers are considering quitting their jobs soon—here's where they're going
More than 4 million people have left their jobs each month in the U.S. so far this year — and according to new research, this record-breaking trend isn't going to quit anytime soon. About 40% of workers are considering quitting their current jobs in the next 3-to-6 months, a...
Why Meta executives are fleeing Silicon Valley
Increasing rivalry with TikTok and a generous remote-work policy are allowing top executives to work from further afield.
geekwire.com
Amazon sheds record 99k employees after overstaffing warehouses, will slow office hiring
Amazon’s direct workforce declined by 99,000 employees from the first to the second quarter, to 1.52 million people, the largest sequential drop in its history, after overstaffing its warehouses to handle pandemic-driven demand. The decline was primarily due to attrition in Amazon’s fulfillment and distribution network, said Brian Olsavsky,...
Tech's great layoffs: Over 30,000 tech employees lost their jobs as of July. These are their stories in their own words.
Over 30,000 tech workers have lost their job as of July. Insider spoke to employees from Tesla to Coinbase to hear their stories. These are their stories of the personal and economic toll of layoffs in the industry. According to the latest data from the US department of labor, unemployment...
CEO sparks debate after sharing crying selfie on LinkedIn to announce company layoffs: ‘Grow up’
A business owner and CEO has sparked a debate after sharing a tearful selfie on LinkedIn while announcing layoffs at his company.Braden Wallake, the CEO of business-to-business marketing agency HyperSocial, shared the emotional post on LinkedIn on Tuesday, where he described it as the “most vulnerable thing” he will “ever share”.“This will be the most vulnerable thing I’ll ever share. I’ve gone back and forth whether to post this or not. We just had to layoff a few of our employees. I’ve seen a lot of layoffs over the last few weeks on LinkedIn. Most of those are due...
Walmart to cut hundreds of corporate jobs - WSJ
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) is cutting hundreds of corporate roles in a restructuring effort, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Fast Company
How the Inflation Reduction Act will supercharge climate tech startups
Out of the more than 80 million single-family homes in the U.S., roughly 1,000 have geothermal heat pumps from Dandelion Energy, a startup that spun out of Google. (Another 1,200 have the heat pumps on order.) But it’s likely that number will grow quickly—and that the company will expand out of the Northeast, the only region where it operates so far—thanks to the support for climate tech in the Inflation Reduction Act.
coinjournal.net
Exclusive: Bitwage CEO says ‘we’ll be empowering millions’ after Stellar announcement
The CEO of Bitwage CEO said the company would be improving millions of lives after its recent implementation on the Stellar blockchain. Crypto payroll provider Bitwage announced on Thursday, August 11th, that it is now offering the digital dollar (USDC) stablecoin to be distributed via the Stellar blockchain on their platform.
Allen Media Group Elevates Chris Malone to Chief Financial Officer
Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG) has elevated Christopher Malone to chief financial officer, the company announced Thursday. Malone initially joined AMG in June as executive vice president and head of corporate development and will now assume the CFO title previously held on an interim basis by Bill Higgs, executive vice president and chief financial officer of AMG’s Weather Group division.
TikTok's Toxic Work Culture At London Forced Employees To Quit; Continues Hiring In US
TikTok compelled its London office staff to quit by creating a hostile working culture, Financial Times reports. TikTok created what staff described as a "kill list" of colleagues in the e-commerce department whom it wanted to fire or end the contracts. Some of the targeted employees had only been in...
Q&A On The Energy Transition With Chart Industries CEO Jillian Evanko
In this informative Q&A session, we had the opportunity to speak with Chart Industries CEO, Jillian Evanko, about the energy transition and Ms. Evanko’s thoughts on energy solutions for the future. For a full transcript of the Q&A, please read below. The energy transition is a big topic of...
How Startup Pacaso Reached $1 Billion ‘Unicorn Status’
Founder and CEO Austin Allison on how the tech platform leveraged real estate industry expertise and ‘operational excellence’ to fill an unmet consumer need in the housing market. Three best practices integral to startup growth, according to Austin Allison, Founder and CEO of Pacaso:. Achieve ‘operational excellence’ before...
Upstream Focus: Sweenie Manufacturing’s Diane Walker on Nearshoring, Niche Markets & Navigating Disruption
Upstream Focus is Sourcing Journal’s series of conversations with suppliers, associations and sourcing professionals to get their insights on the state of sourcing, innovations in manufacturing and how to improve operations. In this Q&A, Diane Walker, sourcing and production director at New York City’s swim and activewear design and production firm Sweenie Manufacturing, discusses what her company looks for in new clients and the benefits of Western Hemisphere production. Name: Diane Walker Title: Sourcing and production director Company: Sweenie Manufacturing Corporation What’s the number one question you get from your clients now that was never really a consideration before? Most clients want to know how...
bloomberglaw.com
Ex-Dentons Compliance Officer Leaves for Sigma7 Startup (1)
Sigma7 has hired former Dentons counsel and global compliance officer Deborah Rimmler as general counsel, as the new risk services startup manages its rapid growth since its May debut. Rimmler advised Dentons global clients on security and privacy matters, and negotiated collaborative agreements with privacy breach notification and compliance control...
The RealReal Co-CEO Blames ‘Great Resignation Part 2’ for Sliding Sales
The RealReal saw revenue soar 47.2 percent to $154.4 million in its second quarter, but net losses of $53.2 million and a slow hiring period have led the company to cut its sales and earnings guidance for the rest of the year. In a Nutshell: Following a common theme in line with the current macroeconomic headwinds, The RealReal is lowering its 2022 guidance. The luxury consignment firm now expects $615 million to $635 million in revenue for the full year, a downgrade from prior estimates of $635 million to $665 million. Gross merchandise value (GMV) is now projected to be between $1.85...
