Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police arrest two wanted individuals Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department arrested two wanted individuals Friday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers identified 28-year-old Robert E. Early and 28-year-old Danielle M. Rogers while observing a residence on W. RB Garrett Avenue. After officers observed them enter a vehicle and drive...
25newsnow.com
$460K in damages; accidental fire inside Peoria business Sunday night
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One Central Illinois business owner is starting off the work week with an estimate of nearly half a million dollars in damages. According to a news release, several agencies responded to a one-story structure fire late Sunday night at 2411 N. Knoxville Ave in Peoria. The call came from an employee around 10:40 p.m.
Central Illinois Proud
Local business damaged by accidental fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A fire caused over $400,000 in damages to a Peoria business Sunday night. Just before 10:45 p.m., the Peoria Fire Department responded to reports of a commercial structure fire at King Zone Grocery & Grill. Battalion Chief Scott Strum said an employee detected the fire early and called 911.
1470 WMBD
Person shot overnight in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called to the area of S. Oregon and W. Krause just before 3:30 a.m. Friday on reports of a shooting. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth said when officers arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
25newsnow.com
Morning Shooting: One person shot in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Before sunrise Friday morning, police were called to the 2000 block of South Oregon St. in Peoria to the report of a male victim with a gunshot wound. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth tells 25 news once officers arrived on scene, they discovered the victim had been shot in the lower abdomen.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man convicted for intent to distribute cocaine, gun charges
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was convicted for drug and firearm-related charges Wednesday. According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of Illinois, a federal jury returned a guilty verdict for 33-year-old Daryl G. McGhee for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Missing Peoria man located
UPDATE (9:59 p.m.) — According to Peoria Police, Robert B. Hines has been located. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking the public for help looking for a missing man Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, 60-year-old Robert B. Hines was last seen...
hoiabc.com
Peoria man convicted of drug, federal firearm offenses
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man has been convicted of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. A federal grand jury returned those guilty verdicts against Daryl G. McGhee, 33, of the 6000 block of North...
1470 WMBD
Peoria man convicted of federal gun, drug charges
PEORIA, Ill. – A federal jury has convicted a Peoria man of drug and weapons charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Daryl McGhee, 33, was found guilty Wednesday of Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime.
Central Illinois Proud
12 arrests made in Peoria police directed patrol
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police released the results of the directed patrol they conducted Tuesday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers made 12 arrests, conducted 27 vehicle stops, issued nine tickets, impounded four vehicles and recovered one handgun. During the directed patrol, officers received information about...
Central Illinois Proud
Coroner confirms two dead after aircraft crash in Hanna City
UPDATE (2:15 p.m.) — According to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, two individuals are dead after a plane crash in Hanna city. Harwood said that one of the victims died in the crash, and the other had critical injuries and later died on the scene. The autopsies are scheduled...
hoiabc.com
New charges in Mackinaw murder case
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Two of the four people involved in the murder of Rebecca Bolin and the shooting of her husband Douglas Bolin were in court Thursday. 18-year-old Andre Street and 18-year-old Nathaniel Maloney received the following charges each; four counts of first degree murder, one count of attempted first degree murder, two counts of home invasion, conspiracy to commit first degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
hoiabc.com
Peoria Police ask for public’s help to find missing woman
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Police are asking for the public’s help to find a woman who hasn’t been seen since last weekend. Police said in a news release that Dena M. Thompson, 54, was last seen Sunday, August 7 in the 200 block of Northeast Glen Oak Avenue.
hoiabc.com
Juvenile armed robbery suspect arrested in Peoria’s latest ‘directed’ police patrol
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A young armed robbery suspect was among 12 people arrested during Peoria Police Department’s latest “directed patrol” aiming to reduce violence in the city. Police said in a news release that 35 officers participated in the detail on Tuesday. Police said...
Central Illinois Proud
Body found in car identified as missing Normal woman
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The dead person found in a car Tuesday has been identified as previously missing Brittany Mitchell, age 46, McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathleen Yoder announced Thursday. Mitchell was last heard from on Sunday, Aug. 7, and police reported her missing on Tuesday, Aug 9....
1470 WMBD
Woman goes to prison for involuntary manslaughter of infant daughter
PEKIN, Ill. – A Pekin woman will go to prison for nine years after pleading guilty to the involuntary manslaughter of her young daughter. Tazewell County Circuit Court records indicate Angel Vanduker, 20, received the sentence Friday — moved up in order to accommodate an upcoming birth of a baby that will be placed in Illinois Department of Children and Family Services custody. Vanduker’s other children are also in DCFS custody.
hoiabc.com
Coroner identifies woman found in vehicle in Bloomington as missing Normal woman
McLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - A missing and possibly endangered Normal woman has been identified as a person found deceased in a vehicle in Bloomington. McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder says Brittany Mitchell, 46, was pronounced deceased on Tuesday at 1:09 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Front Street in Bloomington.
25newsnow.com
Fire causes $10,000 worth of damage in Peoria
PEORIA (WEEK) -The fire happened around 2:00 at a home on west Stratford drive, near north Avalon place. Peoria fire crews reported heavy smoke coming from the back of the home. Within 10 minutes, they had the fire under control. One person was home at the time, along with two...
Central Illinois Proud
Area police warn of increased car burglaries
LE ROY, Ill. (WMBD) — Police in the Twin Cities and surrounding communities are warning residents to check their cars at night. According to Le Roy Police, there have been at least 24 car burglary reports within the city. Chief Jason Williamson said in most instances nothing was taken, however, valuables have been taken in a handful of reports.
