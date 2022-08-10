Read full article on original website
Related
Medic: 2 injured following shooting in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were hurt in a shooting on Reagan Drive in northeast Charlotte Friday morning, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and Medic were called to a reported shooting on Reagan Drive around 2:30 a.m. Medic confirmed that two people were rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center. Their condition is not known at this time.
Charlotte DOT employee placed on leave after crash leaves 1 man dead
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a fatal crash where a motorcycle collided with a Charlotte Department of Transportation vehicle. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the crash happened on Tuesday around 11:11 a.m. on Freedom Drive near the intersection of Camp Greene Street. Preliminary reports state that a...
Troopers: 1 dead, 2 airlifted in crash in Chesterfield County
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — One person has died and two others have been hospitalized in a two-car crash in Chesterfield County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened Tuesday around 11 p.m. near Kirkley and McMillian roads near Jefferson, South Carolina. A 60-year-old driver of a...
Two arrested for threatening Rock Hill man, forcing him to drive to bank for cash
The incident happened at 8:44 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, along East Main Street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'He’s in God’s hands, paradise' | Juvenile killed in west Charlotte shooting, CMPD confirms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A juvenile was shot and killed in west Charlotte Thursday afternoon, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a reported shooting along Southwest Boulevard, near the Birch Townhomes off LaSalle Street, around 3 p.m. Medic transported the victim to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
Charlotte mom warns other parents of possible kidnapping attempt at HomeGoods store
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is looking for three people after a mom says the suspects tried to take her shopping cart with her toddler son still sitting inside. Jillian Culp said she was shopping at HomeGoods at the River Gate Shopping Center on August 5,...
Woman killed, man shot in rural area of Robeson County
Orrum, N.C. — One person was killed and another was hurt in a shooting in a rural area of Robeson County Thursday night. Authorities said the shooting happened at around 9 p.m. along Wiregrass Road in Orrum, which is near Smyrna, surrounded by woods and farmland. Tamika Locklear, 41,...
WMBF
Death investigation underway in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating a death that happened in the Pee Dee on Thursday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and investigators responded to the 6000 block of Wire Grass Road in Lumberton. More details are expected later. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man pleads guilty to assisting with fatal 7-Eleven robbery
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Mecklenburg County judge sentenced a man to prison after he pleaded guilty to assisting in a robbery that left a 7-Eleven employee dead in southwest Charlotte. On Thursday, Treyvonte Lockhart, 33, appeared in court and pleaded guilty to being an accessory to a robbery with...
Driver in Florence County crash that killed paramedic, motorcyclist was accused of not reporting abuse last year
EFFINGHAM, S.C. (WBTW) — A 71-year-old woman who hit at least four people after she drove through a crash scene, leaving a paramedic and a motorcyclist dead, was arrested last year for failing to report abuse of a vulnerable adult, according to an official. Jacqueline Williams, of Darlington, was one of seven people who were […]
Paramedic, biker killed when car runs into wreck scene in SC, deputies say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A paramedic and the motorcyclist he was trying to help after a wreck were killed as a car drove into the scene of police, firefighters and others responding to the crash on a South Carolina highway Tuesday night, a sheriff said. Four people in all were...
WLTX.com
South Carolina native turns 105 in North Carolina
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The secret to a long life? Working hard and respecting God, according to Ms. Gussie, who celebrated her 105th birthday with her family in Huntersville Wednesday. Gussie grew up on a farm in Greenville, South Carolina. She remembers picking cotton and clearing weeds on the farm...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxb.com
Preliminary Investigation Update into Florence Crash
More details into the Florence County crash that killed two people including a paramedic have surfaced. A preliminary investigation shows that the elderly driver that crashed into three first responders and a motorcyclist was driving in the wrong direction along Pamplico Highway in Florence. A Paramedic, Police Officer and State Trooper were among those either injured or killed during the accident while they were working the scene of a separate crash that had happened moments before. Florence County Paramedic Sarah Weaver and the motorcycle driver who was being treated by Weaver identified as 37 year old Cedric Gregg died as a result of injuries sustained by the second crash. Both have autopsies scheduled at MUSC.
ems1.com
S.C. paramedic among 2 dead after car hits first responders at crash site
FLORENCE, S.C. — A South Carolina paramedic was among two people killed after a car ran into first responders working a crash, officials said. Florence County Emergency Medical Services said it was working with other agencies at the site of a crash when a car barreled through. The car hit at least four people, “including one of the paramedics and two law enforcement officers,” according to officials.
2 in custody after multi-county chase left deputy hurt, Stanly County sheriff says
CHARLOTTE — Two people have been taken into custody and a deputy is hurt following a chase in a stolen car across three counties, authorities said. On Thursday morning, Channel 9 learned of a police chase that started in Charlotte. Then, around 11 a.m., Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over a scene in Harrisburg, where a Cabarrus County deputy’s patrol car could be seen crashed into a tree on Rocky River Road. The deputy was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.
EV manufacturer downsizing in Charlotte area, dozens of jobs impacted
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Arrival, the London-based electric vehicle maker, has proposed a global "reorganization" of its business, citing "the challenging economic environment" in a statement released in July 2022. Layoffs in Charlotte are one consequence of the company's business restructuring process. This reorganization includes a 30% reduction in spending,...
Charlotte Kay Jewelers closed after apparent break-in
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Kay Jewelers store in Charlotte's Steel Creek neighborhood is closed after an apparent break-in Monday. When a WCNC Charlotte photographer tried to visit the store Tuesday, he found broken glass on a store door, window, and product display cases. No employees were visible inside the locked store.
Here's how you can 'adopt' an animal at Grandfather Mountain
LINVILLE, N.C. — Grandfather Mountain just announced a great way to give back to wildlife in our state. The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation is asking people to "adopt" animals in its care. There are five levels of donations, with some including free passes to the park. There are multiple...
WCNC
Charlotte rental scam swindling families out of their homes and money
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An elaborate scam in Charlotte is swindling families out of money and their homes, according to police and a large rental company. FirstKey Homes owns hundreds of real properties across the Charlotte area. The company told WCNC Charlotte scammers are pretending to own some of its houses and are renting them out to victims to collect rent money.
WBTV
Police investigating after potential kidnapping situation unfolded in RiverGate Shopping Center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A South Carolina mom is worried about strangers after a scary situation at a popular shopping center. She says she took her 3-year-old son inside of a store when strangers approached her and her son. The mother, Jillian Culp, put a long post on Facebook talking about the situation.
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 0