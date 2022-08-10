ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manor, TX

CBS Austin

Man hit and killed by drunk driver in North Austin overnight

AUSTIN, Texas — A man was hit and killed by a drunk driver in North Austin late Thursday night, the Austin Police Department said. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, medics responded around 11:42 p.m. to the 7500 block of N. Lamar Blvd. in the northbound lanes. APD Watch Command...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Motorcyclist critically injured after overnight crash in NE Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was rushed to the hospital following an overnight crash involving a motorcycle and an "unknown" number of other vehicles in NE Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS medics said they responded to the 9-1-1 call at 12:05 a.m. on Wednesday at 839 W. Parmer Lane -- at the intersection with North I-35 Frontage Road.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police identify man killed in SE Austin shooting

Police have identified the man who was shot and killed earlier this week in Southeast Austin. It happened Wednesday, August 10, in the 2100 block of East Oltorf Street, just east of Burton Drive. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a shooting call at the address at around...
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet woman killed in rear-end collision

A collision at the intersection of U.S. 281 and Fairland Road just north of Marble Falls claimed the life of Betsy Hill, 51, of Burnet on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The collision occurred at about 9:30 p.m. just past Pottery Ranch on 281 when the 2003 Kia Optima in which Hill was a passenger slowed at the flashing light.
BURNET, TX
fox7austin.com

Person critically injured in North Austin crash

AUSTIN, Texas - A person has been critically injured after a crash in North Austin. The crash happened shortly before midnight. Austin-Travis County EMS was called to the crash on Parmer Lane near I-35. It's not clear how many vehicles were involved but officials say the person who was injured...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Woman killed in rear-end crash on US 281 in Burnet County

BURNET COUNTY, Texas — One person died after their vehicle was rear-ended in a car crash in Burnet County Wednesday night. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the crash happened about half a mile north of Marble Falls off of US 281 at around 9:30 p.m. Troopers...
BURNET COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

South Austin shooting leaves 1 man dead

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says one man is dead after a shooting in South Austin. It happened just after 9 p.m. on August 10 on East Oltorf near Douglas Street. Witnesses called police and reported a shooting and said that a man was bleeding in a nearby...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man shot at Austin gas station, police investigating

AUSTIN, Texas - Police are investigating after a man was shot at a gas station in Central Austin. The shooting happened at around 4:30 a.m. at Shell gas station right off I-35 near 38th Street. Officials say the victim was taken to the hospital. The victim's condition is not known...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man killed from 'blunt force trauma' in north Austin, police says

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a homicide in north Austin. Police said around 1:05 p.m., officers were called to an incident in the 1200 block of Kramer Lane. When officers arrived, they found a man with blunt force trauma to the head. The man was...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police seek help locating vehicle that struck bicyclist in North Austin

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle from a hit-and-run last month in North Austin that critically injured a bicyclist. It happened Wednesday, July 27, at around 9:45 p.m. in the 10300 block of Burnet Road across from the Q2 soccer stadium. The Austin Police Department...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Police searching for suspect after hit-and-run outside Q2 Stadium

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are searching for a suspect following a hit-and-run in North Austin last month that left a cyclist with severe, life-threatening injuries. The Austin Police Department said the crash happened on Wednesday, July 27, at approximately 9:46 p.m. on the 10300 block of Burnet Road, across from the Q2 soccer stadium.
AUSTIN, TX

