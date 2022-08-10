Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
Man hit and killed by drunk driver in North Austin overnight
AUSTIN, Texas — A man was hit and killed by a drunk driver in North Austin late Thursday night, the Austin Police Department said. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, medics responded around 11:42 p.m. to the 7500 block of N. Lamar Blvd. in the northbound lanes. APD Watch Command...
CBS Austin
Motorcyclist critically injured after overnight crash in NE Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was rushed to the hospital following an overnight crash involving a motorcycle and an "unknown" number of other vehicles in NE Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS medics said they responded to the 9-1-1 call at 12:05 a.m. on Wednesday at 839 W. Parmer Lane -- at the intersection with North I-35 Frontage Road.
One person dead after being hit by vehicle in north Austin
One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle in north Austin Wednesday afternoon, officials said. Police are also said to be investigating a homicide near the same location.
CBS Austin
Police identify man killed in SE Austin shooting
Police have identified the man who was shot and killed earlier this week in Southeast Austin. It happened Wednesday, August 10, in the 2100 block of East Oltorf Street, just east of Burton Drive. The Austin Police Department says officers responded to a shooting call at the address at around...
dailytrib.com
Burnet woman killed in rear-end collision
A collision at the intersection of U.S. 281 and Fairland Road just north of Marble Falls claimed the life of Betsy Hill, 51, of Burnet on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The collision occurred at about 9:30 p.m. just past Pottery Ranch on 281 when the 2003 Kia Optima in which Hill was a passenger slowed at the flashing light.
fox7austin.com
Person critically injured in North Austin crash
AUSTIN, Texas - A person has been critically injured after a crash in North Austin. The crash happened shortly before midnight. Austin-Travis County EMS was called to the crash on Parmer Lane near I-35. It's not clear how many vehicles were involved but officials say the person who was injured...
CBS Austin
Two homes evacuated as crews fight grass fire in east Williamson County
Officials say a grass fire in east Williamson County Friday afternoon has forced the evacuation of at least two homes. It's happening just south of Thrall in the 100 block of County Road 492. ESD #10 and multiple other resources are responding to the approximately 65 acre fire. ALSO |...
CBS Austin
Austin police identify woman killed in Aug. 4th single-vehicle crash on North Mopac
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department has identified the woman who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on North Mopac on August 4th. Police say the crash happened at 7:59 p.m. in the 11700 block of North Mopac Expressway Southbound. Detectives said Melinda Gonzalez, 33, was driving south...
CBS Austin
Woman killed in rear-end crash on US 281 in Burnet County
BURNET COUNTY, Texas — One person died after their vehicle was rear-ended in a car crash in Burnet County Wednesday night. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said the crash happened about half a mile north of Marble Falls off of US 281 at around 9:30 p.m. Troopers...
fox7austin.com
South Austin shooting leaves 1 man dead
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department says one man is dead after a shooting in South Austin. It happened just after 9 p.m. on August 10 on East Oltorf near Douglas Street. Witnesses called police and reported a shooting and said that a man was bleeding in a nearby...
fox7austin.com
Man shot at Austin gas station, police investigating
AUSTIN, Texas - Police are investigating after a man was shot at a gas station in Central Austin. The shooting happened at around 4:30 a.m. at Shell gas station right off I-35 near 38th Street. Officials say the victim was taken to the hospital. The victim's condition is not known...
fox7austin.com
Violent 24 hours in Austin: 2 dead, 3 injured as police look for multiple suspects
AUSTIN, Texas - It has been a violent 24-hour period in Austin. Two people are dead, and three others are hospitalized in a string of violence that has left police looking for multiple suspects. Police are investigating four shootings and another homicide and currently, police have not indicated that any...
fox7austin.com
Man killed from 'blunt force trauma' in north Austin, police says
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a homicide in north Austin. Police said around 1:05 p.m., officers were called to an incident in the 1200 block of Kramer Lane. When officers arrived, they found a man with blunt force trauma to the head. The man was...
CBS Austin
Austin police investigating homicide in Southeast Austin, shooting suspect still at large
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide in southeast Austin Wednesday night. Police say officers responded around 9:06 p.m. to the 2100 block of East Oltorf Street, near Douglas Street, after callers reported a shooting had just occurred in the parking lot of Click's Billiards.
APD identifies victim in deadly southeast Austin shooting
Austin Police said a person died at the hospital Wednesday night after a shooting in the East Riverside-Oltorf neighborhood.
Motorcyclist involved in Austin officer shooting identified
The Austin Police Department on Thursday identified the motorcyclist who was shot and injured by law enforcement while reportedly trying to steal another vehicle earlier this week.
CBS Austin
Police seek help locating vehicle that struck bicyclist in North Austin
Police are asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle from a hit-and-run last month in North Austin that critically injured a bicyclist. It happened Wednesday, July 27, at around 9:45 p.m. in the 10300 block of Burnet Road across from the Q2 soccer stadium. The Austin Police Department...
Police searching for suspect after hit-and-run outside Q2 Stadium
AUSTIN, Texas — Police are searching for a suspect following a hit-and-run in North Austin last month that left a cyclist with severe, life-threatening injuries. The Austin Police Department said the crash happened on Wednesday, July 27, at approximately 9:46 p.m. on the 10300 block of Burnet Road, across from the Q2 soccer stadium.
CBS Austin
Man charged for deadly baseball bat beating outside of North Austin convenience store
Police have arrested and charged a man for a fatal beating Wednesday outside a North Austin convenience store. 18-year-old Jose Alberto Lopez-Mederos is charged with first-degree murder for the killing of 40-year-old Josue Salazar. The Austin Police Department says at around 1 p.m. officers responded to a call of a...
KVUE
Pine Pond fire burns in Bastrop County
The Pine Pond fire is burning about 45 miles southeast of Austin near Smithville. KVUE's Natalie Haddad has the latest on the wildfire.
