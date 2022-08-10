Read full article on original website
Wake Forest star QB Sam Hartman out indefinitely to undergo treatment for non-football related condition
Wake Forest star quarterback Sam Hartman will be out indefinitely due to a "non-football related medical condition," the school announced Wednesday. The fifth-year junior sought medical attention on Tuesday, and the results of subsequent testing have forced his indefinite leave from the team. Hartman is the program's all-time leader in...
What to watch for at Saturday's HighSchoolOT Jamboree
Wake Forest, N.C. — For the first time since 2019, the HighSchoolOT Jamboree will be taking place this week on Saturday at Trentini Stadium on the campus of Wake Forest High School. Tickets will be $10 at the gate for access to all four scrimmages, with a dollar from...
Quinn Cook coaching future Blue Devil in showcase
At 7 p.m. ET Friday on ESPNU, former Duke basketball national champ Quinn Cook will be on the sidelines in Chicago as an assistant coach for Team Futr in the Under Armour Next Elite 24 High School All-Star Game. RELATED: Quinn Cook's pro career just took one massive step One prep on Cook's side is ...
Huge UNC-Duke recruiting battle heating up
By the time Worcester Academy (Mass.) power forward TJ Power announces his college destination, he ought to be a five-star. After all, some would argue that the prime 2023 Duke basketball recruiting target — also sitting high on the UNC basketball wishlist — was the top performer on the Nike EYBL ...
Penny Hardaway hires nephew of Coach K
Andy Borman was a Duke basketball walk-on guard from 1999 to 2004, coinciding with the Blue Devils' third national championship in 2001. He's also the nephew of now-retired Hall of Fame Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, for Borman's mom is the sister of Krzyzewski's wife, Mickie. Now, the ...
UNC Basketball: Tar Heels Make Top Ten for Blanca Thomas
The UNC basketball target is one of the nation’s top recruits as a rising junior, as the best programs in the country battle for her commitment. Following a successful season on the hardwood, Courtney Banghart and company look to build momentum on the recruiting trail. A Sweet 16 appearance and 25-win season seem to be doing just that for the Tar Heels.
backingthepack.com
NC State rallies past Puerto Rican national team, 81-69
Kevin Keatts got just about everything he could have asked for from the exhibition game this afternoon. His team faced adversity, getting into significant foul trouble during a rough second quarter, and it had to come back from a nine-point halftime deficit in order to beat the Puerto Rican national team.
goduke.com
Troy Austin Named Deputy Athletics Director for Development
DURHAM – Duke Vice President and Director of Athletics Nina King has named Troy Austin to Deputy Athletics Director for Development. Austin, a Duke football alum who returned to his alma mater in 2018, replaces the retired Tom Coffman. Coffman retired from Duke in June after 17 years coordinating...
WITN
Rocky Mount v. Tarboro football game wager between mayors goes to charity
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A high school football game between arch-rivals Rocky Mount and Tarboro takes place on August 19, and their respective mayors are placing wagers on the winner. Tarboro Mayor Tate Mayo is betting $100 that the Vikings will win this home game, while Rocky Mount Mayor...
Garner, August 10 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Cary High School football team will have a game with Garner Magnet High School on August 10, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Best restaurant for a date? Three in North Carolina rank among the nation’s favorites
Here’s what to know if you’re seeking a romantic night out.
cbs17
Durham Coca-Cola leaving headquarters for new Apex location
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Coca-Cola Bottling Company has been in operation since May 1905 and moved locations several times before landing at its Hillsborough Street location. Now, the company says they’ll move their headquarters to a new facility in Apex. A groundbreaking for the new facility is scheduled...
North Carolina man wins $300K lottery jackpot on wedding anniversary
Forget the pearls— a major paper anniversary gift was scored by one Wake County man when he won $331,579 in cash on the day of his 38th wedding anniversary.
5 places to take your kids for ice cream in the Triangle
Raleigh, N.C. — Summer is not over - yet! It's time to take the children for one last sweet treat before school starts! Here are our top five places for ice cream in the Triangle!. Two Roosters (Raleigh and Durham) With three Raleigh locations and two in Durham (one...
cbs17
Why are gas prices higher in Durham than in Raleigh?
DURHAM, N.C (WNCN) — If you’re filling up your tank at a gas station in Durham, chances are you’re paying more for fuel than someone else is paying at a gas station in Raleigh. According to the American Automobile Association, the average price for a regular gallon...
kiss951.com
North Carolina City One Of The Best To Purchase A Fixer-Upper
The U.S. housing market continues to be a little crazy. And buying a fully updated home can be out of the question for many people. First-time and experienced buyers may see the benefit of a fixer-upper. It can be a good investment as purchasing a home that needs extensive remodeling can get you a good price. But how good that return on investment depends a lot on where you’re looking to buy. If you’re looking to purchase a home in North Carolina, you’ll be glad to know one NC city did rank as one of the best to buy a fixer-upper! The study was conducted by StorageCafe!
Why NC teachers are leaving their jobs
(WGHP) — Since she was in the fifth grade, Rebecca Rogers knew she wanted to be a teacher. So she worked hard to graduate from Meredith College in Raleigh and fulfilled that dream and began teaching at the high school level. In her second year, the pandemic broke out, and Rogers has since left teaching to […]
wunc.org
NC faces a teaching ‘crisis.’ 3 teachers describe why they left the classroom
Josh Paterni suddenly had more time to reflect after he quit his job in April as a high school English teacher in the Orange County School District. “In some ways, this was an incredibly difficult decision to leave. And so, certainly, there's some regret,” Paterni said. He left before...
Sheriff Baker identifies deputy shot and killed as Ned Byrd, 13-year veteran with the department
"Even in the midst of the hurt and the pain, we ask for prayers, we ask for patience as we go about finding out what happened and who's responsible," Sheriff Gerald Baker said.
Durham man charged in crash that killed motorcyclist
On Thursday, police said Ellis Johnson, 53, of Durham, was cited for failure to yield right of way and misdemeanor death by vehicle.
