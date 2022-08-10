ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Quinn Cook coaching future Blue Devil in showcase

At 7 p.m. ET Friday on ESPNU, former Duke basketball national champ Quinn Cook will be on the sidelines in Chicago as an assistant coach for Team Futr in the Under Armour Next Elite 24 High School All-Star Game. RELATED: Quinn Cook's pro career just took one massive step One prep on Cook's side is ...
DURHAM, NC
Huge UNC-Duke recruiting battle heating up

By the time Worcester Academy (Mass.) power forward TJ Power announces his college destination, he ought to be a five-star. After all, some would argue that the prime 2023 Duke basketball recruiting target — also sitting high on the UNC basketball wishlist — was the top performer on the Nike EYBL ...
DURHAM, NC
Penny Hardaway hires nephew of Coach K

Andy Borman was a Duke basketball walk-on guard from 1999 to 2004, coinciding with the Blue Devils' third national championship in 2001. He's also the nephew of now-retired Hall of Fame Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, for Borman's mom is the sister of Krzyzewski's wife, Mickie. Now, the ...
DURHAM, NC
UNC Basketball: Tar Heels Make Top Ten for Blanca Thomas

The UNC basketball target is one of the nation’s top recruits as a rising junior, as the best programs in the country battle for her commitment. Following a successful season on the hardwood, Courtney Banghart and company look to build momentum on the recruiting trail. A Sweet 16 appearance and 25-win season seem to be doing just that for the Tar Heels.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
NC State rallies past Puerto Rican national team, 81-69

Kevin Keatts got just about everything he could have asked for from the exhibition game this afternoon. His team faced adversity, getting into significant foul trouble during a rough second quarter, and it had to come back from a nine-point halftime deficit in order to beat the Puerto Rican national team.
RALEIGH, NC
Troy Austin Named Deputy Athletics Director for Development

DURHAM – Duke Vice President and Director of Athletics Nina King has named Troy Austin to Deputy Athletics Director for Development. Austin, a Duke football alum who returned to his alma mater in 2018, replaces the retired Tom Coffman. Coffman retired from Duke in June after 17 years coordinating...
DURHAM, NC
Durham Coca-Cola leaving headquarters for new Apex location

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Coca-Cola Bottling Company has been in operation since May 1905 and moved locations several times before landing at its Hillsborough Street location. Now, the company says they’ll move their headquarters to a new facility in Apex. A groundbreaking for the new facility is scheduled...
APEX, NC
Why are gas prices higher in Durham than in Raleigh?

DURHAM, N.C (WNCN) — If you’re filling up your tank at a gas station in Durham, chances are you’re paying more for fuel than someone else is paying at a gas station in Raleigh. According to the American Automobile Association, the average price for a regular gallon...
RALEIGH, NC
North Carolina City One Of The Best To Purchase A Fixer-Upper

The U.S. housing market continues to be a little crazy. And buying a fully updated home can be out of the question for many people. First-time and experienced buyers may see the benefit of a fixer-upper. It can be a good investment as purchasing a home that needs extensive remodeling can get you a good price. But how good that return on investment depends a lot on where you’re looking to buy. If you’re looking to purchase a home in North Carolina, you’ll be glad to know one NC city did rank as one of the best to buy a fixer-upper! The study was conducted by StorageCafe!
Why NC teachers are leaving their jobs

(WGHP) — Since she was in the fifth grade, Rebecca Rogers knew she wanted to be a teacher. So she worked hard to graduate from Meredith College in Raleigh and fulfilled that dream and began teaching at the high school level. In her second year, the pandemic broke out, and Rogers has since left teaching to […]
GREENSBORO, NC
