Business

TheStreet

Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...

The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
InvestorPlace

7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns

Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
Markets Insider

The stock market will fall 13% to a new low for the year after a hot jobs report means inflation will linger and the Fed will keep tightening, Bank of America says

The stock market is poised to hit new lows later this year following July's hot job report, Bank of America said in a Friday note. That's because inflation is likely to linger and the Fed will be forced to continue tightening financial conditions. "Still think end-game SPX is [below] 3,600,"...
InvestorPlace

5 Undervalued Auto Stocks to Buy Before They Zoom Higher

The undervalued auto stocks on this buy list are worth considering for the next five years. Li Auto (LI): Chinese electric vehicle company with robust deliveries growth and accelerating free cash flows. Tesla (TSLA): Likely to maintain leadership position in the electric vehicle business. Healthy cash flows will allow investment...
Benzinga

Amazon Receives FDA Warning Letter For OTC Mole Removal Products

The FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research released a warning letter sent to Amazon Inc's AMZN CEO Andy Jassy for selling mole removal products over-the-counter. The letter explains that the company is responsible for "introducing, delivering, or causing the introduction or delivery into interstate commerce of products that are unapproved new drugs."
Kiplinger

How to Beef Up Your Portfolio Against Inflation

“The deceleration in the consumer price index for July is likely a big relief for the Federal Reserve,” says Nancy Davis, portfolio manager of the Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (IVOL). “If we continue to see declining inflation prints, the Federal Reserve may start to slow the pace of monetary tightening.” Still, with consumer prices running hot, investors should continue to protect their portfolios against inflation.
Benzinga

A Bearish Sign Appears On Baker Hughes Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Baker Hughes BKR. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rally Mutes — Prominent Trader Sees Big Upside In Coming Month With ETH Reaching For $2,500

The rally in major coins simmered down Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose marginally by 0.3% to $1.1 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. ANKR (ANKR) +48.8% $0.05. Ethereum Classic (ETC) +9.3% $42.3. Ravencoin (RVN) +8.7% ​​$13.5...
Benzinga

Disney's Q2 Earnings Price Action Sends These Signals About The Stock

It is hard to predict where an issue will go the day after an earnings report. Technical analysis can give you some guidelines, but how investors will react to either good or bad reports is random. Yet the technical levels from that session can provide some guidelines to follow to help predict the future course of price action.
Benzinga

Why Disney Shares Ripped Over 11% Higher This Week

Walt Disney Co DIS shares are trading higher by 11.46% to $120.61 for the week amid overall market strength and after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales results. Stocks across sectors are also trading higher Friday as stocks continue to rally following CPI and PPI data this week,...
Benzinga

BlackRock Says There Is No 'Soft-Landing': Central Banks Will Have To Plunge Economy Into A Deep Recession To Stop Inflation

In the current uncertain macroeconomic environment, the world's largest asset manager, BlackRock Inc BLK, predicts there won't be a "soft landing" and prefers overweight investment grade (IG) credit over standard equities. For the uninitiated, IG securities in the financial industry are government and private fixed-income instruments that have a minimal...
