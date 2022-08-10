Read full article on original website
Related
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...
The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
Nancy Pelosi Makes Trades In These 3 Tech Stocks: How She Booked $1.8M Profit On $110K
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul have made some big bets on technology stocks over the last year. Here’s the latest three trades made in the Pelosi portfolio. What Happened: A new filing reported by CongressTrading on Thursday shows the Pelosis made three recent trades.
InvestorPlace
7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns
Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here's why the stock market is about to kick off a sustained rally into the end of the year, according to JPMorgan
The stock market's 15% rally off its mid-June low will continue higher into year-end, according to JPMorgan. As earnings revisions reset lower, "risk-reward for equities is not all bad as we move into year-end," JPMorgan said. The bank said reasonable valuations, depressed investor sentiment, peak Fed hawkishness are all good...
China's Newest Threat to Western Civilization Could Be In Your Home Right Now
The U.S. and U.K. banned Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd from its 5G telecoms networks citing national security threats from China. The U.K. also cracked down on the surveillance equipment from Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd, which Washington has already blacklisted. Recently, the U.S....
The stock market will fall 13% to a new low for the year after a hot jobs report means inflation will linger and the Fed will keep tightening, Bank of America says
The stock market is poised to hit new lows later this year following July's hot job report, Bank of America said in a Friday note. That's because inflation is likely to linger and the Fed will be forced to continue tightening financial conditions. "Still think end-game SPX is [below] 3,600,"...
InvestorPlace
5 Undervalued Auto Stocks to Buy Before They Zoom Higher
The undervalued auto stocks on this buy list are worth considering for the next five years. Li Auto (LI): Chinese electric vehicle company with robust deliveries growth and accelerating free cash flows. Tesla (TSLA): Likely to maintain leadership position in the electric vehicle business. Healthy cash flows will allow investment...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amazon Receives FDA Warning Letter For OTC Mole Removal Products
The FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research released a warning letter sent to Amazon Inc's AMZN CEO Andy Jassy for selling mole removal products over-the-counter. The letter explains that the company is responsible for "introducing, delivering, or causing the introduction or delivery into interstate commerce of products that are unapproved new drugs."
How to Beef Up Your Portfolio Against Inflation
“The deceleration in the consumer price index for July is likely a big relief for the Federal Reserve,” says Nancy Davis, portfolio manager of the Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (IVOL). “If we continue to see declining inflation prints, the Federal Reserve may start to slow the pace of monetary tightening.” Still, with consumer prices running hot, investors should continue to protect their portfolios against inflation.
Benzinga
A Bearish Sign Appears On Baker Hughes Chart
If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Baker Hughes BKR. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
There’s a strong case to be made for considering a long position in electric vehicle (EV) maker NIO’s (NYSE: NIO) shares.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rally Mutes — Prominent Trader Sees Big Upside In Coming Month With ETH Reaching For $2,500
The rally in major coins simmered down Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose marginally by 0.3% to $1.1 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. ANKR (ANKR) +48.8% $0.05. Ethereum Classic (ETC) +9.3% $42.3. Ravencoin (RVN) +8.7% $13.5...
US stocks erase early gains to turn mixed as spiking bond yields weigh on tech shares
Stocks gave up gains to end mixed as investors lost confidence the Fed will slow down its tightening cycle. The Nasdaq declined as the 10-year Treasury yield surged as much as 10 basis points. Early Thursday, a drop in wholesale prices added to hopes that inflation is cooling. US stocks...
India's Adani — Leaving Musk, Bezos In Dust When It Comes To 2022 Wealth Gain — Now Plans To Establish New Alumina Refinery With $5.2B Investment
Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company of the Adani Group — plans to invest $5.2 billion to set up an alumina refinery in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, reported Bloomberg. The refinery will bear an annual capacity of 4 million tons, as per a statement by the local government, it said.
The 'gold standard' US market needs to maintain rule of law even if that means major Chinese firms delist, former NYSE president says
China's Alibaba and JD.com leaving the US stock market would be a big deal but auditing credibility is king for US exchanges, says ex-NYSE exec.
Disney's Q2 Earnings Price Action Sends These Signals About The Stock
It is hard to predict where an issue will go the day after an earnings report. Technical analysis can give you some guidelines, but how investors will react to either good or bad reports is random. Yet the technical levels from that session can provide some guidelines to follow to help predict the future course of price action.
Why Disney Shares Ripped Over 11% Higher This Week
Walt Disney Co DIS shares are trading higher by 11.46% to $120.61 for the week amid overall market strength and after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales results. Stocks across sectors are also trading higher Friday as stocks continue to rally following CPI and PPI data this week,...
BlackRock Says There Is No 'Soft-Landing': Central Banks Will Have To Plunge Economy Into A Deep Recession To Stop Inflation
In the current uncertain macroeconomic environment, the world's largest asset manager, BlackRock Inc BLK, predicts there won't be a "soft landing" and prefers overweight investment grade (IG) credit over standard equities. For the uninitiated, IG securities in the financial industry are government and private fixed-income instruments that have a minimal...
If You Invested $100 In Ethereum Classic, Dogecoin And Ripple (XRP) In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 84.33%, 90.91% and 74.54% since the bottom of U.S. markets in 2020.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
69K+
Followers
157K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0