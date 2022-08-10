ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Relmada Secures FDA Fast Track Status For Depressive Disorder Candidate

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to Relmada Therapeutics’ RLMD lead asset REL-1017 as a monotherapy for the treatment major depressive disorder (MDD). REL-1017 is being investigated in an on-going monotherapy Phase 3 clinical trial under Reliance III study in patients with major...
HEALTH
Benzinga

Kala Pharma Stops Working On Certain Preclinical Programs, Extends Cash Runway Into 2024

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc KALA said it would focus its efforts on KPI-012, mesenchymal stem cell secretome (MSC-S), for rare and severe ocular diseases. The company has ceased the development of its other preclinical pipeline programs, including KPI-287, its receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, and selective glucocorticoid receptor modulators. Kala plans to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medical News Today

What to know about CAR T cell therapy for multiple myeloma

Multiple myeloma can be a challenging cancer to treat, mainly because people tend to require more than one type of therapy to stay in remission. An emerging form of treatment is chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy. Multiple myeloma is a type of plasma cell neoplasm, a form of...
CANCER
Benzinga

Daiichi-AstraZeneca's Flagship Cancer Drug Scores FDA Approval For Lung Cancer Harboring HER2 Mutation

The FDA has approved Daiichi Sankyo DSNKY and AstraZeneca plc's AZN Enhertu (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) for unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have activating HER2 (ERBB2) mutations. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on objective response rate (ORR) and duration of response (DoR). Continued approval...
CANCER
Benzinga

Amazon Receives FDA Warning Letter For OTC Mole Removal Products

The FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research released a warning letter sent to Amazon Inc's AMZN CEO Andy Jassy for selling mole removal products over-the-counter. The letter explains that the company is responsible for "introducing, delivering, or causing the introduction or delivery into interstate commerce of products that are unapproved new drugs."
BUSINESS
cancernetwork.com

Tanio S. Bekaii-Saab, MD, Reflects on How Targeted Therapy Regimens Will Push Precision Approaches in CRC

At 2022 ASCO, Tanio S. Bekaii-Saab, MD, talks about how data from the ongoing MOUNTAINEER trial investigating trastuzumab plus tucatinib in HER2-positive metastatic colorectal cancer and other similar trials may impact the standard of care going forward. At the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting, Tanio S. Bekaii-Saab,...
PHOENIX, AZ
ophthalmologytimes.com

Unity Biotechnology announces positive data in phase 2 BEHOLD study of UBX1325 in patients with DME

The study provided evidence of safety, visual acuity improvement and structural stability in a difficult-to-treat patient population. Unity Biotechnology Inc. today announced 12- and 18-week data from its Phase 2 BEHOLD study of UBX1325, a senolytic Bcl-xL inhibitor, in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME). During a conference call held...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
targetedonc.com

FDA Approves New Pembrolizumab CDx to Identify pMMR in Endometrial Cancer

The FDA has approved a label expansion for the VENTANA MMR RxDx panel to identify patients with dMMR solid tumors and pMMR endometrial cancer who are eligible for treatment with pembrolizumab. The FDA has expanded approval of the VENTANA MMR RxDx panel to help identify patients with mismatch repair–deficient (dMMR)...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

FDA Grants Accelerated Approval to Trastuzumab Deruxtecan for HER2+ Metastatic NSCLC

Accelerated approval has been granted to trastuzumab deruxtecan for patients with HER2-positive unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer based on positive results from DESTINY-Lung02. The FDA has granted accelerated approval to trastuzumab deruxtecan for the treatment of patients unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Roy S. Herbst, MD, PhD, Examines the Use of Ramucirumab Plus Pembrolizumab in ICI-Resistant Advanced NSCLC

At ASCO 2022, Roy S. Herbst, MD, PhD, reviews a substudy of the phase 2 Lung-MAP trial which investigates ramucirumab plus pembrolizumab for patients with advanced non–small cell lung cancer who demonstrated resistance to previous immunotherapy. In a nonmatched substudy of the phase 2 Lung-MAP trial (S1800A; NCT03971474), patients...
NEW HAVEN, CT
healio.com

FDA grants Enhertu accelerated approval for HER2-mutated non-small cell lung cancer

The FDA granted accelerated approval to fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki for treatment of adults with HER2-mutated unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. The approval applies to patients with activating HER2 (ERBB2) mutations detected by an FDA-approved test who received a prior systemic therapy. Fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan (Enhertu; AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo) is a...
CANCER
cgtlive.com

NK Cell Therapy Trial Doses First Patient With Lymphoma

The FDA recently accepted the company’s BLA for omidubicel for priority review. Gamida Cell has dosed the first patient in their company-sponsored phase 1/2 trial of the natural killer (NK) cell therapy GDA-201 for the potential treatment of follicular and diffuse large B cell lymphomas.1. “We are excited to...
CANCER
healio.com

FDA grants Tabrecta regular approval for certain patients with non-small cell lung cancer

The FDA approved capmatinib for treatment of certain adults with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. The approval applies to patients whose tumors have a mutation that leads to mesenchymal-epithelial transition (MET) exon 14 skipping, as detected through an FDA-approved test. Capmatinib (Tabrecta, Novartis) — an oral kinase inhibitor that targets...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Upfront Avelumab Shows Modest Survival Benefit Over Chemo in Advanced PD-L1+ NSCLC

Survival outcomes of avelumab in patients with PD-L1-positive non-small cell lung cancer showed numeric improvement compared with chemotherapy, but missed the significance threshold in the JAVELIN Lung 100 study. In the phase 3 JAVELIN Lung 100 trial (NCT02576574), upfront treatment with avelumab (Bavencio) prolonged overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival...
CANCER
Benzinga

Do I Need to Get A Polio Vaccine? New York Sewer Discovery Triggers Fears About Paralysis-Inducing Virus

New York officials have detected polio in the city's wastewater, suggesting the virus has been circulating in the local area. What Happened? On Friday, New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said city health officials are working to determine how much the polio virus has spread after it was detected in the city's wastewater. Bassett has called on all New York residents that have not been vaccinated for polio to do so immediately.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
