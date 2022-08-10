Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
Relmada Secures FDA Fast Track Status For Depressive Disorder Candidate
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to Relmada Therapeutics’ RLMD lead asset REL-1017 as a monotherapy for the treatment major depressive disorder (MDD). REL-1017 is being investigated in an on-going monotherapy Phase 3 clinical trial under Reliance III study in patients with major...
Verona Pharma's Lung Disease Candidate Cuts COPD Exacerbations By 42%
Verona Pharma plc VRNA has announced topline results from Phase 3 ENHANCE-2 of nebulized ensifentrine for the maintenance treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The trial met its primary and secondary endpoints demonstrating improvements in lung function and significantly reduced the rate and risk of COPD exacerbations. Subjects receiving...
Kala Pharma Stops Working On Certain Preclinical Programs, Extends Cash Runway Into 2024
Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc KALA said it would focus its efforts on KPI-012, mesenchymal stem cell secretome (MSC-S), for rare and severe ocular diseases. The company has ceased the development of its other preclinical pipeline programs, including KPI-287, its receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, and selective glucocorticoid receptor modulators. Kala plans to...
Medical News Today
What to know about CAR T cell therapy for multiple myeloma
Multiple myeloma can be a challenging cancer to treat, mainly because people tend to require more than one type of therapy to stay in remission. An emerging form of treatment is chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy. Multiple myeloma is a type of plasma cell neoplasm, a form of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daiichi-AstraZeneca's Flagship Cancer Drug Scores FDA Approval For Lung Cancer Harboring HER2 Mutation
The FDA has approved Daiichi Sankyo DSNKY and AstraZeneca plc's AZN Enhertu (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) for unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have activating HER2 (ERBB2) mutations. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on objective response rate (ORR) and duration of response (DoR). Continued approval...
Amazon Receives FDA Warning Letter For OTC Mole Removal Products
The FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research released a warning letter sent to Amazon Inc's AMZN CEO Andy Jassy for selling mole removal products over-the-counter. The letter explains that the company is responsible for "introducing, delivering, or causing the introduction or delivery into interstate commerce of products that are unapproved new drugs."
Dozens Of People In China Infected With Newly-Identified 'Langya' Virus Carried By Shrews
About three dozen people in China are suffering from a newly identified virus from the same family as the deadly Nipah and Hendra viruses, according to Bloomberg. The virus, named Langya henipavirus or LayV, was found in feverish people, although there is no evidence the pathogen can be transmitted from person to person.
mRNA Vaccine Stays Active in the Body Longer Than Expected, New Data Shows. Is This Dangerous?
No, vaccine persistence in the lymph nodes may actually aid immunity formation instead. Earlier this year, a study published in Cell, a highly esteemed journal, found that the mRNA genetic material and spike protein persist in the lymph nodes of individuals who got the mRNA vaccine for up to two months.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cancernetwork.com
Tanio S. Bekaii-Saab, MD, Reflects on How Targeted Therapy Regimens Will Push Precision Approaches in CRC
At 2022 ASCO, Tanio S. Bekaii-Saab, MD, talks about how data from the ongoing MOUNTAINEER trial investigating trastuzumab plus tucatinib in HER2-positive metastatic colorectal cancer and other similar trials may impact the standard of care going forward. At the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting, Tanio S. Bekaii-Saab,...
ophthalmologytimes.com
Unity Biotechnology announces positive data in phase 2 BEHOLD study of UBX1325 in patients with DME
The study provided evidence of safety, visual acuity improvement and structural stability in a difficult-to-treat patient population. Unity Biotechnology Inc. today announced 12- and 18-week data from its Phase 2 BEHOLD study of UBX1325, a senolytic Bcl-xL inhibitor, in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME). During a conference call held...
targetedonc.com
FDA Approves New Pembrolizumab CDx to Identify pMMR in Endometrial Cancer
The FDA has approved a label expansion for the VENTANA MMR RxDx panel to identify patients with dMMR solid tumors and pMMR endometrial cancer who are eligible for treatment with pembrolizumab. The FDA has expanded approval of the VENTANA MMR RxDx panel to help identify patients with mismatch repair–deficient (dMMR)...
targetedonc.com
FDA Grants Accelerated Approval to Trastuzumab Deruxtecan for HER2+ Metastatic NSCLC
Accelerated approval has been granted to trastuzumab deruxtecan for patients with HER2-positive unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer based on positive results from DESTINY-Lung02. The FDA has granted accelerated approval to trastuzumab deruxtecan for the treatment of patients unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have...
cancernetwork.com
Roy S. Herbst, MD, PhD, Examines the Use of Ramucirumab Plus Pembrolizumab in ICI-Resistant Advanced NSCLC
At ASCO 2022, Roy S. Herbst, MD, PhD, reviews a substudy of the phase 2 Lung-MAP trial which investigates ramucirumab plus pembrolizumab for patients with advanced non–small cell lung cancer who demonstrated resistance to previous immunotherapy. In a nonmatched substudy of the phase 2 Lung-MAP trial (S1800A; NCT03971474), patients...
healio.com
FDA grants Enhertu accelerated approval for HER2-mutated non-small cell lung cancer
The FDA granted accelerated approval to fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki for treatment of adults with HER2-mutated unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. The approval applies to patients with activating HER2 (ERBB2) mutations detected by an FDA-approved test who received a prior systemic therapy. Fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan (Enhertu; AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo) is a...
cgtlive.com
NK Cell Therapy Trial Doses First Patient With Lymphoma
The FDA recently accepted the company’s BLA for omidubicel for priority review. Gamida Cell has dosed the first patient in their company-sponsored phase 1/2 trial of the natural killer (NK) cell therapy GDA-201 for the potential treatment of follicular and diffuse large B cell lymphomas.1. “We are excited to...
healio.com
FDA grants Tabrecta regular approval for certain patients with non-small cell lung cancer
The FDA approved capmatinib for treatment of certain adults with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. The approval applies to patients whose tumors have a mutation that leads to mesenchymal-epithelial transition (MET) exon 14 skipping, as detected through an FDA-approved test. Capmatinib (Tabrecta, Novartis) — an oral kinase inhibitor that targets...
targetedonc.com
Paxalisib Plus Radiotherapy Reveals Promising ORR in Patients With Brain Metastases
The combination of paxalisib and radiotherapy exhibited complete or partial responses in all patients with brain metastases, according to interim data from an ongoing phase I clinical trial. Paxalisib (GDC-0084) in combination with radiotherapy for the treatment of brain metastases elicited an overall response rate (ORR) of 100%, according to...
targetedonc.com
Upfront Avelumab Shows Modest Survival Benefit Over Chemo in Advanced PD-L1+ NSCLC
Survival outcomes of avelumab in patients with PD-L1-positive non-small cell lung cancer showed numeric improvement compared with chemotherapy, but missed the significance threshold in the JAVELIN Lung 100 study. In the phase 3 JAVELIN Lung 100 trial (NCT02576574), upfront treatment with avelumab (Bavencio) prolonged overall survival (OS) and progression-free survival...
Do I Need to Get A Polio Vaccine? New York Sewer Discovery Triggers Fears About Paralysis-Inducing Virus
New York officials have detected polio in the city's wastewater, suggesting the virus has been circulating in the local area. What Happened? On Friday, New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said city health officials are working to determine how much the polio virus has spread after it was detected in the city's wastewater. Bassett has called on all New York residents that have not been vaccinated for polio to do so immediately.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
69K+
Followers
157K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0