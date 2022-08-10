ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwich, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

I'm a Democrat and here are 3 reasons why we'll hold the Senate in 2022

One of President Joe Biden’s favorite sayings from the campaign trail is, "Don’t compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative." And it seems, less than 100 days out from the 2022 midterm elections, voters are doing just that: comparing each candidate on their own individual merits. The oft-repeated mantra that "candidates matter" is proving true as Republicans are consistently underperforming their Democratic counterparts in the polls and nominating extreme candidates far outside the mainstream. In an evenly divided U.S. Senate, every candidate and battleground state matters.
ELECTIONS
NBC News

Democratic wins, and Trump’s influence, set Republicans back in Washington and across the campaign trail

A tough week for Republicans is now worse for Sen. McConnell (R-Ky.) as GOP concerns that former President Trump chose primary candidates with an eye toward loyalty instead of electability are now being proven. Republican Senate primary candidates backed by Trump in Pennsylvania and Georgia are trailing their opponents. On Capitol Hill, McConnell was outmaneuvered by Senate Democrats following a reconciliation agreement between Sen. Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Sen. Schumer (D-N.Y.).July 29, 2022.
POTUS
Business Insider

RESULTS: Trump-backed Leora Levy prevails in GOP primary Senate race and will face Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal in November

Connecticut held primary elections on Tuesday. Polls closed at 8 p.m. ET. Decision Desk HQ called the GOP Senate primary for Leora Levy on Tuesday night. In November, she'll face off against incumbent Sen. Richard Blumenthal. The races and the stakes:. Endorsed by former President Donald Trump, Leora Levy took...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenwich, CT
Government
Greenwich, CT
Elections
Connecticut State
Connecticut Elections
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Greenwich, CT
MSNBC

Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty

When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
POTUS
The Independent

Ilhan Omar faces centrist rival; open House seat in Vermont

Rep. Ilhan Omar, one of the biggest stars of the left, is facing a challenge from the center in her congressional primary in Minnesota on Tuesday, while Vermont Democrats will choose a nominee for an open U.S. House seat who will likely make history as the first woman representing the state in Congress.Another key race is unfolding in western Wisconsin, where Democratic Rep. Ron Kind 's retirement after 26 years in office opens up a House seat in a district that has been trending Republican. Among the candidates running in the Republican primary to replace Kind is a former...
VERMONT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Person
Jim Himes
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Democratic Primaries#Election Local#Gop#U S Senate#Republican#Klarides#Democrats
The Independent

Republicans to pick Senate candidate to challenge Blumenthal

Connecticut Republicans were poised to choose their candidate for U.S. Senate in a primary election Tuesday that could signal where the state party is headed politically after years of backing moderates.The Senate race pits former state House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, a social moderate who supports abortion rights and gun control measures, against two conservatives: attorney Peter Lumaj and Leora Levy, a GOP fundraiser and former commodities trader who received an endorsement last week from former President Donald Trump.Levy, a first-time candidate who loaned her campaign more than $1 million, touted her backing from Trump as proof she is...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
UPI News

Primaries: Trump wins proxy war with Pence in Wisconsin governor race

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Four states held primary elections Tuesday, including a contest that pitted candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence against each other. In Wisconsin's Republican gubernatorial primary, construction executive Tim Michels had received Trump's endorsement, and was projected to win his party's...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Mich. House Dems to seek censure of GOP lawmaker named in alleged election tampering plot

House Democratic lawmakers will attempt to censure a state GOP lawmaker at the center of an alleged election tampering scheme following the 2020 presidential contest that was recently disclosed by the attorney general's office.  State Rep. Daire Rendon, R-Lake City, and others allegedly "orchestrated a coordinated plan" to access ballot tabulators across Michigan, including from two counties – Roscommon and Missaukee – Rendon currently represents in Michigan's state House.  ...
MICHIGAN STATE
WestfairOnline

WestfairOnline

White Plains, NY
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
279K+
Views
ABOUT

Westfair Business Publications (Westfair), a privately held publishing firm located in White Plains, N.Y., publishes weekly business newspapers: the Westchester County Business Journal in New York state and the Fairfield County Business Journal in Connecticut. With a weekly readership of more than 150,000, Westfair’s business publications reach business leaders and decision makers in seven counties as a premier source of business information on matters of concern and interest. Its website, westfaironline.com, provide up-to-date news and information on issues important and pertinent to the regional business marketplace.

 https://westfaironline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy