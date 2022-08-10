Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
I'm a Democrat and here are 3 reasons why we'll hold the Senate in 2022
One of President Joe Biden’s favorite sayings from the campaign trail is, "Don’t compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative." And it seems, less than 100 days out from the 2022 midterm elections, voters are doing just that: comparing each candidate on their own individual merits. The oft-repeated mantra that "candidates matter" is proving true as Republicans are consistently underperforming their Democratic counterparts in the polls and nominating extreme candidates far outside the mainstream. In an evenly divided U.S. Senate, every candidate and battleground state matters.
Mitch McConnell faces rare defeat as U.S. Senate Democrats forge climate, drug bill
WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, whose legislative skills have torpedoed many Democratic priorities, suffered a rare defeat himself this week, when Democrats thwarted his plan to block their new $430 billion drugs and energy bill.
Democratic wins, and Trump’s influence, set Republicans back in Washington and across the campaign trail
A tough week for Republicans is now worse for Sen. McConnell (R-Ky.) as GOP concerns that former President Trump chose primary candidates with an eye toward loyalty instead of electability are now being proven. Republican Senate primary candidates backed by Trump in Pennsylvania and Georgia are trailing their opponents. On Capitol Hill, McConnell was outmaneuvered by Senate Democrats following a reconciliation agreement between Sen. Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Sen. Schumer (D-N.Y.).July 29, 2022.
RESULTS: Trump-backed Leora Levy prevails in GOP primary Senate race and will face Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal in November
Connecticut held primary elections on Tuesday. Polls closed at 8 p.m. ET. Decision Desk HQ called the GOP Senate primary for Leora Levy on Tuesday night. In November, she'll face off against incumbent Sen. Richard Blumenthal. The races and the stakes:. Endorsed by former President Donald Trump, Leora Levy took...
Chris Christie said the FBI searching Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and safe was 'fair game'
Chris Christie said it was "fair game" for the FBI to search Trump's safe at Mar-a-Lago. "It's not anything that's out of bounds to go into a safe, and it happens frequently," he said. He added that the FBI likely had sufficient probable cause to secure a search warrant. Former...
'A Family Divided': Melania & Ivanka Trump 'Begging' Donald Not To Run For President In 2024
Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to run for president again in 2024, but his family is less than pleased about his decision, which is causing a feud between the brood. “They are a family divided,” a source told Radar, adding that Donald's wife is adamant about...
MSNBC
Hillary Clinton's response to Mar-a-Lago raid was perfectly petty
When Fox News host Dan Bongino said Monday that people on “the left” would be laughing over federal investigators executing a search warrant on former President Donald Trump’s home, he was pretty on the money. Once you get past the horror of Trump apparently being such an...
Ilhan Omar faces centrist rival; open House seat in Vermont
Rep. Ilhan Omar, one of the biggest stars of the left, is facing a challenge from the center in her congressional primary in Minnesota on Tuesday, while Vermont Democrats will choose a nominee for an open U.S. House seat who will likely make history as the first woman representing the state in Congress.Another key race is unfolding in western Wisconsin, where Democratic Rep. Ron Kind 's retirement after 26 years in office opens up a House seat in a district that has been trending Republican. Among the candidates running in the Republican primary to replace Kind is a former...
Andrew Cuomo Demands Explanation for Trump Mar-a-Lago Raid
Breaking with Democrat sentiment, the former New York governor warned that the move could jeopardize the legitimacy of future investigations.
Welcome to the strangest Senate race in America
Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) is facing his first real reelection challenge from an ex-Republican endorsed by Democrats who, if elected, would caucus with neither party.
Val Demings announces she has COVID after speaking at Florida Democrats’ summer gala
U.S. Rep. Val Demings, Florida Democrats’ all-but-certain Senate nominee this year, said Monday that she had tested positive for COVID-19. Demings, who represents Orlando in Congress, said she was experiencing “mild symptoms” and is currently isolating from other people. “Thank you for the many well-wishes, and stay...
Dan Cox, a Trump Loyalist, Wins Maryland's GOP Primary for Governor
Kelly Schulz, who is seeking the GOP nomination for governor of Maryland, holds a baby in front of cutouts of her political rivals, in Annapolis, Md., on July 14, 2022.(Matt Roth/The New York Times)
Red wave? In 2022 Senate races, McConnell seems to be curbing his enthusiasm
McConnell has reigned in expectations about his party’s prospects in the midterm elections. Republican candidates are trailing in most of the battleground Senate races, though that could still change.
NY Gubernatorial Candidate Promises "Largest Tax Cut" In State History
New York State Republican Gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin has promised the "largest tax cut" in state history, offering lower taxes to New York residents "across the board."
thecentersquare.com
Election 2022: Levy tops Connecticut GOP field, challenges Blumenthal in November
(The Center Square) – The picture for Connecticut's November general election cleared with Tuesday's primary. The Election Day turnout of 20.37% cast ballots to determine who qualifies for the November election for one U.S. Senate seat, five U.S. House seats, and the state's secretary of state and treasurer. In...
Republicans to pick Senate candidate to challenge Blumenthal
Connecticut Republicans were poised to choose their candidate for U.S. Senate in a primary election Tuesday that could signal where the state party is headed politically after years of backing moderates.The Senate race pits former state House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, a social moderate who supports abortion rights and gun control measures, against two conservatives: attorney Peter Lumaj and Leora Levy, a GOP fundraiser and former commodities trader who received an endorsement last week from former President Donald Trump.Levy, a first-time candidate who loaned her campaign more than $1 million, touted her backing from Trump as proof she is...
Senate Democrats approve their big climate and healthcare bill with a thumbs up from Manchin and Sinema
House Democrats are now expected to return to Washington on Friday to vote on the act restoring major pieces of Biden's agenda.
Stalled U.S. Senate bill on veterans’ burn pit exposure could be revived this week
Outraged veterans camped out on the steps of the Capitol over the weekend to protest a delay in the legislation. The post Stalled U.S. Senate bill on veterans’ burn pit exposure could be revived this week appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Primaries: Trump wins proxy war with Pence in Wisconsin governor race
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Four states held primary elections Tuesday, including a contest that pitted candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence against each other. In Wisconsin's Republican gubernatorial primary, construction executive Tim Michels had received Trump's endorsement, and was projected to win his party's...
Mich. House Dems to seek censure of GOP lawmaker named in alleged election tampering plot
House Democratic lawmakers will attempt to censure a state GOP lawmaker at the center of an alleged election tampering scheme following the 2020 presidential contest that was recently disclosed by the attorney general's office. State Rep. Daire Rendon, R-Lake City, and others allegedly "orchestrated a coordinated plan" to access ballot tabulators across Michigan, including from two counties – Roscommon and Missaukee – Rendon currently represents in Michigan's state House. ...
