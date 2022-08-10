ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

Tullahoma Police asking for the Public’s Help

The Tullahoma Police Department needs your assistance in identifying the driver of a long-bed Chevrolet single cab pickup. This person was allegedly involved in the theft of a trailer on 08/01/2022 at around 05:30 AM. Contact Detective Karl Pyrdom at 931-455-0530 Ext 112 or at kpyrdom@tullahomatn.gov with any information. One...
TULLAHOMA, TN
wgnsradio.com

Three Armed Men Wanted After Allegedly Trying to Break-Into Apartment

The Smyrna Police Department is looking for three individuals who allegedly tried breaking into an apartment unit at Laurelwood Apartments. One man was armed with a pistol and a second with a rifle, according to police. The incident on Country Village Drive occurred on August 6th and the three unknown...
SMYRNA, TN
Multiple Cases of Beer Shoplifted from Local Walmart Store

In Murfreesboro, detectives need assistance from the community to identify three subjects who have been labeled as ‘Persons of Interest.’. According to Murfreesboro Police, three people entered Walmart on Memorial Boulevard and shoplifted multiple cases of beer - - 12-cases to be exact, which add up to 288-cans of brew. That's 3,456 ounces of beer, weighing 216-pounds. Apparently, all 12-cases were loaded into shopping carts and pushed out the front door of Walmart on June 26, 2022.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Hiker rescued from rising flood water in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A hiker was rescued from rising flood water in Putnam County Wednesday afternoon. The Putnam County Rescue Squad responded to the Window Cliffs Natural Area to help the hiker. Members of the Putnam County Tactical Rope Rescue and the Swiftwater Rescue teams were assisted by members of the Putnam County Fire Department.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
