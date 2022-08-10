Read full article on original website
Community warns of dangerous road near elementary school
The newly built Rocketship Dream Community Prep resides right along Mt. View Road, and several parents and people living nearby shared their concerns with the traffic on the two lane road.
WSMV
Driver not charged with striking pedestrians longtime Murfreesboro PD employee
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The driver who struck two students walking to school on Tuesday morning is a long-time Murfreesboro Police employee, WSMV4 has learned. WSMV4 learned that Ellen Drake, 42, the city’s 911 Communications supervisor, was not charged or cited for striking the two children. The family of...
WSMV
Records show Metro Schools principal, administrator gave faulty information to parents about gun in school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Parents at Oliver Middle School were told by their principal and the district executive director of middle schools that when a loaded gun was discovered in April on campus, the school was immediately locked down. Records obtained by WSMV4 Investigates show that information was wrong. On April...
Tullahoma Police asking for the Public’s Help
The Tullahoma Police Department needs your assistance in identifying the driver of a long-bed Chevrolet single cab pickup. This person was allegedly involved in the theft of a trailer on 08/01/2022 at around 05:30 AM. Contact Detective Karl Pyrdom at 931-455-0530 Ext 112 or at kpyrdom@tullahomatn.gov with any information. One...
Man shot during arrest attempt near downtown Nashville
At least 12 gunshots were heard around 4:45 a.m. at the apartment on University Court.
wgnsradio.com
Three Armed Men Wanted After Allegedly Trying to Break-Into Apartment
The Smyrna Police Department is looking for three individuals who allegedly tried breaking into an apartment unit at Laurelwood Apartments. One man was armed with a pistol and a second with a rifle, according to police. The incident on Country Village Drive occurred on August 6th and the three unknown...
Hermitage County Clerk’s office closes for security concern
The branch, which also houses the Hermitage police precinct, is located on James Kay Lane.
California man to teach Green Hill High School physics thanks to news coverage
He calls it fate: after a man from California stepped up as the physics teacher at Green Hill High School in Wilson County.
Metro police identify woman involved in ongoing phone scam
Metro police have identified a woman involved in an ongoing phone scam.
Nashville murder suspect taken into custody
Metro police reported 31-year-old Tyrone McGee has been arrested and charged with criminal homicide.
Vehicle falls from Saint Thomas Midtown parking garage; Woman injured
The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. near the intersection of 21st Avenue North and Church Street around 11:45 a.m.
WSMV
MNPD Hermitage precinct evacuated after man brings flash grenade for disposal
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Police Hermitage Precinct was evacuated Thursday morning after a man brought an explosive device to police looking for help disposing it. Police said the man brought the device from a storage unit that it was reportedly found in. The MNPD determined the explosive device was a flash grenade.
73-Year-Old Woman Critically Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Nashville (Nashville, TN)
The Metro Police rushed a 73-year-old woman to Vanderbilt Hospital in critical condition after a truck fell from a parking garage. According to the officials, a red truck landed on its roof after falling four stories out of a parking garage at Saint [..]
Hendersonville police arrest alleged serial shoplifter
A Texas man accused of stealing expensive merchandise then selling it online as his own is now behind bars in Sumner County.
Walk Bike Nashville petition calling for walkway policy change delivered to mayor’s office with 800+ signatures
The group is pushing for the mayor's office to create a policy that would limit the use of bikeways, sidewalks, greenways, and the pedestrian bridge for private events or construction.
wgnsradio.com
Multiple Cases of Beer Shoplifted from Local Walmart Store
In Murfreesboro, detectives need assistance from the community to identify three subjects who have been labeled as ‘Persons of Interest.’. According to Murfreesboro Police, three people entered Walmart on Memorial Boulevard and shoplifted multiple cases of beer - - 12-cases to be exact, which add up to 288-cans of brew. That's 3,456 ounces of beer, weighing 216-pounds. Apparently, all 12-cases were loaded into shopping carts and pushed out the front door of Walmart on June 26, 2022.
Construction worker rescued after falling 27 feet
A Williamson County construction worker continues to recover after falling into 27 feet into a construction hole early Monday morning.
WSMV
Hiker rescued from rising flood water in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A hiker was rescued from rising flood water in Putnam County Wednesday afternoon. The Putnam County Rescue Squad responded to the Window Cliffs Natural Area to help the hiker. Members of the Putnam County Tactical Rope Rescue and the Swiftwater Rescue teams were assisted by members of the Putnam County Fire Department.
Murfreesboro police searching for man who was last seen leaving for a hike
The Murfreesboro Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing man who was last seen on Friday.
Murfreesboro Police Domestic Violence Detective Retires After 25 Years
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Police Department Domestic Violence Detective Kelvin T. Jones is retiring after 25-years of dedicated service with the department. “I’m definitely going to miss my unit, sergeant, and co-workers,” Jones said. “I will also miss the interactions I had with victims, their families and victim advocates.”
Rutherford Source
