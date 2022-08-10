Read full article on original website
Coinbase Shares Drop As Crypto Exchange Reports $1.1 Billion Net Loss in Q2
The price of Coinbase (COIN) is dropping after the publicly-traded crypto exchange operator reports losses of over $1 billion in the second quarter of the year. In its latest letter to shareholders, Coinbase says that from April to June 2022, the firm suffered a net loss of $1.1 billion, which includes $446 million in total non-cash impairment charges related to its crypto and ventures investments.
BTC Primed For Trillion-Dollar Boost As BlackRock Offers Direct Bitcoin Exposure To Institutional Investors
BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with $10 Trillion in assets under management, has launched its first-ever spot Bitcoin private trust to expand its reach in the digital assets sector. According to a Thursday blog on the company’s website, the trust, which will be first available to US-based institutional clients, “seeks to track the performance of bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities of the trust.”
Cathie Wood Cites SEC Securities Warning in Dropping Coinbase Stock
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood confirmed Monday that the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) labeling of nine tokens traded on Coinbase as unregistered securities prompted the firm to sell a portion of the shares it held in the cryptocurrency exchange. The CEO said the SEC’s claim, which came just...
2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
For both Bitcoin and Ethereum, the buy-and-hold approach can lock in long-term gains for your portfolio.
Cathie Wood of ARK Invest Says BlackRock’s Entrance to Crypto Could More Than Double Price of Bitcoin
ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood thinks BlackRock’s entry into the crypto space could have huge implications for the price of Bitcoin (BTC). Last week, US-based crypto giant Coinbase announced that it teamed up with BlackRock, the biggest asset manager in the world, to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients.
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire cofounder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old cofounder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
Why Jim Cramer Is Avoiding This Entire Group Of Stocks: 'They Break Your Heart Too Many Times'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said JPMorgan Chase & Co is starting to move higher. Cramer said 23andMe Holding Co ME has "no mojo. That’s a technical term for 'not going anywhere.'" The "Mad Money" host recommends buying Tellurian Inc TELL. Cramer said he is...
A Bearish Sign Appears On Baker Hughes Chart
If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Baker Hughes BKR. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rally Mutes — Prominent Trader Sees Big Upside In Coming Month With ETH Reaching For $2,500
The rally in major coins simmered down Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose marginally by 0.3% to $1.1 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. ANKR (ANKR) +48.8% $0.05. Ethereum Classic (ETC) +9.3% $42.3. Ravencoin (RVN) +8.7% $13.5...
4 Rivian Analysts On Sales Growth, Widening Losses: Is EV Maker Back On Track After 'Horror Show' IPO?
Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN shares were falling slightly Friday after the company reported impressive second-quarter revenue growth but said 2022 losses would be wider than expected. On Thursday, Rivian reported a second-quarter adjusted EPS loss of $1.62, slightly better than the $1.63 loss analysts anticipated. Second-quarter revenue of $364 million...
India's Adani — Leaving Musk, Bezos In Dust When It Comes To 2022 Wealth Gain — Now Plans To Establish New Alumina Refinery With $5.2B Investment
Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company of the Adani Group — plans to invest $5.2 billion to set up an alumina refinery in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, reported Bloomberg. The refinery will bear an annual capacity of 4 million tons, as per a statement by the local government, it said.
8 Analysts Have This to Say About KKR & Co
Within the last quarter, KKR & Co KKR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 8 analysts have an average price target of $69.88 versus the current price of KKR & Co at $56.77, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Bank of New York Mellon
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Bank of New York Mellon BK within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 10 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Bank of New York Mellon has an average price target of $47.0 with a high of $53.00 and a low of $43.00.
Analyst Ratings for Arhaus
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Arhaus ARHS within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $10.0 versus the current price of Arhaus at $7.9, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated...
SEC Investigating Coinbase Over Crypto Offerings, Listing Process
Coinbase said it has received investigative subpoenas and requests from the SEC that seeks information on select products. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued subpoenas from Coinbase for documents and information relating to its crypto products. Coinbase (COIN), a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq exchange, said...
Analyst Ratings for SmartRent
Analysts have provided the following ratings for SmartRent SMRT within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, SmartRent has an average price target of $6.12 with a high of $8.00 and a low of $4.50.
Raymond James Bullish On This Penny Stock's Reprioritized Pipeline
Raymond James upgraded ProQR Therapeutics N.V. PRQR to Outperform based on a high conviction that "RNA editing" emerges as an impactful field of therapeutics in coming years. The analyst notes that targets are plentiful, including Alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency, on which Raymond James based the new model (assume this will be one of five programs partnered with Eli Lilly And Co LLY with peak royalties of $150 million.
Here's Why Apple Shares Are Rising Today
Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading higher by 1.73% to $171.41 Friday afternoon amid overall market strength. Stocks across sectors are trading higher as stocks continue to rally following CPI and PPI data this week, which has alleviated inflation concerns. Lighter-than-expected inflation has also decreased expectations for highly-aggressive Federal Reserve policy.
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock Hut 8 Mining Is Skyrocketing Again Today
Hut 8 Mining Corp. HUT shares are trading higher by 17.6% to $3.48 Friday afternoon on continued strength after the company Thursday reported 30.7% year-over-year revenue growth. What Happened?. Hut 8 says revenue increased by $10.3 million to $43.8 million compared to $33.5 million for the quarter ended June 30,...
Nasdaq Jumps 200 Points; CS Disco Shares Plunge
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite jumping more than 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 1.08% to 33,698.00 while the NASDAQ rose 1.84% to 13,015.80. The S&P also rose, gaining, 1.48% to 4,269.35. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Information technology shares climbed...
