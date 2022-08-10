ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Shares Drop As Crypto Exchange Reports $1.1 Billion Net Loss in Q2

The price of Coinbase (COIN) is dropping after the publicly-traded crypto exchange operator reports losses of over $1 billion in the second quarter of the year. In its latest letter to shareholders, Coinbase says that from April to June 2022, the firm suffered a net loss of $1.1 billion, which includes $446 million in total non-cash impairment charges related to its crypto and ventures investments.
STOCKS
zycrypto.com

BTC Primed For Trillion-Dollar Boost As BlackRock Offers Direct Bitcoin Exposure To Institutional Investors

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with $10 Trillion in assets under management, has launched its first-ever spot Bitcoin private trust to expand its reach in the digital assets sector. According to a Thursday blog on the company’s website, the trust, which will be first available to US-based institutional clients, “seeks to track the performance of bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities of the trust.”
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Cathie Wood Cites SEC Securities Warning in Dropping Coinbase Stock

Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood confirmed Monday that the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) labeling of nine tokens traded on Coinbase as unregistered securities prompted the firm to sell a portion of the shares it held in the cryptocurrency exchange. The CEO said the SEC’s claim, which came just...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Barclays#Cf Industries#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Coinbase Global Inc#Oppenheimer#Allbirds Inc#Bird#Wm Technology Inc
Benzinga

A Bearish Sign Appears On Baker Hughes Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Baker Hughes BKR. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions. When...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
Benzinga

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rally Mutes — Prominent Trader Sees Big Upside In Coming Month With ETH Reaching For $2,500

The rally in major coins simmered down Thursday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose marginally by 0.3% to $1.1 trillion at press time. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. ANKR (ANKR) +48.8% $0.05. Ethereum Classic (ETC) +9.3% $42.3. Ravencoin (RVN) +8.7% ​​$13.5...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

4 Rivian Analysts On Sales Growth, Widening Losses: Is EV Maker Back On Track After 'Horror Show' IPO?

Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN shares were falling slightly Friday after the company reported impressive second-quarter revenue growth but said 2022 losses would be wider than expected. On Thursday, Rivian reported a second-quarter adjusted EPS loss of $1.62, slightly better than the $1.63 loss analysts anticipated. Second-quarter revenue of $364 million...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

8 Analysts Have This to Say About KKR & Co

Within the last quarter, KKR & Co KKR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 8 analysts have an average price target of $69.88 versus the current price of KKR & Co at $56.77, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Bank of New York Mellon

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Bank of New York Mellon BK within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 10 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Bank of New York Mellon has an average price target of $47.0 with a high of $53.00 and a low of $43.00.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Arhaus

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Arhaus ARHS within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $10.0 versus the current price of Arhaus at $7.9, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated...
STOCKS
blockworks.co

SEC Investigating Coinbase Over Crypto Offerings, Listing Process

Coinbase said it has received investigative subpoenas and requests from the SEC that seeks information on select products. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued subpoenas from Coinbase for documents and information relating to its crypto products. Coinbase (COIN), a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq exchange, said...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for SmartRent

Analysts have provided the following ratings for SmartRent SMRT within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, SmartRent has an average price target of $6.12 with a high of $8.00 and a low of $4.50.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Raymond James Bullish On This Penny Stock's Reprioritized Pipeline

Raymond James upgraded ProQR Therapeutics N.V. PRQR to Outperform based on a high conviction that "RNA editing" emerges as an impactful field of therapeutics in coming years. The analyst notes that targets are plentiful, including Alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency, on which Raymond James based the new model (assume this will be one of five programs partnered with Eli Lilly And Co LLY with peak royalties of $150 million.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Here's Why Apple Shares Are Rising Today

Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading higher by 1.73% to $171.41 Friday afternoon amid overall market strength. Stocks across sectors are trading higher as stocks continue to rally following CPI and PPI data this week, which has alleviated inflation concerns. Lighter-than-expected inflation has also decreased expectations for highly-aggressive Federal Reserve policy.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nasdaq Jumps 200 Points; CS Disco Shares Plunge

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite jumping more than 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 1.08% to 33,698.00 while the NASDAQ rose 1.84% to 13,015.80. The S&P also rose, gaining, 1.48% to 4,269.35. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Information technology shares climbed...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
69K+
Followers
157K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy