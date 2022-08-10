ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Former NFL RB Frank Gore charged with simple assault in New Jersey

By Tyler Greenawalt
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pMcOl_0hBi8Gtq00
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Free agent and former San Francisco 49er Frank Gore looks on before the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Former NFL running back Frank Gore was charged with simple assault Wednesday after being arrested on July 31 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, following an alleged domestic violence dispute with a 28-year-old woman, according to the Atlantic City Police Department.

"On July 31, 2022, at 8:11 AM, patrol units were dispatched to Tropicana Atlantic City for a report of a domestic violence dispute," police said in a statement. "Officers arrived to find the victim, a 28-year-old woman from Miami Florida, speaking with hotel security. The victim did not exhibit signs of injury and complaints were not filed at the time. However, an ensuing investigation resulted in Franklin Gore being charged with simple assault related to the domestic violence incident."

Gore, 39, is expected to have a court hearing in mid-October, according to TMZ.

This story will be updated.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

How James White's ex-Patriots teammates reacted to RB's retirement

One of the New England Patriots' most dependable and well-liked players is hanging up his cleats. Veteran running back James White announced his retirement Thursday on Instagram, ending an eight-year NFL career that included three Super Bowl titles. After playing sparingly as a rookie in 2014, White carved out a role as Tom Brady's top pass-catching threat in the backfield while emerging as a team leader who was named captain multiple times.
NFL
Outsider.com

New England Patriots Running Back James White Announces NFL Retirement After 8 Seasons

New England Patriots running back James White announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday after playing eight seasons in the league. White was aiming to make his way back after undergoing hip surgery last September, which required him to miss a majority of the 2021 season. The Patriots, however, listed him on the team’s physically unable to perform list ahead of training camp.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic City, NJ
Crime & Safety
State
New Jersey State
City
Atlantic City, NJ
FOX Sports

Why Bills' Josh Allen is under most pressure of any NFL player

Zach Wilson plays in the country's biggest market, yet FOX Sports NFL writer David Helman believes that Josh Allen is under much greater pressure than him this season. The Buffalo Bills' quarterback has proven far more in the NFL than the New York Jets' second-year QB, and that is a big reason why Helman believes Allen is under more pressure between the two AFC East quarterbacks. Allen has emerged as one of the league's best players over the past couple of seasons, helping the Bills become a Super Bowl contender.
BUFFALO, NY
AOL Corp

Patriots RB James White, hero of Super Bowl LI, retires after eight seasons

James White, the New England Patriots running back who sealed the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, announced his retirement on Thursday. White, 30, thanked his wife and kids, his teammates, his parents, owner Robert Kraft, and head coach Bill Belichick. He also tipped his cap to Patriots faithful, saying that playing in front of "the best fans in the NFL" for his entire career was "a tremendous blessing and an honor."
NFL
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
42K+
Followers
86K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy