Garnet Health announces cuts to hospital, outpatient care
The decision has left thousands of Garnet Health patients in Orange and Sullivan counties who rely on them for outpatient care scrambling to find new doctors.
whiteplainscnr.com
WESTCHESTER TO THE RESCUE: $10 MILLION. 400 UNITS MAY BE REHABILITATED BY LANDLORDS BY TENANTS IF RENTS STAY THE SAME
Funds May Be Used For Needed Repairs To Rental Properties In Exchange For Landlords Maintaining Affordable Rents. WPCNR County Clarion-Ledger. From Westchester County Department of Communications. August 11, 2022:. County Executive George Latimer and the Westchester County Board of Legislators announced the Landlord Tenant Assistance Program (LTAP) on Tuesday, furthering...
Mr. Rooter Plumbing, a Neighborly company, expands to Westchester County
Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Westchester, a full-service plumbing and drain cleaning franchise, has opened its doors in Yonkers. The company is part of the Mr. Rooter Plumbing franchise and Neighborly, which has more than 5,000 home service locations operating worldwide. . Mr. Rooter Plumbing of Westchester offers commercial and residential...
Norwalk’s Emcor Group acquires Gaston Electrical
Norwalk-headquartered Emcor Group Inc., a provider of mechanical and electrical construction and building services, has acquired Gaston Electrical Co. LLC, a full-service electrical construction contractor headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Founded in 1934, Gaston serves the Greater Boston area in a wide variety of...
Polio in Hudson Valley: Can You Get it if Vaccinated?
Residents in Orange and Rockland counties are being warned that hundreds of residents may be infected with the polio virus. What does that mean if you've already been vaccinated?. Polio is a devastating disease that affects the nervous system and can result in paralysis or death. In the early 1950s,...
rocklanddaily.com
Care 365 North’s Ribbon Cutting Includes Incredible Gesture to Benefit Entire Rockland Community
Care 365 is opening its second state-of-the-art medical community-driven care facility, offering the ultimate in personalized service. The new Pomona facility includes centers for health care, imaging, lab and diagnostics, and cardio care, just like its Monsey counterpart. The new facility opened its doors on Tuesday afternoon, August 9. The...
Westchester County to launch $10 million landlord, tenant assistance program
Westchester County is launching a $10 million dollar landlord and tenant assistance program.
Fairfield schools discuss warning signs of suicide to parents as another suicide impacts district
Following another suicide at Warde High School, Fairfield schools are reaching out to parents to show them the warning signs.
‘Insuring’ clients have what they need
In a monologue at the end of his 1975 movie “Love and Death,” Woody Allen reminds the audience, “After all, you know, there are worse things in life than death. I mean, if you’ve ever spent an evening with an insurance salesman, you know exactly what I mean.”
rcbizjournal.com
Hudson Highlands Bakery Serves Up Career Opportunity For People With Disabilities — And Delicious Cookies
Another Step Of Rockland & Westchester Launches For-Profit Baking Venture; Clover Stadium Selling Cookies At Aug. 13th Games. Hungry baseball fans at Clover Stadium this weekend can chow down pizza, frozen yogurt, and teriyaki bowls – but save room for the cookies – an assortment of sweet offerings from a startup bakery that’s in business to both bake and to create financial and vocational opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Developer proposes turning empty Yorktown office property into seniors housing
A real estate developer is proposing to turn an empty office complex in Yorktown into a luxury housing development for seniors. AMS Acquisitions, a New York City real estate firm, presented its concept to the Yorktown Town Board on Tuesday for transforming 800 East Main St., the 35-acre property that was once headquarters of the Blue Book Network, into a multifamily development with 200 rental apartments and 50 townhome condominiums. The proposed concept would leave 15 acres of the property as open space with two building clusters.
rocklanddaily.com
Former Novartis Site Slated for Completion Summer of 2025
Brookfield Properties will develop the new Rockland Logistics Center, a 1.2 million-square-foot, three-industrial building distribution campus in Suffern. Brookfield recently acquired the 161-acre site in Suffern. The former Novartis pharmaceutical office and manufacturing facility was vacant for decades. Brookfield plans to break ground in the spring of 2023 with a...
uppereastsite.com
Popular UES Thai Restaurant Shut Down by NYC Health Department
There’s no end in sight to a stomach-turning trend. Another popular Upper East Side restaurant has been shut down by the Health Department after its first inspection in more than two years– since before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in New York City. A bright yellow closure...
Daniel Bonnet named chief program officer at Port Chester’s Carver Center
The Carver Center, a Port Chester-based community-focused nonprofit, has hired Daniel Bonnet as chief program officer. Bonnet most recently served as the regional director of community action centers and employment and training for WestCOP. Prior to that, he was the director of the New. Rochelle Community Action Partnership and served...
Gov. Hochul signs package of bills aimed at allowing seniors to ‘age in place’
Two of the bills signed by the governor focused on seniors aging in place.
westchestermagazine.com
The Face of Westchester Real Estate
When the real estate market is moving at lightning speed, and even when it’s not, you turn to Gino and Gerry who have seen it all. For two decades, Gino Bello and Gerry Magnarelli have been walking Westchester buyers and sellers through one of life’s biggest decisions, making it look easy with their rock-steady team approach born from a lifelong friendship. They live and breathe the market, know the community inside and out, and are skilled at smoothing the transition from New York City northwards. Laser focused on honesty, trust, and integrity, they boast more than a thousand deals and half a billion in sales. With a rockstar crew backing them up, it’s no wonder they are repeatedly ranked one of Westchester’s top real estate teams.
News 12
Spotted lanternflies spread to Rockland County
Spotted lanternflies have been discovered in Rockland County. Officials say the invasive species has infestation sites in Nyack, Orangeburg, and Sloatsburg. The bug sucks sap and creates black mold destroying all types of trees and is detrimental to vineyards and orchards. Officials are asking people to help us Stop the...
CDC official warns Rockland polio case could be ‘tip of the iceberg’
An official from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that New York could witness “several hundred cases” of polio following last month’s news that an unvaccinated Rockland County man developed symptoms of the virus. According to a report in The Hill, José...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Former NFA principal resigns
NEWBURGH – Former Newburgh Free Academy Principal Edgar Glascott has resigned. The district, now under the leadership of new Superintendent Dr. Jackielyn Manning Campbell, has issued an announcement that it is seeking applicants for an “anticipated vacancy” for a high school co-principal. Glascott was one of two...
The pandemic brings changes to the home
The pandemic has fueled so many changes in our lives. How we work, live, purchase and socialize have been upended with a lot of movement still happening. During the pandemic, many of us looked around and decided we had too much space or not enough space. In many instances, the space was not conducive to the new lifestyles we were living and working in. This caused us to reevaluate how we were living and how we wanted to live, resulting in a tremendous shift in many industries. Indeed, the interior design industry has been turned on its head.
WestfairOnline
