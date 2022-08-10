Candidate Calandriello announces “Biking the 17th” to raise awareness for Cook County Forest Preserves

Read full article on original website
New grant program aims to benefit suburban Cook County manufacturing companies
COOK COUNTY - Suburban Cook County manufacturing companies are getting a boost with the launch of a new initiative. On Thursday, county President Toni Preckwinkle announced the $5 million grant program called "Cook County Manufacturing Re-invented." The initiative is aimed at funding programs for businesses that promote competitiveness and resiliency.
Disgruntled taxpayers urge state agency to revise Lake County land values
Two frequent critics of the property assessments in Lake County, and especially Calumet Township, got an unusual opportunity Wednesday night to take their complaints straight to the top. For the first time in state history, the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance (DLGF) convened a public hearing following receipt of...
Latest RAISE grants include $17 million for Ridge Road Complete Streets project
Munster's efforts to make Ridge Road more friendly to people and bikes are getting a boost. The town was awarded more than $17 million in the latest round of Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) grants announced by the U.S. Department of Transportation Thursday. As part of the...
Town of Cicero Receives More Than One Million Dollars In Grants, Plans To Open A New Park
The Town of Cicero Board gathered on July 26, 2022 to review and approve various ordinances and resolutions. Those resolutions and ordinances included the promotion of a new Fire Chief and Assistant Fire Chief for the Cicero Fire Department, the promotion of a new Sergeant for the Cicero Police Department, the approval of the 2022 Annual Action Plan for funds received from the Community Development Block Grant Program and the announcement of the new Inclusion Park to be constructed on 19th Street and Laramie Avenue.
Cook County Workers Victorious After Long Term Fight for Respect
In early 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic was just beginning, and Cook County workers represented by SEIU Local 73 were on the front lines risking their lives. As the bargaining committee was preparing for contract negotiations, workers participated in a National Day of Action in March calling on the federal government to deploy its full force and power to get more Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and ventilators in the hands of healthcare workers immediately and to make sure that workers at the County Jail, Cermak, Stroger and Provident had the right PPE to protect their health and the health of those they serve every day.
Climate Action Plan to Create Blueprint for Change Across Kane County
Kane County has taken the first step toward creating a countywide Climate Action Implementation Plan (CAIP). On Tuesday, August 9, the Kane County Board approved a contract with paleBLUEdot, a sustainability consulting firm, to guide the county in the development of the initiative. The plan will utilize the Climate Action Plan published by the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus in 2021, to create a more personalized, detailed outline on how Kane County municipalities can implement action and strategies to fight climate change in their community.
Alderman files ordinance to prevent changes to Chicago's Soldier Field stadium
100 years ago Thursday was the groundbreaking for the Municipal Grant Park Stadium, later renamed Soldier Field on November 11, 1925, in honor of US soldiers who died in combat during World War I.
Chicago Ald. King announces run for mayor: 'you shouldn't have to live like this'
CHICAGO - With a thinly veiled shot at the management style of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a South Side City Council member announced her candidacy Wednesday. "I’m Sophia King and I’m running for mayor because we need more collaboration, not confrontation," the alderwoman said. King's pre-recorded announcement video...
Unvaccinated Oak Park health board member no longer participating in commission
Wynne Lacey’s position on the Oak Park Board of Health became the source of controversy last winter due to her vaccination beliefs. Her decision not to be vaccinated against COVID-19, although eligible, and her comparisons of mitigation measures to punishments garnered much criticism, with many calling on her to leave the volunteer commission.
Huge Marijuana Grow Found Near Illinois Golf Course, $10 Mil Worth!
When the news story states "it was as big as two football fields," you now have my attention. CBSLOCAL. This massive pot grow was found near the Harborside International Golf Center, in Cook County. These guys, (maybe women) has a well planned out and taken care of pot grow operation, with some as tall as CHRISTMAS TREES!!
Actor Ricky Gervais calls on Cook County forest preserve to surrender coyote at center of controversy
NORTHBROOK, Ill. - Ricky Gervais is calling on Cook County officials to surrender a coyote that has been confined for most of its life in an outdoor enclosure at a Northbrook forest preserve. The actor and comedian said Tuesday he is lending his support to a campaign led by animal...
Architect spotlight: Henry Fiddelke
Chances are, if you live in Oak Park, River Forest or Forest Park, you’ve driven by or walked into one of the many designs of architect Henry Fiddelke. While the architect’s name might not be quite as famous as that of his contemporary, Frank Lloyd Wright, his work in the near west suburbs shaped the residential and commercial landscapes of several villages.
Riot Fest Contractor Quits After ‘Disrespectful’ Meeting Fuels Tensions Between Fest Organizers, Neighbors
NORTH LAWNDALE — Riot Fest has parted ways with the contractor it tasked with organizing the festival after a community meeting enflamed tensions between fest organizers and West Side residents. The Aug. 2 meeting was planned by the festival organizer, Scott Fisher, as part of community engagement requirements mandated...
City of Chicago to install speed cameras on roadway where two cyclists were killed
CHICAGO - New speed cameras are coming to a deadly roadway on Chicago's Northwest Side. In recent months, two cyclists have been killed on Milwaukee Avenue. Now, the city plans to install three speed cameras in Jefferson Park — near Shabbona Park and near Schurz High School. While an...
Illinois dentist files lawsuit after rezoning proposal for dental office is denied
An Illinois dentist filed a lawsuit in federal court against the village of Hoffman Estates after his proposal to rezone residential property for a dental office was denied, the Daily Herald reported Aug. 9. Eight things to know:. 1. Sam Akmakjian, DMD, is the owner of Long Grove (Ill.) Dental.
Chicago Mayoral Election 2023: Who's In, Who's Out and Who's Undecided?
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot bested a crowded field to win her first term in office in 2019, and it appears that she will have to do so again in 2023. As of Thursday, there are eight candidates who have officially declared their intentions to run against Lightfoot, including Ald. Sophia King, who jumped into the race this week.
Kane County Circuit Judge Announces Retirement
Sixteenth Judicial Circuit Judge John Noverini announced he is retiring in August after serving on the bench in Kane County since 2008 and being in the legal profession for more than 34 years. Judge Noverini’s judicial experience includes having served as the Presiding Judge of the Family Law Division, Presiding...
'That terrifies me': Many Long Grove residents abhor proposed gun range in their neighborhood
There’s quite a bit of push-back over a proposal for a gun shop and shooting range in Long Grove. Range USA is looking to build a facility with retail, classrooms and 20-shooting lanes.
Steam Through History on Cedar Lake
It's full steam ahead for Cedar Lake historians to take visitors on a floating tour through time! At the Museum at Lassen’s Resort, the Cedar Lake Historical Association in partnership with the Hesston Steam Museum launched its Steam through History program which allows visitors to get a glimpse of the town's past on a 1915 steamboat, named Steamer Dewey, captained by Jerry Beno of Chicago. This summer the South Shore CVA staff had the pleasure of taking the historic trip.
Sweetgreen, The Matrix Club Among Newcomers To Naperville Business Scene
Business in Naperville is booming, with a flurry of new shops, restaurants and developments settling in. Foodies looking for some healthy options will be happy to hear that Sweetgreen is slated to come to Downtown Naperville. The national fast-casual chain focuses on simple, seasonal, made from scratch items, and prides itself on using fresh produce each day.
