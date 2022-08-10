Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Relmada Secures FDA Fast Track Status For Depressive Disorder Candidate
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to Relmada Therapeutics’ RLMD lead asset REL-1017 as a monotherapy for the treatment major depressive disorder (MDD). REL-1017 is being investigated in an on-going monotherapy Phase 3 clinical trial under Reliance III study in patients with major...
Verona Pharma's Lung Disease Candidate Cuts COPD Exacerbations By 42%
Verona Pharma plc VRNA has announced topline results from Phase 3 ENHANCE-2 of nebulized ensifentrine for the maintenance treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The trial met its primary and secondary endpoints demonstrating improvements in lung function and significantly reduced the rate and risk of COPD exacerbations. Subjects receiving...
This Penny Stock Biotech Offloads Eye Portfolio To Focus On RNA-Editing
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. PRQR said it would look for a partner to take the company’s ophthalmology portfolio further into clinical trials. The company had said that after disappointing data from its pivotal Phase 2/3 Illuminate trial for lead candidate sepofarsen, the EMA had said that the biotech would need to conduct an additional pivotal clinical trial before filing for approval.
Kala Pharma Stops Working On Certain Preclinical Programs, Extends Cash Runway Into 2024
Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc KALA said it would focus its efforts on KPI-012, mesenchymal stem cell secretome (MSC-S), for rare and severe ocular diseases. The company has ceased the development of its other preclinical pipeline programs, including KPI-287, its receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, and selective glucocorticoid receptor modulators. Kala plans to...
New 483 Observations Unlikely to Impact Much Awaited Revance's Daxi Approval, Says This Analyst
Revance Therapeutics Inc RVNC delivered a solid Q2 of RHA filler sales of $25.5 million, up 22%Q/Q and 50%Y/Y. OPUL/HintMD revenues reached $1.2 million (+43%Q/Q). Needham says that the main focus of the 2Q22 earnings update centered on news of three new Form 483 observations following the mid-July FDA pre-approval inspection of RVNC's DaxibotulinumtoxinA for glabellar lines manufacturing facility.
Amazon Receives FDA Warning Letter For OTC Mole Removal Products
The FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research released a warning letter sent to Amazon Inc's AMZN CEO Andy Jassy for selling mole removal products over-the-counter. The letter explains that the company is responsible for "introducing, delivering, or causing the introduction or delivery into interstate commerce of products that are unapproved new drugs."
Dozens Of People In China Infected With Newly-Identified 'Langya' Virus Carried By Shrews
About three dozen people in China are suffering from a newly identified virus from the same family as the deadly Nipah and Hendra viruses, according to Bloomberg. The virus, named Langya henipavirus or LayV, was found in feverish people, although there is no evidence the pathogen can be transmitted from person to person.
VIDEO: Cannabis Insider Nails It With Trio Of Experts On Finance, Social Equity & The 'Real Wizards' Of The Weed Industry
Cannabis Insider took a deep dive into some of the prickly questions that beg to be answered and called on just the right trio of women to do that: Natalie Papillon of the Last Prisoner Project (LPP), Christine De La Rosa of The People's Ecosystem and Sarah Chase, executive director of the Council for Federal Cannabis Regulation (CFCR).
ajmc.com
CAR T Outcomes Not Significantly Affected by rrDLBCL Subgroup
With 40% of patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma experiencing relapsed or refractory disease (rrDLBCL), researchers highlighted the promise of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for these patients. Researchers have characterized 4 genetically distinct subsets of tumors in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (rrDLBCL), finding...
Raymond James Bullish On This Penny Stock's Reprioritized Pipeline
Raymond James upgraded ProQR Therapeutics N.V. PRQR to Outperform based on a high conviction that "RNA editing" emerges as an impactful field of therapeutics in coming years. The analyst notes that targets are plentiful, including Alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency, on which Raymond James based the new model (assume this will be one of five programs partnered with Eli Lilly And Co LLY with peak royalties of $150 million.
Nature.com
Epstein"“Barr virus and multiple sclerosis
Epstein"“Barr virus (EBV) is a ubiquitous human lymphotropic herpesvirus with a well-established causal role in several cancers. Recent studies have provided compelling epidemiological and mechanistic evidence for a causal role of EBV in multiple sclerosis (MS). MS is the most prevalent chronic inflammatory and neurodegenerative disease of the central nervous system and is thought to be triggered in genetically predisposed individuals by an infectious agent, with EBV as the lead candidate. How a ubiquitous virus that typically leads to benign latent infections can promote cancer and autoimmune disease in at-risk populations is not fully understood. Here we review the evidence that EBV is a causal agent for MS and how various risk factors may affect EBV infection and immune control. We focus on EBV contributing to MS through reprogramming of latently infected B lymphocytes and the chronic presentation of viral antigens as a potential source of autoreactivity through molecular mimicry. We consider how knowledge of EBV-associated cancers may be instructive for understanding the role of EBV in MS and discuss the potential for therapies that target EBV to treat MS.
Do I Need to Get A Polio Vaccine? New York Sewer Discovery Triggers Fears About Paralysis-Inducing Virus
New York officials have detected polio in the city's wastewater, suggesting the virus has been circulating in the local area. What Happened? On Friday, New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said city health officials are working to determine how much the polio virus has spread after it was detected in the city's wastewater. Bassett has called on all New York residents that have not been vaccinated for polio to do so immediately.
healio.com
Insulin use, older age raise risk for clinically significant nocturnal hypoglycemia
Insulin use, older age, lower fasting glucose and lower estimated glomerular filtration rate are associated with increased odds for clinically significant nocturnal hypoglycemia in older adults with type 2 diabetes, according to study data. “In this study, we investigated multiple risk factors for clinically significant nocturnal hypoglycemia in geriatric patients...
Expert Ratings for Illumina
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Illumina ILMN within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Illumina has an average price target of $240.0 with a high of $360.00 and a low of $150.00.
Nasdaq Jumps 200 Points; CS Disco Shares Plunge
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Nasdaq Composite jumping more than 200 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 1.08% to 33,698.00 while the NASDAQ rose 1.84% to 13,015.80. The S&P also rose, gaining, 1.48% to 4,269.35. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Information technology shares climbed...
Real Good Food Reports Q2 Revenue Growth Of 64%
Real Good Food Company Inc RGF reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 64.9% year-on-year, to $30.80 million, missing the analyst consensus estimate of $32.12 million. The revenue increase was driven by demand from existing retail and club customers. The gross profit decreased 11.1% Y/Y to $2.4 million with a gross...
How Is The Market Feeling About Public Service Enterprise?
Public Service Enterprise's (NYSE:PEG) short percent of float has risen 14.75% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 6.96 million shares sold short, which is 1.4% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $14,858 In MANA In Decentraland
What happened: Virtual land tokenized as an NFT just sold for $14,858, which is 7.13x the current floor price of 1.74578125 Ethereum ETH/USD ($14,858 USD). The collection consists of over 97,000 plots of land –– at the current moment each plot Land parcels are 16m x 16m, or 52 square feet. Land in Decentraland and The Sandbox skyrocketed after Facebook's rebrand to meta, as more investors become aware of what the metaverse is. Most of the time, virtual land sells at a premium due to the size of the lot and its proximity to the center of the metaverse.
Aptinyx Shares Plummet As Mid-Stage Fibromyalgia Study Missed Primary Endpoint
Aptinyx Inc. APTX announced results from a Phase 2b clinical study evaluating the effects of NYX-2925 in patients with fibromyalgia. The Phase 2b clinical study was designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of NYX-2925 in approximately 300 patients with fibromyalgia. The primary endpoint in the study was the change...
10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
