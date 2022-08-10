Read full article on original website
Could a big five-star visit be on the horizon this fall for the Indiana basketball program? What key young standouts already are planning to visit Indiana for Hoosier Hysteria? What's the buzz about five-star freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino after the completion of summer workouts?. We take a look at all that...
Allocating the minutes: An estimate of IU basketball playing time in 2022-23
“Things will be more competitive this season.”. That’s how IU coach Mike Woodson answered a question about the allocation of playing time at an alumni event in late May. More competitive because Indiana has returned nearly 80 percent of its minutes played from a year ago while bringing in four freshmen who, to varying degrees, appear to be ready to play a role in November.
Hoosier Favorite No. 34? Picking Favorite Indiana Basketball Players, One Number At a Time
There are no names on the Indiana basketball jerseys, just a number, and those digits mean a lot to all Hoosiers fans. We want to know who your favorites are, resuming with the No. 34 in Indiana basketball history that's meant the most to you. Pick your favorite, and we'll do this every day for the rest of the summer.
Coach TV: Tom Allen speaks to media after week two of fall camp
Watch and listen to what Indiana football head coach Tom Allen had to say Friday following IU's first scrimmage of fall practice.
Indiana game-by-game predictions: ESPN's FPI projects Hoosiers' 2022 season
ESPN’s FPI is predicting every game on the college football schedule. For a program looking to rebound, Indiana is hoping to put together a bowl-caliber year in 2022. Last season, the Hoosiers finished a disappointing 2-10 for the year with injuries and underwhelming performances across the board. It also led to some roster turnover coming out of 2021.
Jalen Moore gives his entire alma mater Cloverdale free backpacks with school supplies in them
Cloverdale High School started their 2022-2023 school year on Tuesday. The entire student body received a special gift from a Clovers alum. Basketball standout and current Oakland University point guard Jalen Moore gave out 300 backpacks to every student. The in each bag contained school supplies. Moore was a standout...
Did HSE Schools make the grade?
A data-driven analysis of Indiana’s top 20 elementary schools. US News & World Report publishes rankings for Best Colleges, Best High Schools, Best Elementary Schools, Best Middle Schools as well as other educational rankings. The data for schools, kindergarten through 12th grade, can be found at usnews.com/education/k12. Using filters, the data can be sorted by many factors, including school name, grade level, location, and public school type. This provides a valuable data resource for parents as well as school administrators and school board members.
Map Shows The “Most Notable” Person From Every Indiana Town
What do Michael Jackson, Steve McQueen, James Dean and Larry Bird all have in common? They are all from Indiana… at least they were born here. Who is the most notable person from your hometown? An interactive map shows every city on the planet and who is the most famous person from there. The map is showing birthplaces of the most “notable people” around the world. Data has been processed to show only one person for each unique geographic location with the highest notability rank. To view the entire map, click here.
Indiana recycling company expands facility, equipment capabilities
Vertice Industries, an Indianapolis-based recycling company, announced Wednesday the 25,000 square foot expansion of their main plant facility that will accommodate additional equipment.
