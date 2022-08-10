ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wabi.tv

Juvenile arrested in deaths of New Hampshire woman, 2 sons

NORTHFIELD, N.H. (AP) — A juvenile has been arrested in the shooting deaths of a mother and her two sons who were found dead in their Northfield home last week, New Hampshire attorney general’s office announced Thursday. The juvenile has been charged under the juvenile laws with three...
NORTHFIELD, NH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Officials: Juvenile arrested for murder of mother, 2 young sons in New Hampshire

NORTHFIELD, NH — A juvenile has been arrested for the murder of a mother and her two young sons in New Hampshire, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General. In a news release from the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, a juvenile was arrested and charged under juvenile laws with three counts of first-degree murder and a count of falsifying physical evidence in connection to the murders of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her sons, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1.
NORTHFIELD, NH
nbcboston.com

Child Charged With Murdering Woman, Her 2 Kids in Northfield, NH

A child has been charged with murdering a mother and her two young children found shot to death in Northfield, New Hampshire, last week, authorities said. The arrest was announced Thursday by New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella, State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes and Northfield Police Chief John Raffaelly. They didn't share the suspect's name, age or other identifying information, citing legal restrictions on sharing information on children charged with crimes.
NORTHFIELD, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Concord, NH
Crime & Safety
City
Canterbury, NH
State
New Hampshire State
City
Mason, NH
City
Concord, NH
City
Northfield, NH
Tilton, NH
Crime & Safety
Northfield, NH
Crime & Safety
Canterbury, NH
Crime & Safety
City
Tilton, NH
Daily Voice

U.S. Marshals Nab 'Fugitive Of The Week' From New Hampshire In Worcester

A 21-year-old New Hampshire man wanted in connection with a violent armed robbery that sent a man to the hospital earlier this year was captured recently in Worcester. Melvin James Campbell IV was arrested on Aug. 3 after the U.S. Marshal Service listed him as the agency's Fugitive of the Week late last month. Agents said he was considered armed and dangerous. It's unclear how long he was in Massachusetts.
WORCESTER, MA
laconiadailysun.com

Six more picked to be on Sapry trial jury

LACONIA — Six more people were selected Wednesday to sit on the jury for the murder-insanity trial of Hassan Sapry, who is accused in the killing of Wilfred Guzman Sr. in April 2019. After two days of jury selection, 12 people have been chosen to hear evidence that will...
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Game K 9#Wmur
WCVB

Veteran Peabody, Massachusetts, police officer arrested, held without bail

LYNN, Mass. — A 13-year veteran of a Massachusetts police department is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after being arrested Wednesday morning, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said. Peabody Police Officer James Festa was arrested by Lynn Police just before 11 a.m. Wednesday after a...
PEABODY, MA
WMUR.com

Juvenile arrested, charged in shooting deaths of Northfield woman, young children

NORTHFIELD, N.H. — A juvenile has been arrested and charged with murder in the deaths of a Northfield woman and her two sons. The juvenile has been charged in the juvenile system with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of falsifying physical evidence in connection with the Aug. 3 shooting deaths of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her sons Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1, in Northfield.
NORTHFIELD, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NECN

Update Expected in Investigation into Disappearance of Harmony Montgomery

UPDATE (Thursday, Aug. 11, 3:55 p.m.): The search for Harmony Montgomery is considered a homicide investigation, and the girl is believed to have been slain, authorities announced. Details here. Authorities will give an update on the investigation into the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery on Thursday, the New Hampshire Attorney General's...
MANCHESTER, NH
nhtalkradio.com

New Hampshire Bulletin: Berlin, Mt. Washington, Bedford

Reporter Amanda Gokee of the New Hampshire Bulletin joins A. J. Kierstead of WKXL in the Morning to preview her article on the Gunstock debacle, Berlin utilizing Burgess BioPower, Mt. Washington hearings, and Bedford elections. More from them at newhampshirebulletin.com. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/2022/08/10/gunstock-a-reopening-and-a-reckoning/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/berlin-to-use-waste-heat-from-burgess-biopower-to-clear-snow-from-streets-sidewalks/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/mount-washington-commission-to-hold-public-sessions-on-master-plan/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/election-monitor-to-oversee-bedford-primaries-following-ags-review-of-uncounted-ballots/
BEDFORD, NH
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Fitchburg man charged in shooting death of Worcester mother of 2

WORCESTER — A Fitchburg man was arrested Thursday morning and charged with homicide related to a double shooting that killed a woman and injured her mother on Cambridge Street in July. Keith Jones, 32, of Salem Street in Fitchburg, was arrested about 9:45 a.m. on charges stemming from the July 16 double shooting at 629 Cambridge St., according to Worcester police.    ...
WORCESTER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy