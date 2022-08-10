Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wabi.tv
Juvenile arrested in deaths of New Hampshire woman, 2 sons
NORTHFIELD, N.H. (AP) — A juvenile has been arrested in the shooting deaths of a mother and her two sons who were found dead in their Northfield home last week, New Hampshire attorney general’s office announced Thursday. The juvenile has been charged under the juvenile laws with three...
Officials: Juvenile arrested for murder of mother, 2 young sons in New Hampshire
NORTHFIELD, NH — A juvenile has been arrested for the murder of a mother and her two young sons in New Hampshire, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General. In a news release from the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, a juvenile was arrested and charged under juvenile laws with three counts of first-degree murder and a count of falsifying physical evidence in connection to the murders of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her sons, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1.
nbcboston.com
Child Charged With Murdering Woman, Her 2 Kids in Northfield, NH
A child has been charged with murdering a mother and her two young children found shot to death in Northfield, New Hampshire, last week, authorities said. The arrest was announced Thursday by New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella, State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes and Northfield Police Chief John Raffaelly. They didn't share the suspect's name, age or other identifying information, citing legal restrictions on sharing information on children charged with crimes.
WMTW
New Hampshire Attorney General to give update on case of missing girl Harmony Montgomery
Investigators will give updates about the Harmony Montgomery case at a news conference on Thursday afternoon. Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg will deliver statements about the case at about 2 p.m. Thursday in Concord, officials said. >> Timeline in the disappearance of 8-year-old Harmony Montgomery.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
U.S. Marshals Nab 'Fugitive Of The Week' From New Hampshire In Worcester
A 21-year-old New Hampshire man wanted in connection with a violent armed robbery that sent a man to the hospital earlier this year was captured recently in Worcester. Melvin James Campbell IV was arrested on Aug. 3 after the U.S. Marshal Service listed him as the agency's Fugitive of the Week late last month. Agents said he was considered armed and dangerous. It's unclear how long he was in Massachusetts.
WMUR.com
Fritz Wetherbee: Murder at the Ten Pin Alley in Keene
The woman was clearly innocent of murder, but no one came to her defense. I’ll tell you the story.
laconiadailysun.com
Six more picked to be on Sapry trial jury
LACONIA — Six more people were selected Wednesday to sit on the jury for the murder-insanity trial of Hassan Sapry, who is accused in the killing of Wilfred Guzman Sr. in April 2019. After two days of jury selection, 12 people have been chosen to hear evidence that will...
manchesterinklink.com
Longtime city restaurateur who retired to Greece arrested on 20-year-old warrant while in NH attending brother’s funeral
MANCHESTER, NH – Charles “Chuck” Kalantzis, a retired restaurateur living in Greece, returned to the Queen City to attend his brother’s funeral only to be arrested on civil warrants concerning debts from more than 21 years ago. Funeral services for his brother Arthur Kalantzis, 73, had...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCVB
Veteran Peabody, Massachusetts, police officer arrested, held without bail
LYNN, Mass. — A 13-year veteran of a Massachusetts police department is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after being arrested Wednesday morning, the Essex County District Attorney's Office said. Peabody Police Officer James Festa was arrested by Lynn Police just before 11 a.m. Wednesday after a...
WMUR.com
Juvenile arrested, charged in shooting deaths of Northfield woman, young children
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — A juvenile has been arrested and charged with murder in the deaths of a Northfield woman and her two sons. The juvenile has been charged in the juvenile system with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of falsifying physical evidence in connection with the Aug. 3 shooting deaths of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her sons Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1, in Northfield.
Peabody police officer arrested in connection with Lynn break-in
PEABODY, Mass. — A Peabody police officer is on leave after allegedly breaking into a home in Lynn. Officer James Festa, a 13-year veteran of the department, was arrested at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. A Lynn resident told police a man broke into their home and refused to leave, according to a statement from the Peabody Police Department.
Man charged in deadly shooting inside Everett apartment
EVERETT, Mass. — An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting inside an Everett apartment in July. Brian Green, 35, of Saugus, has been charged with murder in the death of 38-year-old Jarmahl Sutson. Sutson, a Lynn resident, was shot and killed inside an apartment on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NECN
Update Expected in Investigation into Disappearance of Harmony Montgomery
UPDATE (Thursday, Aug. 11, 3:55 p.m.): The search for Harmony Montgomery is considered a homicide investigation, and the girl is believed to have been slain, authorities announced. Details here. Authorities will give an update on the investigation into the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery on Thursday, the New Hampshire Attorney General's...
WMUR.com
Space Force officer justified in deadly New Boston shooting, review board says
NEW BOSTON, N.H. — An Air Force review board said a security officer was justified inshooting and killing a man at the New Boston Space Force station in May. The board said Michael Foley, 33, of Massachusetts, approached the station's gate with a knife and gun while making threatening gestures toward a contracted police officer.
whdh.com
Just One Station: Mother speaks out in defense of bus driver son charged with stalking, threatening child
GREENLAND, N.H. (WHDH) - A mother from Maine is speaking out in defense of her son, who has been charged in federal court with interstate stalking and allegedly threatening an 8-year-old in New Hampshire. Authorities said 39-year-old Michael Chick, a school bus driver working for the Greenland Central School in...
Jurors get case of trucker accused in deadly NH crash
The crash killed seven members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club from New Hampshire,
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Suspects try to shoplift from South Willow store, then threaten to beat up employees
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
nhtalkradio.com
New Hampshire Bulletin: Berlin, Mt. Washington, Bedford
Reporter Amanda Gokee of the New Hampshire Bulletin joins A. J. Kierstead of WKXL in the Morning to preview her article on the Gunstock debacle, Berlin utilizing Burgess BioPower, Mt. Washington hearings, and Bedford elections. More from them at newhampshirebulletin.com. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/2022/08/10/gunstock-a-reopening-and-a-reckoning/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/berlin-to-use-waste-heat-from-burgess-biopower-to-clear-snow-from-streets-sidewalks/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/mount-washington-commission-to-hold-public-sessions-on-master-plan/. https://newhampshirebulletin.com/briefs/election-monitor-to-oversee-bedford-primaries-following-ags-review-of-uncounted-ballots/
WMUR.com
Man arrested after allegedly peeking into windows of Concord home multiple times
CONCORD, N.H. — A Concord man is behind bars after allegedly peeking into windows of a home multiple times. He faces charges of stalking and violation of privacy and sexual gratification. People living in the area of West Street in Concord said they're shocked this happened in their neighborhood.
Fitchburg man charged in shooting death of Worcester mother of 2
WORCESTER — A Fitchburg man was arrested Thursday morning and charged with homicide related to a double shooting that killed a woman and injured her mother on Cambridge Street in July. Keith Jones, 32, of Salem Street in Fitchburg, was arrested about 9:45 a.m. on charges stemming from the July 16 double shooting at 629 Cambridge St., according to Worcester police. ...
Comments / 0