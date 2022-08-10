Read full article on original website
Drake Milligan Lauded as ‘Best Performance’ on ‘America’s Got Talent’ [Watch]
Drake Milligan has done it yet again! The rising country singer and America’s Got Talent semi-finalist wowed judges with a roaring live performance of his feel-good original song, “Kiss Goodbye All Night.”. Taking the stage with his band, Milligan showcased what AGT judge Simon Cowell dubbed “the best...
Adam Wade, Singer, Actor, and History-Making Game Host, Dies at 87
Adam Wade, the vocalist, actor, and drummer, who made history as the first Black host of a televised game show, has died at age 87. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Wade’s wife, former singer and producer Jeree Wade, confirmed that her beloved husband died on Thursday at his home in Montclair, New Jersey. He succumbed to a battle with Parkinson’s disease.
‘Elvis’ Star Shonka Dukureh Found Dead in Nashville Apartment at Age 44
A shocking loss. Elvis star Shonka Dukureh was found dead in her Nashville, Tennesse, home on Thursday, July 21. She was 44. “No foul play is evident in today’s death of actress Shonka Dukureh, 44, who portrayed Big Mama Thornton in this year’s Elvis movie. Dukureh, a Fisk [University] graduate, was found dead in the bedroom of her Kothe Way apt that she shared with her 2 young children,” read a tweet from the official Metro Nashville PD account on Thursday.
Lamont Dozier Dies: Hit-Making Motown Mastermind Was 81
Click here to read the full article. Lamont Dozier, who along with his songwriting and producing partners Brian and Eddie Holland was a pioneer and driving force of Detroit’s beloved “Motown Sound” of the 1960s and ’70s, died Monday in Arizona. He was 81. His death was announced on Instagram today by his son Lamont Dozier Jr. No cause or additional details were given, with Lamont Jr. writing only, “Rest in Heavenly Peace, Dad!” The famous Holland-Dozier-Holland team was the force behind such iconic Motown hits as “Heatwave” by Martha and The Vandellas; numerous hits by The Supremes, including chart-toppers “Where Did...
The Untimely Death Of Anne Heche
Hollywood is in mourning over the loss of Anne Heche, who has passed away at the age of 53 after a devastating car crash, per the Daily Mail. A representative for the actress told TMZ that Heche is "brain dead," which is considered death under California statutory law. Heche started...
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
William Hart, Co-Founder and Lead Singer for Soul Stars the Delfonics, Dead at 77
William “Poogie” Hart, the lead singer and songwriter for the celebrated Philadelphia soul outfit the Delfonics, has died. He was 77. Hart’s son, Hadi, confirmed his death to Rolling Stone, saying the singer died from complications during surgery on Thursday, July 14. “His music touched millions, continues to touch millions,” Hadi said. “His body might not be here, but his music will live forever. He was a great man, he loved his family, he loved God, and he just loved people. Great heart, great spirit. That was my dad.”
Hypebae
Austin Butler Reveals He "Went Home in Tears" After Being Heckled for an 'Elvis' Performance
Austin Butler has received rave reviews for his performance in Elvis, which took a lot out of him, especially emotionally. During the process of getting comfortable playing the King of Rock n’ Roll, director Baz Luhrmann tried a filmmaking experiment in which he had others make fun of Butler while he performed as Presley. As a result, the actor went home crying.
Elvis Presley Movie Marathon Set to Air on August 1: How to Watch
Elvis Presley appears in and was part of a fair share of movies in his life, including his work in Jailhouse Rock. But the forever King of Rock and Roll is getting the star treatment on August 1. That’s when TCM will be “TCB” (or takin’ care of business) with a movie marathon. Yep, just sit right down and let Elvis entertain you in some movies.
8 of the Best Love Songs From the ’80s
MTV. The Moonwalk. Madonna. The ’80s were nothing short of magical (at least when viewing with rose-colored glasses). Music in this decade wasn’t bad either. Thanks to numerous new technologies, a unique sound was curated that included synthesizer sounds and drum reverb. It was a sound all its own.
xpn.org
Alicia Keys and the ultimate mixtape
The singer-songwriter cemented her “legacy artist” status with a career-spanning set at The Met Philly Sunday, featuring guest appearances from Tierra Whack, Beanie Sigel, and Peedi Crakk. To say Alicia Keys‘ concert last night at The Met Philly was hotly anticipated would be a colossal understatement — even...
‘Sad day for our family’: Hugh Jackman hits the beach in Miami after a tough week
Nothing quite like a day at the ocean to cheer up the mood.
Creedence Clearwater Revival Live Album and Film Set for Release
A long-lost live recording of Creedence Clearwater Revival's 1970 show at London’s Royal Albert Hall is finally set for release later this year. Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall features John Fogerty, Tom Fogerty, Doug Clifford and Stu Cook performing favorites like “Fortunate Son,” “Proud Mary” and “Bad Moon Rising,” the latter of which can be heard down below. The original 1970 multitrack tapes were restored and mixed by Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell. Due on Sept. 16, Royal Albert Hall will be available on compact disc, cassette tape, digital and vinyl. (Select retailers will also offer a variety of exclusive color variants, including Walmart's “Tombstone Shadow” gray vinyl and Target's “Green River” vinyl.)
Lionel Richie: A life written in song
The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter, lead singer of the Commodores, solo artist, and "American Idol" judge was awarded the Library of Congress' 2022 Gershwin Prize for Popular Song earlier this year. Lionel Richie talks with correspondent Kelefa Sanneh about growing up on the campus of Tuskegee University, as well as his 50-year career – from opening for Michael Jackson and the Jackson 5, to his solo success, and what the lyrics of "All Night Long" really mean. (This story was originally broadcast May 15, 2022.)
Jack Johnson Loves Playing Music With Others, Talks New LP ‘Meet the Moonlight’
There are many factors that can contribute to a lifetime of music. For the Oahu, Hawaii-born, Grammy-nominated songwriter and performer Jack Johnson, those factors were initially comprised of an old ukulele, Black Sabbath and Jimi Hendrix. Johnson, who released his latest LP, Meet the Moonlight, on June 24, says he can remember way back to strumming the traditional Hawaiian stringed instrument as a kid. His parents had one around the house. But he also had older brothers, who would pass them their old vinyl albums when they were done with them. Black Sabbath was prized among them, but others included KISS and Queen.
NME
More people are learning Elvis Presley songs on guitar following biopic, Fender claims
Fender has noted a considerable uptick in guitarists learning Elvis Presley songs on their app, Fender Play, since the release of the Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis in June. The Independent shared that the amount of people seeking out Presley’s songs to learn via the guitar-learning platform has doubled in the wake of Elvis coming out. Among the more popular songs being selected, as mentioned by the report, are ‘Jailhouse Rock’, ‘Heartbreak Hotel’ and ‘Burning Love’.
