Business Insider
A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy
Kiersten and Julien Saunders joined the FIRE movement and retired in their 40s. In their book "Cashing Out," they share the decisions that helped them make their first $100,000. They fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently. At the top of their corporate careers, Kiersten and...
Suze Orman Has This One Warning for Home Sellers
You don't want to ignore what she has to say.
Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023
There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
Motley Fool
Why the Mortgage Your Lender Offers You May Not Be the Amount You Should Borrow
It's important to crunch your own numbers. There are different factors lenders consider when giving out mortgages. Ultimately, only you have the best handle on your financial picture. Do your own calculations when signing on for a mortgage. Years ago, my husband and I were thinking about moving from our...
Should You Invest in Life Insurance? Here's What Suze Orman Thinks
Anyone thinking of investing in life insurance should read this Suze Orman advice.
Lumber prices fall to a new low this year as reality sets in that the housing market is 'going back to normal'
Lumber prices continued their downtrend on Wednesday, falling 5% to a new 2022 low of $495 per thousand board feet. The sell-off came as homebuilders adjust to the new reality of a housing market that is "going back to normal." "The last couple years are going to be an outlier...
3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life
These companies should provide steadily rising income to shareholders in the decades to come.
Millennials are the reason you’re paying sky-high prices for everything these days, investment strategist says
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Soaring inflation is hitting everyone’s wallets and making the dream of home ownership even more unattainable for younger generations—but according to one strategist, millennials could be to blame for escalating prices.
Motley Fool
4 Stocks Warren Buffett Can't Stop Buying
Since becoming Berkshire Hathaway CEO in 1965, Buffett has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to a scorching average annual return of 20.1%. In recent quarters, Warren Buffett has been aggressively deploying his company's cash into these four stocks.
tipranks.com
2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7% (And Paying Cash Monthly)
The stock market is down so far this year; despite a rally since mid-June, the S&P is still down 15% year-to-date and the NASDAQ is down 23%. Share price drops like these get investors thinking about portfolio defense, and that naturally brings them around to dividend stocks. Companies can pay...
Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market
Investors are anxious about new economic data set to be released Wednesday morning.
US News and World Report
When Will the Housing Market Crash?
Any period of economic uncertainty can make a major financial decision, like buying a house, more stressful. Even times of economic confidence can seem like the perfect time for the bottom to fall out, and you don’t want your home to be collateral damage. “Buying a home is certainly...
Here's what is getting more expensive at the grocery store
Inflation may be slowing overall, but food prices are still sky-high. Over the last 12 months, grocery prices soared 13.1% - the largest annual increase since the year ending in March 1979, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Wednesday. The prices of nearly every grocery item have ballooned over the past year. The cost of eggs has soared 38%, and prices for other goods have also jumped: Flour is up 22.7%, chicken 17.6%, milk 15.6%, ground beef 9.7% and bacon 9.2%. Fruits and vegetables got 9.3% more expensive. A number of factors have contributed to the rise in food costs:...
These everyday items saw the biggest price increases from inflation in July: CPI report
Inflation may have peaked but consumers continue to much higher prices compared to last year. In July, some of the biggest increases were eggs and coffee
Motley Fool
How Do You Stack Up to Other Retirement Savers Your Age?
Knowing what other retirement savers your age have in their accounts can serve as a baseline. But if you want a comfortable retirement, you need a custom plan based on your own goals.
Everyone’s over remote work except for the workers themselves
The economy has a case of remote work. That’s the story corporate America told in second-quarter earnings calls. To some CEOs, any ills their companies face inevitably come down to the fact of people logging on from home. As a result, if their business hinges on a steady hum of commuters, they’ve struggled to adapt to the reality of prolonged telework.
3 Reasons Not to Put Money Into Your 401(k)
A 401(k) may seem like a perfect retirement account, but you may want to look at other options.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off
After a brutal start to the year, the stock market has entered rally mode. Yet, the market has still left plenty of stocks at attractive levels. Wayfair and Domino's Pizza both offer good value to investors now.
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
Tesla's two new gigafactories have nearly doubled its annual production capacity to 2 million electric vehicles. Tesla CEO Elon Musk thinks the company could produce 20 million vehicles per year by 2030. Tesla's trailing-12-month net income (profit) has soared by 336% compared to the prior-year period.
Motley Fool
Why Amazon Stock Rose Today
July's CPI report was better than many investors feared. Amazon's profit margins could rebound if energy prices continue to fall.
