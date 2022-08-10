ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAL

Carlisle School District's new superintendent

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On Thursday, the recently appointed superintendent of the Carlisle School District spoke about the district and the year ahead. Dr. Colleen Friend spoke at the Rotary Club of Carlisle. She spoke about her plan to hire more instructional aides, and focusing on mental health by...
CARLISLE, PA
WBRE

Area schools prepare for substitute teachers

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The number of teachers returning to the classroom for the fall semester is at a new low. Pennsylvania has seen a drop from about 20,000 certified teachers entering the field of education a decade ago, to just 6,000 last year. That falloff is steep and the rate of teachers […]
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
City
York, PA
abc27.com

New egg farm brings jobs to Franklin County

MERCERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A massive new egg-producing plant is bringing new jobs to Franklin County. A ribbon cutting for Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch for its Blue Springs Egg Farm in Mercersburg. The chickens are set to arrive this fall. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Cafeteria
anash.org

New Shluchim to Cumberland County, PA

Rabbi Nissen and Chana Pewzner (Kosofsky) and their baby Yitzchak Eliyahu were recently appointed as the shluchim to Cumberland County, PA. Rabbi Nissen and Chana Pewzner (Kosofsky) and their baby Yitzchak Eliyahu moved on Shlichus to Cumberland County, PA. Located in the Harrisburg metropolitan area, Cumberland County is a wonderful...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Mental health continues to be a top priority for school officials

YORK, Pa. — COVID-19 has created additional challenges and stressors, especially for students dealing with mental health struggles. “Mental health, safety, and security of our students are at the forefront of daily decisions," said John Rizzo, the superintendent at Williams Valley School District. "We’ve seen an increase of anxiety...
YORK, PA
WGAL

PennDOT says York County job fair was a success

YORK, Pa. — PennDOT has been struggling to hire enough workers for the upcoming winter. But thanks to what officials are calling a successful job fair, some of those vacant positions in York County are about to be filled. PennDOT said more than 30 people showed up to Monday's...
YORK COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Education
WGAL

Lancaster increases city's water rate

LANCASTER, Pa. — The price for water is going up in the city of Lancaster. The city council voted unanimously on Tuesday night to pass an amendment to the city's water ordinance that includes a 13.7% rate increase. For an average customer, that means an increase from $84 a...
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

Former First Hospital employee's strangulation charges reduced

WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — Former First Hospital employee, Isaiah Troche, who police say strangled a 14-year-old boy inside of the hospital, had the strangulation charge against him reduced today from a felony to misdemeanor. We're told it's because of the way Pennsylvania law is written, which defines a care-dependent person as an adult, not a child.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Cumberland County officials to conduct mosquito control spray

Cumberland County will be conducting an adult mosquito control spray the night of Thursday, Aug. 11 from dusk through 11 p.m. The spray will be conducted in portions of Carlisle Borough, North Middleton, and Middlesex Townships. The measure follows an announcement by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) that West Nile Virus positive mosquitos have been located in three municipalities within the past week.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
theburgnews.com

Write On! Harrisburg middle school student publishes book

While most 11-year-olds are reading books, Laela Hooper was writing one. The rising sixth-grader at Marshall Math and Science Academy in Harrisburg published her book, “The Tale of Alysa,” this past March. The book follows Alysa, who is stranded on the Planet Isykr, and her struggle to return...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Small plane heading to central Pa. crashes, killing 3 aboard

METZ, W.Va. (AP) — A small plane with at least three people on board crashed in northern West Virginia, authorities said. The single-engine plane was flying from Bloomfield, Indiana, to Myerstown in Lebanon County, Pa., when it went down in a wooded area Thursday in the Marion County community of Metz, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a news release.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Fire Department Mount Joy chief resigns

MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) — At the Fire Department Mount Joy’s (FDMJ) monthly meeting on August 11, Fire Chief Matt Gohn submitted his resignation. Gohn has been the fire chief since 2018. Gohn is unable to continue in his position as fire chief due to unforeseen circumstances. He...
MOUNT JOY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy