Cumberland County will be conducting an adult mosquito control spray the night of Thursday, Aug. 11 from dusk through 11 p.m. The spray will be conducted in portions of Carlisle Borough, North Middleton, and Middlesex Townships. The measure follows an announcement by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) that West Nile Virus positive mosquitos have been located in three municipalities within the past week.

