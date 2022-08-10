Read full article on original website
WGAL
Carlisle School District's new superintendent
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On Thursday, the recently appointed superintendent of the Carlisle School District spoke about the district and the year ahead. Dr. Colleen Friend spoke at the Rotary Club of Carlisle. She spoke about her plan to hire more instructional aides, and focusing on mental health by...
Harrisburg’s Rowland Academy to continue with shorter school day amid staffing difficulties
Harrisburg School District’s Rowland Academy will continue using a compressed schedule when school re-starts later this month due to ongoing staffing issues, school officials announced Tuesday. The shortened school day at Rowland, which serves as a middle school for the district, was first implemented in February and will continue...
Area schools prepare for substitute teachers
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The number of teachers returning to the classroom for the fall semester is at a new low. Pennsylvania has seen a drop from about 20,000 certified teachers entering the field of education a decade ago, to just 6,000 last year. That falloff is steep and the rate of teachers […]
Back-to-school drive in Cumberland County aims to gather supplies for the new school year
CAMP HILL, Pa. — The start of the new school year is approaching—as usual, alarmingly fast. For families anxious about how they’re going to pay for new school supplies, a donation drive in Cumberland County is collecting everything from backpacks to binders. Capital City Mall in Camp...
theburgnews.com
At Harrisburg School Board meeting, district staff protest wages, await delayed union agreement
A group of Harrisburg School District employees attended the district’s board meeting on Tuesday night in protest. The group of around 15 employees, represented by AFSCME Council 13, the local labor union, were at the meeting in silent protest, holding signs asking for increased wages. “The kids need us,...
abc27.com
New egg farm brings jobs to Franklin County
MERCERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A massive new egg-producing plant is bringing new jobs to Franklin County. A ribbon cutting for Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch for its Blue Springs Egg Farm in Mercersburg. The chickens are set to arrive this fall. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight...
Dallastown teachers to rally for fair contract
Teachers in the largest school district in York County are planning to hold a rally Wednesday as the start of the new school year is fast approaching.
WGAL
COVID-19 free school lunch program expires, some families will have to start paying for meals again
LEWISBERRY, Pa. — There is a change this year for school lunches in Pennsylvania. They will no longer be free for some families. The free school lunch program, which opened to all students during the COVID-19 pandemic, has expired. Starting this school year, students will have to pay for...
anash.org
New Shluchim to Cumberland County, PA
Rabbi Nissen and Chana Pewzner (Kosofsky) and their baby Yitzchak Eliyahu were recently appointed as the shluchim to Cumberland County, PA. Rabbi Nissen and Chana Pewzner (Kosofsky) and their baby Yitzchak Eliyahu moved on Shlichus to Cumberland County, PA. Located in the Harrisburg metropolitan area, Cumberland County is a wonderful...
Mental health continues to be a top priority for school officials
YORK, Pa. — COVID-19 has created additional challenges and stressors, especially for students dealing with mental health struggles. “Mental health, safety, and security of our students are at the forefront of daily decisions," said John Rizzo, the superintendent at Williams Valley School District. "We’ve seen an increase of anxiety...
Meet the newest members of the City of York Department of Fire and Rescue Services
YORK, Pa. — Four fresh faces joined the City of York Department of Fire and Rescue Services. The probationary firefighters were sworn in during a ceremony on Aug. 11. New member Connor Caruso is eager to be there for his community. “My dad, he’s been a firefighter for 20...
WGAL
PennDOT says York County job fair was a success
YORK, Pa. — PennDOT has been struggling to hire enough workers for the upcoming winter. But thanks to what officials are calling a successful job fair, some of those vacant positions in York County are about to be filled. PennDOT said more than 30 people showed up to Monday's...
WGAL
First-ever statue of African American leader to be unveiled in York
YORK, Pa. — A major unveiling of a first-ever statue will happen Friday in York. WGAL's Kate Merriman has the story. Watch her report above.
Mobile food pantry coming to York County as part of a special partnership
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A local healthcare provider is doing its part to combat hunger in the York area. Highmark Wholecare has partnered with New Hope Ministries to bring a mobile food pantry to York County. New Hope Ministries' first mobile food pantry served 20,000 residents in 2021. As...
WGAL
Lancaster increases city's water rate
LANCASTER, Pa. — The price for water is going up in the city of Lancaster. The city council voted unanimously on Tuesday night to pass an amendment to the city's water ordinance that includes a 13.7% rate increase. For an average customer, that means an increase from $84 a...
local21news.com
Former First Hospital employee's strangulation charges reduced
WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — Former First Hospital employee, Isaiah Troche, who police say strangled a 14-year-old boy inside of the hospital, had the strangulation charge against him reduced today from a felony to misdemeanor. We're told it's because of the way Pennsylvania law is written, which defines a care-dependent person as an adult, not a child.
Cumberland County officials to conduct mosquito control spray
Cumberland County will be conducting an adult mosquito control spray the night of Thursday, Aug. 11 from dusk through 11 p.m. The spray will be conducted in portions of Carlisle Borough, North Middleton, and Middlesex Townships. The measure follows an announcement by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) that West Nile Virus positive mosquitos have been located in three municipalities within the past week.
theburgnews.com
Write On! Harrisburg middle school student publishes book
While most 11-year-olds are reading books, Laela Hooper was writing one. The rising sixth-grader at Marshall Math and Science Academy in Harrisburg published her book, “The Tale of Alysa,” this past March. The book follows Alysa, who is stranded on the Planet Isykr, and her struggle to return...
Small plane heading to central Pa. crashes, killing 3 aboard
METZ, W.Va. (AP) — A small plane with at least three people on board crashed in northern West Virginia, authorities said. The single-engine plane was flying from Bloomfield, Indiana, to Myerstown in Lebanon County, Pa., when it went down in a wooded area Thursday in the Marion County community of Metz, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a news release.
abc27.com
Fire Department Mount Joy chief resigns
MOUNT JOY, Pa. (WHTM) — At the Fire Department Mount Joy’s (FDMJ) monthly meeting on August 11, Fire Chief Matt Gohn submitted his resignation. Gohn has been the fire chief since 2018. Gohn is unable to continue in his position as fire chief due to unforeseen circumstances. He...
