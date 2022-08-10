Read full article on original website
I was born and raised in Scotland. Here are the 7 biggest mistakes I see Americans make when they travel here.
Insider's Mikhaila Friel has lived in Scotland, UK, for her entire life, and she thinks American tourists often tip too much and underutilize trains.
'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust
A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
Homeless families housed in Birmingham hotels moved ahead of Commonwealth Games
City council admits up to 20 families sent to Coventry to make space for visitors to the games
Scottish family set to be kicked out of Australia today after living there for 10 years are granted one-month visa at 11th hour by immigration minister after vowing to stay and fight deportation
A Scottish family who were set to be deported from Australia today after living there for a decade were told they can stay as they were preparing to leave for the airport. The one month temporary visa granted to Mark Green, 44, and his family came as new Immigration Minister Andrew Giles - who took the position after Labor won the election in May - stepped in.
Social housing tenants warned of ‘play ban’ for children in London site’s shared spaces
Families in multimillion-pound One Tower Bridge development told games breached tenancy agreements
Ricky Bibey dead – Blood-covered woman found screaming for help after Brit ex-rugby star collapsed dead in hotel room
THE partner of former British rugby league player Ricky Bibey ran screaming into the hotel hallway covered in blood, reports in Italy have claimed. Bibey, 40, was found dead in the £350-a-night Hotel Continentale in the Italian city of Florence on Saturday. He had arrived in Tuscany with his...
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
Tourist, 27, raped in public toilet opposite Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris while her partner waited outside
AN American tourist was raped by a stranger in a public toilet next to Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, prosecutors say. The woman's partner went looking for her and found her sobbing as she was being attacked in a cubicle. She fled as members of the public cornered the alleged...
Disabled woman fined for using disabled parking space in Wales
Space allocated to Cardiff woman’s flat is inaccessible, so she uses one reserved for disabled visitors
Singer, 49, who won TV talent show on S4C in Wales was found hanged at his family home, inquest hears
A musician who won a TV talent show in Wales was found hanged at his family home last week, an inquest has heard. Father-of-three Barry Evans performed with his daughter Mirain on the Song for Wales contest in 2014. The 49-year-old, of Pwllheli, North Wales, was well-known on the Welsh...
Diamond League: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs fourth-fastest women's 100m ever
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce ran the fourth-fastest ever women's 100m, 10.62 seconds, to win at the Diamond League in Monaco. The five-time world 100m champion, 35, bettered her own mark for the fastest 100m of the year, having clocked 10.66 seconds in Poland on Saturday. She has now run the third and...
Aldi makes huge announcement for 26,000 staff for second time this year
Aldi is giving around 26,000 store colleagues a second pay increase this year, maintaining its position as the UK’s best-paying supermarket. From September, all hourly paid colleagues within its stores will receive an increase of 40p an hour on their current hourly rate, taking Aldi’s minimum pay rates for Store Assistants to a sector-leading £10.50 an hour nationally and £11.95 for those inside the M25.
Eurovision: 'Manchester and Ukraine eat, sleep and breathe music'
Manchester would be the "perfect place" for Eurovision, as both it and Ukraine "eat, sleep and breathe music", locals with links to the country have said. The city is home to one of the UK's biggest Ukrainian communities and on the shortlist to host the 2023 event. Those with links...
Eurovision Song Contest 2023: 'Underdog' Darlington bids to host
Darlington has joined cities around the UK bidding to host next year's Eurovision Song Contest. Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said the town's proximity to Teesside International Airport was "one of the big drivers" allowing it to qualify. He said the area "may be the underdogs that people frequently underestimate".
Eurovision superfan shares enthusiasm for Glasgow to host 2023 contest
A Eurovision superfan in Glasgow was delighted at the prospect of the city becoming the host of the 2023 contest.The Scottish cultural hub has been shortlisted as a potential host city, alongside Birmingham, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, Manchester, and Liverpool.Though Ukraine won the 2022 contest, it was ruled that they would be unable to host the event due to Russian’s ongoing invasion.“It’s so surreal but so incredible to think it could be in [the OVO Hydro arena] and next year I could be walking up with my ticket,” Adam Robinson told BBC News.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More How Abba’s 12-points energy at Eurovision started a pop revolutionEurovision Song Contest winners ranked from worst to bestGraham Norton’s most savage Eurovision commentary moments
‘Lessons to be learned’ from Belfast Eurovision bid disappointment – Donaldson
There are “lessons to be learned” after Belfast failed to make the shortlist to host next year’s Eurovision Song Contest, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has suggested.While the 2022 winner Ukraine should be hosting the contest in 2023, the honour passed to the UK as runner-up due to the Russian invasion.The first half of a two-stage process concluded on Friday, and revealed Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield as the seven potential host cities.There is a need for a more joined-up approach on these matters in the future, between local government and ministers at StormontSir Jeffrey DonaldsonReacting to...
How to spend a day in the Northern Quarter, Manchester’s coolest neighbourhood
Our microguides series is inspired by the slow travel movement, encouraging travellers to relax their pace and take a deep dive into one particular neighbourhood in a well-loved city. Rather than a whirlwind itinerary which aims to hit up every must-see attraction, these compact, close-up guides encourage you to zone in, take your time and truly explore like a local.Manchester’s creative neighbourhood, the Northern Quarter, is the place to go for a good time. In its huddled, mural-adorned streets you’ll find a huge spectrum of eating, drinking, live music and quirky shopping venues, delivering craft beers, imaginative cocktails, perfectly presented...
Sheffield's former John Lewis store given listed status
A former department store and car park at risk of demolition has been granted Grade-II status. Opened in 1963, the former Cole Brothers store in Barker's Pool, Sheffield, later became John Lewis, before closing in 2021. It was given Grade-II listing after the "statement" building and architecture was recognised by...
Liverpool's Beatles tourism pioneers receive citizens of honour award
Two men credited as the "pioneers" of Liverpool's multimillion-pound Beatles tourism industry have been made citizens of honour. Bill Heckle and Dave Jones of Cavern City Tours received the award at a ceremony at Liverpool Town Hall. The Lord Mayor of Liverpool Roy Gladden said the city owes them "a...
Track workers in near miss with freight train
Two track workers were in a near miss with a freight train, moving clear less than one second before it reached them. The train was travelling at 61mph while the workers were investigating an overhead line equipment fault. The incident happened during the early hours of 11 July near Penkridge...
