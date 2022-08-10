Read full article on original website
K9 deployed in search of fugitive in Fargo
Fugitive sought after fleeing Fargo police
Several fatal overdoses reported recently in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is alerting the public to a recent increase in overdoses in the city, including several that turned deadly. On Saturday, August 6th, officers responded to two separate calls for unresponsive individuals. Lifesaving measures were performed at both incidents, but were unsuccessful. Then, Monday officers also responded to two additional calls for unresponsive individuals. One was pronounced dead when officers arrived on scene. The second was revived with Narcan and received medical care.
Police: Fargo shooting suspect arrested
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man police say is responsible for firing a gun early Saturday morning is now in custody. 21-year-old Braden Poitra was arrested Tuesday afternoon just before 1:00 p.m. in Dilworth on an unrelated felony warrant. Poitra is being held in the Clay County Jail on an attempted murder charge after police say he pulled the trigger and shot a man in the arm on August 6 in the 3300 block of 35th Avenue South. The reason for the shooting is still unknown.
Fargo Police report increase in overdoses
Police share complaints & use of force information with Fargo Police Advisory & Oversight Board
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo Police says there have been 21 complaints against officers from January 1 to June 30. Eleven were sustained and three are pending. Three of the complaints were from outside the department and 18 were internal. Four were use of force with one of them being sustained.
Woman accused of robbing Wyndmere bank reaches plea deal
WYNDMERE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The woman accused of holding up a small town North Dakota bank last July has reached a deal with prosecutors and has pleaded guilty in the case. 44-year-old Tessa Ann Marie Jaksa is charged in federal court with one count of bank robbery, after...
UPDATE: Police swarm south Fargo neighborhood overnight
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was a hectic night in a south Fargo neighborhood near an elementary school when police swarmed the area, according to multiple reports. A check of the Red River Valley Dispatch logs show police were in the 1600 Blk. of Main Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10 for an at-large fugitive. Dispatch logs indicate there were ‘multiple incidents’ at this location.
Casselton man charged with serious insurance fraud claims
CASSELTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A North Dakota man is facing serious insurance fraud charges after authorities say he faked claims of $34,000. 58-year-old Paul Baumler of Casselton is facing one charge of committing a fraudulent insurance act which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a $20,000 fine or both.
Suspected Overdoses Claim 3 Lives in 4 Calls in Fargo Since Saturday
‘Definitely a problem here’: Drug overdoses on the rise in Cass County
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While this past weekend’s three overdose deaths is a spike in the numbers, local leaders in Cass County are stating that it is a growing problem. Reminding the public there are resources available for those struggling with drug addiction. “We know that all...
No new evidence found in search related to 1996 missing person case
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – Investigators have conducted an excavation at a home related to the 1996 missing person report involving Kristi Nikle after receiving information that Nikle’s body may have been buried near the foundation of the home when it was built. Two cadaver dogs from Valley...
Cass County resident charged with class B felony insurance fraud
Police, fire, public health officials speak out after alarming spike in overdoses
FARGO (KFGO) – After a concerning spike in drug overdoses over the weekend, Fargo police, fire, and public health officials are providing some additional detail on the incidents and speaking out about the growing challenge fentanyl opioids are presenting in the community and what steps can be taken to prevent overdose deaths.
Moorhead neighborhood warning of armed burglar caught on camera
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead neighborhood is on edge after a doorbell camera caught an alleged burglar attempting to breaking into a home moments after busting out a vehicle window in the driveway. It happened in the early morning hours Thursday, Aug. 4 in the 1500 block...
UPDATE: Missing teen safely located
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 17-year-old has been found safe. They are thanking the public for providing information about the whereabouts of Samantha Holte. ORIGINAL STORY:. Police say they’re searching runaway, Samantha Holte, who may be in the...
Appeal to find 17-year-old Minnesota girl
Canadian Man Injured in Barnes County Crash Tuesday
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Waterloo, Ontario man was injured after his motorcycle rear tire was punctured causing him to lose control Tuesday, Aug. 9 west of Valley City around 5:30pm. The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports that near mile marker 285 on I-94 in the eastbound lane,...
VNL Whistleblower: Run-down house in Dilworth has residents concerned
Dilworth, MN (Valley News Live) - Many complaints have been made about a run-down house off 1st Ave. SE in Dilworth. With how dilapidated it looks from the outside, people in the neighborhood are having more and more concerns about it. “The city doesn’t want to do a thing about...
Van rear-ends horse-drawn buggy in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Several people were riding in a horse-drawn buggy in Polk County when they were rear-ended by a van in a construction zone. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday near Highway 2 and 240th Avenue SE, which is between Erskine and McIntosh, Minnesota. The crash report says the Ram Promaster Van, driven by 53-year-old James Simon, was heading east in the construction zone with it crashed into the back of the buggy driven by 18-year-old Amos Miller.
