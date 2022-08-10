Read full article on original website
WGAL
First-ever statue of African American leader to be unveiled in York
YORK, Pa. — A major unveiling of a first-ever statue will happen Friday in York. WGAL's Kate Merriman has the story. Watch her report above.
WGAL
Carlisle School District's new superintendent
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On Thursday, the recently appointed superintendent of the Carlisle School District spoke about the district and the year ahead. Dr. Colleen Friend spoke at the Rotary Club of Carlisle. She spoke about her plan to hire more instructional aides, and focusing on mental health by...
WGAL
Van rear-ends pickup truck in Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A van hit a truck in Lancaster County, pushing the truck's bed up. It happened Thursday at Route 30 west, under Harrisburg Pike. Manheim Township Ambulance Association said traffic was slowing, and the van driver didn't notice how close they were to the truck. The...
abc27.com
Historic hotel renovation nearly complete in York
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — There is no going back now! Reservations are now available for one of the Midstate’s longest anticipated new hotels. The newly renovated Yorktowne Hotel has been in the same place it has been in for the last century. Leaders say the hotel, which will be a Hilton, is a great mix of old and the new.
Area schools prepare for substitute teachers
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The number of teachers returning to the classroom for the fall semester is at a new low. Pennsylvania has seen a drop from about 20,000 certified teachers entering the field of education a decade ago, to just 6,000 last year. That falloff is steep and the rate of teachers […]
Harrisburg’s Rowland Academy to continue with shorter school day amid staffing difficulties
Harrisburg School District’s Rowland Academy will continue using a compressed schedule when school re-starts later this month due to ongoing staffing issues, school officials announced Tuesday. The shortened school day at Rowland, which serves as a middle school for the district, was first implemented in February and will continue...
peninsulachronicle.com
Former Owner Of The Pizza Shop In York County Plans To Reopen Restaurant This Fall
YORK-Longtime residents of York County will be happy to hear that a popular pizza establishment that closed late last year will soon reopen. Brian Betts, a former owner of The Pizza Shop in Washington Square Shopping Center, is bringing back crowd-pleasing tastes of yesteryear with the reopening of the business this fall.
There is a Circus by Park City Center this Weekend [Lancaster, PA]
If you've been in the area around Park City Center this week, you might've seen the giant tent they're setting up. It's hard to miss. Starting today, Garden Bros. Nuclear Circus present "Humans Gone Wild" in the parking lot by the mall. The show is held in what they claim to be not only America's but the world's largest big top arena.
abc27.com
Early morning crash leaves one dead in York County
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — An early morning crash killed a woman in Springettsbury Township, York County on Friday, Aug. 12. According to Springettsbury Township Police, at 6:39 a.m., officers were dispatched to US Route 30 westbound just to the east of the Mount Zion Road exit for a report of a crash north of the roadway on the York Technical Institute property.
theburgnews.com
Write On! Harrisburg middle school student publishes book
While most 11-year-olds are reading books, Laela Hooper was writing one. The rising sixth-grader at Marshall Math and Science Academy in Harrisburg published her book, “The Tale of Alysa,” this past March. The book follows Alysa, who is stranded on the Planet Isykr, and her struggle to return...
WGAL
PennDOT says York County job fair was a success
YORK, Pa. — PennDOT has been struggling to hire enough workers for the upcoming winter. But thanks to what officials are calling a successful job fair, some of those vacant positions in York County are about to be filled. PennDOT said more than 30 people showed up to Monday's...
WGAL
COVID-19 free school lunch program expires, some families will have to start paying for meals again
LEWISBERRY, Pa. — There is a change this year for school lunches in Pennsylvania. They will no longer be free for some families. The free school lunch program, which opened to all students during the COVID-19 pandemic, has expired. Starting this school year, students will have to pay for...
abc27.com
York man indicted for assaulting post office coworkers
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM ) – The US Attorney’s office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a York man has been indicted on assault charges. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a...
local21news.com
Former First Hospital employee's strangulation charges reduced
WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — Former First Hospital employee, Isaiah Troche, who police say strangled a 14-year-old boy inside of the hospital, had the strangulation charge against him reduced today from a felony to misdemeanor. We're told it's because of the way Pennsylvania law is written, which defines a care-dependent person as an adult, not a child.
Students stand with PA teacher suspended over Pledge of Allegiance
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (CBS NEWSPATH) — Parents and former students are rallying for a Central Dauphin East middle school teacher who was suspended without pay after a discussion over the pledge of allegiance offended some of her students. Some students posted videos on TikTok called “fire Sharon Davis” – accusing her of being racist and […]
3, including Harrisburg football coach, charged with selling unlicensed cars
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Three Harrisburg men have been accused of performing unlicensed car sales on Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist. Earnest Fry, Keith Fry, and Calvin Everett, the head coach and athletic director of Harrisburg High School's football program, were all allegedly involved in the crime. Earnest Fry, the primary...
abc27.com
City of York looking for 2022 Christmas tree
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It may be a little early to start celebrating Christmas, but the City of York is beginning to plan for the season already. The search for the perfect Christmas tree is on. The city is looking for a spruce tree over 30 feet tall, according...
iheart.com
Harrisburg High Football Coach One of Three Charged in Car Scam
>Harrisburg High Football Coach One of Three Charged in Car Scam. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Three people have been charged in connection with unlicensed car sales over the internet. Harrisburg High School's football Coach Calvin Everett is one of the suspects charged with acting as a car dealer without a license. Pennsylvania State Police said Everett was working with Keith Fry and Earnest Fry to illegally buy and sell more than 150 vehicles on Facebook and Craigslist in the Harrisburg area. More than 50 of the vehicles had their odometers tampered with before being sold.
abc27.com
York County crash involved cow in roadway
PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in York report that an Aug. 5 vehicle accident involved a cow in the roadway. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. On Aug. 5 around 9 p.m.,...
abc27.com
2 people cited after incorrect food order at Camp Hill Chipotle
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Two women were cited for disorderly conduct after disputing a wrong order at a Camp Hill Chipotle on Saturday, Aug. 6. According to the Camp Hill Police Department, at around 8:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Chipotle on 3126 Trindle Road for a disturbance. The investigation determined that two people came into the store to dispute an incorrect food order.
