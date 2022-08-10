ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAL

Carlisle School District's new superintendent

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On Thursday, the recently appointed superintendent of the Carlisle School District spoke about the district and the year ahead. Dr. Colleen Friend spoke at the Rotary Club of Carlisle. She spoke about her plan to hire more instructional aides, and focusing on mental health by...
CARLISLE, PA
WGAL

Van rear-ends pickup truck in Lancaster County

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A van hit a truck in Lancaster County, pushing the truck's bed up. It happened Thursday at Route 30 west, under Harrisburg Pike. Manheim Township Ambulance Association said traffic was slowing, and the van driver didn't notice how close they were to the truck. The...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Historic hotel renovation nearly complete in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — There is no going back now! Reservations are now available for one of the Midstate’s longest anticipated new hotels. The newly renovated Yorktowne Hotel has been in the same place it has been in for the last century. Leaders say the hotel, which will be a Hilton, is a great mix of old and the new.
YORK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
York, PA
WBRE

Area schools prepare for substitute teachers

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The number of teachers returning to the classroom for the fall semester is at a new low. Pennsylvania has seen a drop from about 20,000 certified teachers entering the field of education a decade ago, to just 6,000 last year. That falloff is steep and the rate of teachers […]
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Fair#Cafeteria
abc27.com

Early morning crash leaves one dead in York County

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — An early morning crash killed a woman in Springettsbury Township, York County on Friday, Aug. 12. According to Springettsbury Township Police, at 6:39 a.m., officers were dispatched to US Route 30 westbound just to the east of the Mount Zion Road exit for a report of a crash north of the roadway on the York Technical Institute property.
YORK COUNTY, PA
theburgnews.com

Write On! Harrisburg middle school student publishes book

While most 11-year-olds are reading books, Laela Hooper was writing one. The rising sixth-grader at Marshall Math and Science Academy in Harrisburg published her book, “The Tale of Alysa,” this past March. The book follows Alysa, who is stranded on the Planet Isykr, and her struggle to return...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

PennDOT says York County job fair was a success

YORK, Pa. — PennDOT has been struggling to hire enough workers for the upcoming winter. But thanks to what officials are calling a successful job fair, some of those vacant positions in York County are about to be filled. PennDOT said more than 30 people showed up to Monday's...
YORK COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
abc27.com

York man indicted for assaulting post office coworkers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM ) – The US Attorney’s office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a York man has been indicted on assault charges. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to a...
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Former First Hospital employee's strangulation charges reduced

WILKES-BARRE, LUZURNE CO. (WOLF) — Former First Hospital employee, Isaiah Troche, who police say strangled a 14-year-old boy inside of the hospital, had the strangulation charge against him reduced today from a felony to misdemeanor. We're told it's because of the way Pennsylvania law is written, which defines a care-dependent person as an adult, not a child.
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Students stand with PA teacher suspended over Pledge of Allegiance

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (CBS NEWSPATH) — Parents and former students are rallying for a Central Dauphin East middle school teacher who was suspended without pay after a discussion over the pledge of allegiance offended some of her students. Some students posted videos on TikTok called “fire Sharon Davis” – accusing her of being racist and […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

City of York looking for 2022 Christmas tree

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — It may be a little early to start celebrating Christmas, but the City of York is beginning to plan for the season already. The search for the perfect Christmas tree is on. The city is looking for a spruce tree over 30 feet tall, according...
YORK, PA
iheart.com

Harrisburg High Football Coach One of Three Charged in Car Scam

>Harrisburg High Football Coach One of Three Charged in Car Scam. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Three people have been charged in connection with unlicensed car sales over the internet. Harrisburg High School's football Coach Calvin Everett is one of the suspects charged with acting as a car dealer without a license. Pennsylvania State Police said Everett was working with Keith Fry and Earnest Fry to illegally buy and sell more than 150 vehicles on Facebook and Craigslist in the Harrisburg area. More than 50 of the vehicles had their odometers tampered with before being sold.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

York County crash involved cow in roadway

PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in York report that an Aug. 5 vehicle accident involved a cow in the roadway. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. On Aug. 5 around 9 p.m.,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

2 people cited after incorrect food order at Camp Hill Chipotle

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Two women were cited for disorderly conduct after disputing a wrong order at a Camp Hill Chipotle on Saturday, Aug. 6. According to the Camp Hill Police Department, at around 8:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Chipotle on 3126 Trindle Road for a disturbance. The investigation determined that two people came into the store to dispute an incorrect food order.
CAMP HILL, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy