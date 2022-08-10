ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

ABC 15 News

$75 million coming to Arizona as part of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Arizona streets will be getting a major facelift as another $75 million in federal funding will be poured into four projects across the state. The grant is one of four awarded to Arizona as part of a $2.2 billion infusion of funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, funding that continues to help rebuild Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

City of Phoenix facing lawsuit over growing homeless population

At lease one killed, five injured in crash on Phoenix freeway. One child and two women were rushed to the hospital in extremely critical conditon, and another man and child were in critical condition. Witnesses say Phoenix bicyclist was hit by three different cars before death. Updated: 53 minutes ago.
PHOENIX, AZ
crankyflier.com

A Design Shift in Southwest’s New Gates in Phoenix

I took the kids out to Phoenix for a week at “Camp Pop and Grandma” recently, and that gave me an opportunity to check out the newly-opened gates in Phoenix’s Terminal 4. The area is unsurprisingly nice, but I wasn’t expecting to see the design change that they implemented for this eighth and final concourse in the 30+ year old terminal.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire you! (08/14)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Jobertising.com has partnered with some of Glendale’s best companies to bring you the West Valley Job Fair at Topgolf Glendale (located at 6101 N. 99th Ave., Glendale, AZ 85305). Hundreds of local jobs will be up for grabs. The job fair will take place this Wednesday, August 17, 2022, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. To register, click here.
GLENDALE, AZ
Arizona Capitol Times

Residents, businesses in homeless ‘zone’ sue Phoenix

A group of residents and local business owners are suing the city of Phoenix over a large homeless encampment near the state Capitol, alleging the city has abdicated its duty to enforce laws in the area. No tags for this post.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Contractor returns $1,500 to Phoenix man after leaving unfinished work

Opendoor pays $62 million to settle allegations of misleading home sellers. Contract shows cost of busing migrants from Arizona to Washington, D.C. around $80K. According to a contract with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare LLC, the State of Arizona pays $82,146 per bus. On Your Side helps San Tan Valley woman after...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Where Does This Phoenix City Council Candidate Really Live?

Five months ago, Denise Ceballos-Viner filed her notice of candidacy for the Phoenix City Council. In black ink, she penned her pertinent details: name, date, phone number, mailing address. But the address on the form, filed with the city clerk, is to a home she doesn’t own in South Phoenix....
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Opendoor fined $62M to settle claims of cheating home sellers

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Opendoor has agreed to pay a $62 million dollar penalty to settle allegations of misleading potential home sellers. The Federal Trade Commission claims the Tempe-based online real estate business tricked sellers into thinking they could make more selling their homes to Opendoor rather than a traditional buyer.
TEMPE, AZ
iheart.com

Arizona Is Finally Getting A Second White Castle Location

Popular fast food chain White Castle is planning its second location for Arizona. AZ Family said that the restaurant, which is known for its sliders, has announced a new location for Tempe. The new location will be at 8755 S. Jewel Street at the Emerald center off Warner Road I-10.
TEMPE, AZ
12 News

Mesa police offering benefits for life to address shortages

MESA, Ariz. — Another Valley police department is offering an enticing incentive to recruit new workers. The Mesa Police Department, along with the City of Mesa, announced Thursday the city is now offering benefits for life, post-retirement, to their sworn and professional staff members. >> Live, local, breaking. Download...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa woman gets roof leak fixed after landlord avoids problem for nearly a month

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A wild monsoon storm hit the Valley on July 17 with heavy wind and rain. Lilly Hopkins pointed out the damage the storm caused to her Mesa apartment. It was a big leak in her roof that got bigger and bigger. “It quickly turned into just a big bundle of water that was in the ceiling, so I didn’t want to release it all at once and damage everything in my apartment,” said Hopkins.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Chandler man finally gets $1,600 apartment security deposit returned

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — John Connery will be the first to tell you that moving is not fun. “The experience of moving can be very stressful and exhausting,” Connery told On Your Side. While Connery has spent over a month slowly unpacking, he says he’s also spent a lot of his time dealing with his old apartment complex called 909 West.
CHANDLER, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Valley home prices falling faster, report says

Queen Creek already has more homes on the market than its long-term average as prices across the Valley are falling at a faster-than-expected rated, according to a leading analyst of the Phoenix Metro market. The Cromford Report said that Queen Creek, Buckeye and Maricopa already have become the most attractive...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
biztoc.com

Docs and sources detail how two men in Phoenix, Arizona ran one of the largest known YouTube music royalty scams, leading to a wire fraud indictment and more

It was hard to miss Jose “Chenel” Medina Teran driving a lime-green Lamborghini Aventador around West Phoenix. With its butterfly doors and leather interior, the garish sports car, which costs upward of $390,000 new, could often be spotted parked outside nightclubs, restaurants and even Walmart. For locals, it served as a quasi-tracking device for Teran’s whereabouts and was a neon reminder of his sudden, outsize wealth. “You knew where he was eating [by where] he was parked,” says Ricardo (a pseudonym to protect his identity), an accomplished entrepreneur in the Arizona city’s growing Latin music business.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Local Mexican Chain Opens New Restaurant Location

Another Mexican restaurant has opened.Jeswin Thomas/Unsplash. There’s no denying the sheer volume of Mexican restaurants populating greater Phoenix. While many of these restaurants are individually owned, a handful have risen to the top and spread throughout the Valley, reaching out to nearly every corner of the region. One particular Mexican restaurant is now looking to expand even further, and despite opening its first Phoenix restaurant back in 2005, it has expanded rapidly, as it just opened its latest location, pushing the restaurant chain to over 30 locations and there are no plans on slowing the expansion any time soon.
PHOENIX, AZ

