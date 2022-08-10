ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida looking to get in the race for this 2024 4-star OT

As Florida’s recruiting class of 2023 continues to fill up with commitments, the attention is slowly shifting more toward those targets in the class of 2024. One of those targets receiving increased attention from the Gators in recent weeks is Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) offensive tackle Brandon Baker, who picked up an offer from the orange and blue on Wednesday.
GAINESVILLE, FL
On3.com

Wednesday fall camp practice observations

Nebraska opened up the first 30 minutes or so of Wednesday’s fall camp practice to the media, which gave us another look at the Huskers inside Memorial Stadium. Members can click the link below for the Nebraska On3 staff’s takes and observations from what we saw…. ***August 10...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

CBS Sports: Iowa Hawkeyes are best team in the state of Iowa

The battle of the Cy-Hawk has increased in national branding over the past few seasons. Despite the rise of the Cyclones from a national standpoint, Iowa has continued to take care of business against Matt Campbell and the Cyclones. Kirk Ferentz and his squad have won six straight against the in-state rival.
IOWA CITY, IA
NebraskaTV

North Platte football ready for season

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — Football is right around the corner here in Nebraska, and Class A powerhouse the North Platte Bulldogs are glad. “We have a good group of o-lineman coming back and we have a 1200-yard rusher in our backfield, said head coach Kurt Altig. The Bulldogs averaged...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart

Comments / 0

Community Policy