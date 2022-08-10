Read full article on original website
A-List No. 6: Clemson commit Briarwood’s Christopher Vizzina handled recruiting with aplomb
The A-List is AL.com’s ranking of the top 15 senior prospects in the state of Alabama. We will count down one each day until No. 1 is revealed Aug. 17. College football recruiting is a jungle. The process includes constant phone calls, email and texting, mailed surveys and questionnaires,...
Alabama lands 4th offensive lineman in 2023 class, retakes top team ranking on 247Sports
Alabama kept adding to the trenches on Thursday night as two of its best recruiters pulled in another 4-star. Miles McVay, an offensive tackle from East St. Louis (Ill.) High, announced his commitment, picking the Crimson Tide. The No. 19 tackle and 186th-overall recruit on 247Sports composite rankings, McVay is...
How Alabama passing game looks with WR out 6-8 weeks
The Wednesday-night news of Alabama receiver JoJo Earle’s fractured foot wasn’t quite the desired headline to end Day seven of preseason practice. At a position that lost 74% of the yardage production from last season, nobody was taken for granted this August -- especially Earle. The sophomore who Nick Saban boldly compared to Jaylen Waddle a year ago was having a particularly good preseason, Saban said.
AthlonSports.com
Nick Saban Announces Alabama Wide Receiver Will Miss 6 To 8 Weeks
The Alabama offense will not be at full strength until midway through the 2022 season. Nick Saban announced on Wednesday that one of his rising star receivers has suffered an injury. Per Saban, JoJo Earle - a former heralded recruit - will miss the next six to eight weeks. Earle...
UAB fall practice report: Scheme implementation ahead of first scrimmage
The UAB football team wrapped up its ninth practice of fall camp Tuesday, ahead of its season opener against Alabama A&M, Thursday, Sept. 1, at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. It was unseasonably cool this morning before becoming hot and muggy to coincide with normal August temperatures. Here are some observations...
UAB fall practice report: Blazers prepare for first scrimmage of fall camp
The UAB football team wrapped up its 10th practice of fall camp Tuesday, ahead of its season opener against Alabama A&M, Thursday, Sept. 1, at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. The morning opened with cloud cover and cooler temperatures but gave way to the late morning heat and humidity of the...
Texas (and former Alabama) wideout Agiye Hall arrested
Texas football player Agiye Hall was arrested by university police on Thursday night, Travis County Sheriff's Office said. Police charged Hall with criminal mischief equal to or greater than $100 but less than $750, which is a Class B misdemeanor. TSCO listed Hall's bond at $0. Following news of ...
Who won the high school football game that went to the state supreme court?: Down in Alabama
Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. A bit of trivia about the outcome of a 1984 high school football game that went all the way to the Alabama Supreme Court. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it...
A-List No. 8: Physical nature of defensive line suits Gardendale’s Kelby Collins
The A-List is AL.com’s ranking of the top 15 senior prospects in the state of Alabama. We will count down one each day until No. 1 is revealed Aug. 17. Let’s call it the pile, football’s version of legalized mayhem where activities that might be considered criminal or at least ill-mannered in polite society are common among constantly warring opposing offensive and defensive lines.
sylacauganews.com
South Talladega County football preview – BB Comer Tigers
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Coach Adam Fossett and the BB Comer Tigers may have more reason to growl than any others at the 2A level in football in 2022. Many times Coach Fossett has discussed how broken he was, and the program as well, when he arrived on campus. A handful of wins, many coaching changes, and very few players brought some talk of even discontinuing the program. What a turnaround now! Fossett has put together a staff and kids that is a result of being 19-5 the last two seasons. That includes a 10-3 2021 season reaching the state quarterfinals, losing to the eventual state champion by a slim margin. Going from being everyone’s homecoming game to no team wanting to schedule you in three years, is quite a feat.
Nick Saban conducts players, Million Dollar Band in rendition of Alabama fight song
Well, Alabama football fans, this will get you going as you look ahead to your weekend. Nick Saban made sure his Crimson Tide had the words, then conducted - sort of - a rendition of the Alabama fight song as the Million Dollar Band provided the musical arrangement. It is...
One of Alabama’s longest-running writers’ conferences returns this month. Here’s what to know
For part of 2020, staff members of the Alabama Writers’ Cooperative were cautiously optimistic. Like so much of the world, they were hoping the COVID-19 pandemic would be short-lived and they would still get to hold their annual conference, even if meant delaying the event for a few months.
Alabama Takes Significant Step In Bryant-Denny Stadium Concession Sales
When the 2022 college football season kicks off, Alabama fans could be in for a very special treat. According to a new report, Crimson Tide fans could finally be able to buy alcohol at games this fall. Nick Kelly of the Tuscaloosa News reports that Levy Premium Foodservice LP, the stadium’s concessionaire, has applied for a liquor license.
Augusta Free Press
Gambling in Alabama – Is it Legal? Get $5,000 at AL Gambling Sites
The Yellowhammer State is one of the less gambling-friendly states in the US, leaving bettors with various questions about online Alabama gambling. So, we created this guide to fill you in on all the nitty-gritty details on gambling in the state, including laws, taxes, and what’s legal and what’s not.
Talladega, August 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Chelsea High School football team will have a game with Talladega High School on August 11, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
On View: 6 Alabama art exhibits to see before the end of August
From interpretations of what it means to be a Southern artist, to a series of photographs that examine queer identity, here are six art exhibits to see this month at museums, art centers, and galleries around the state. The Alabama Triennia|, Abroms-Engel Institute for the Visual Arts. What does it...
Bham Now
BREAKING: The Eagles coming to Legacy Arena at The BJCC, Nov. 21
According to The BJCC instagram account, legendary rock band The Eagles have added Birmingham to its Hotel California 2022 Tour. The show features a start-to-finish performance of the beloved 1976 album Hotel California, the tour’s namesake. The show will also include their greatest hits. The Details. Ready to Welcome...
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
Two-A-Days: Clay-Chalkville Cougars
When you win a state championship, the next year you want to defend that title, while everyone else hopes to rip you from the throne. That’s the case for the Clay-Chalkville Cougars this season, but head coach drew Gilmer says they like being the team everyone wants to beat. “You want everybody’s best every night,” […]
Former Alabama Gymnastics Coach Named Vice President of Supply Chain Solutions For Tuscaloosa Based Company
In May, Alabama gymnastics legend Dana Duckworth decided to step down from her role in the program as head coach. Duckworth was involved with Crimson Tide gymnastics as a competitor, volunteer, assistant coach and even head coach but decided after 27 years it was time to move into something different.
