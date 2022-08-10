ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 3

Related
AL.com

How Alabama passing game looks with WR out 6-8 weeks

The Wednesday-night news of Alabama receiver JoJo Earle’s fractured foot wasn’t quite the desired headline to end Day seven of preseason practice. At a position that lost 74% of the yardage production from last season, nobody was taken for granted this August -- especially Earle. The sophomore who Nick Saban boldly compared to Jaylen Waddle a year ago was having a particularly good preseason, Saban said.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AthlonSports.com

Nick Saban Announces Alabama Wide Receiver Will Miss 6 To 8 Weeks

The Alabama offense will not be at full strength until midway through the 2022 season. Nick Saban announced on Wednesday that one of his rising star receivers has suffered an injury. Per Saban, JoJo Earle - a former heralded recruit - will miss the next six to eight weeks. Earle...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hueytown, AL
Sports
Hueytown, AL
Football
Birmingham, AL
Football
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
Hueytown, AL
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Alabama#Penn State#Under Armour#Clemson
AL.com

A-List No. 8: Physical nature of defensive line suits Gardendale’s Kelby Collins

The A-List is AL.com’s ranking of the top 15 senior prospects in the state of Alabama. We will count down one each day until No. 1 is revealed Aug. 17. Let’s call it the pile, football’s version of legalized mayhem where activities that might be considered criminal or at least ill-mannered in polite society are common among constantly warring opposing offensive and defensive lines.
GARDENDALE, AL
sylacauganews.com

South Talladega County football preview – BB Comer Tigers

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Coach Adam Fossett and the BB Comer Tigers may have more reason to growl than any others at the 2A level in football in 2022. Many times Coach Fossett has discussed how broken he was, and the program as well, when he arrived on campus. A handful of wins, many coaching changes, and very few players brought some talk of even discontinuing the program. What a turnaround now! Fossett has put together a staff and kids that is a result of being 19-5 the last two seasons. That includes a 10-3 2021 season reaching the state quarterfinals, losing to the eventual state champion by a slim margin. Going from being everyone’s homecoming game to no team wanting to schedule you in three years, is quite a feat.
SYLACAUGA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Augusta Free Press

Gambling in Alabama – Is it Legal? Get $5,000 at AL Gambling Sites

The Yellowhammer State is one of the less gambling-friendly states in the US, leaving bettors with various questions about online Alabama gambling. So, we created this guide to fill you in on all the nitty-gritty details on gambling in the state, including laws, taxes, and what’s legal and what’s not.
ALABAMA STATE
Bham Now

BREAKING: The Eagles coming to Legacy Arena at The BJCC, Nov. 21

According to The BJCC instagram account, legendary rock band The Eagles have added Birmingham to its Hotel California 2022 Tour. The show features a start-to-finish performance of the beloved 1976 album Hotel California, the tour’s namesake. The show will also include their greatest hits. The Details. Ready to Welcome...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Two-A-Days: Clay-Chalkville Cougars

When you win a state championship, the next year you want to defend that title, while everyone else hopes to rip you from the throne. That’s the case for the Clay-Chalkville Cougars this season, but head coach drew Gilmer says they like being the team everyone wants to beat. “You want everybody’s best every night,” […]
PINSON, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
188K+
Followers
55K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy