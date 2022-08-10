ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Vote for my candidate: Steve Wells, Justin Coretti (Your Letters)

I am the chairman of the City of Syracuse Republican Committee and I enthusiastically endorse Steve Wells for Congress. I have known and worked with Wells for several years and have seen his commitment to our community and our nation. His career as a prosecutor and job-creating business owner are exactly the type of representation that we need in Congress today.
SYRACUSE, NY
Williams holds 'traditional Republican ideals,' should have won GOP endorsement (Your Letters)

I am writing to address Joe Bick’s criticism of Caleb Slater’s letter of Aug. 9 informing, and advising Conservative party members that they can take advantage of the deadline extension till Aug. 12 to register as a Republican for the primary vote of Aug. 23 (“Conservatives, register Republican to vote for Williams,” Aug. 9, 2022, “Clay Republican Committee met with Williams and rejected his ‘fringe’ candidacy,” Aug. 10, 2022).
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Column: Who is Sarah Klee Hood and why are Voters so Excited About Her?

“The status quo is not working,” Sarah Klee Hood says. “We need change and we need energy.”. Klee Hood is running for the Democratic nomination for Congress in New York’s newly reconfigured 22nd District which now includes both Syracuse and Utica, and the surrounding areas. She has several examples of just how acutely the status quo has not worked for the people in New York State’s 22nd Congressional District, but most concern her two daughters and their future.
UTICA, NY
Thank you for ... efficient government, David McCullough's letter (Your Letters)

David McCullough’s passing on Sunday brought to mind his free “First Principles” lecture at Syracuse University Hendricks Chapel in 2002. I didn’t have a copy of “John Adams” (his second Pulitzer Prize to be) for him to sign. But his host, Professor Frank Sharp, was kind enough to forward my Ossa family of Panama report to enhance its pivotal role he portrayed as active revolutionaries in his book “The Path Between the Seas.”
SYRACUSE, NY
Dispute between Cayuga Nation factions intensifies following demolitions

A years-long conflict between two factions of the Cayuga Nation in Seneca County is intensifying. Last week, Clint Halftown, federally recognized leader of the Cayuga Nation Council, ordered a house in Seneca Falls and a house and barn in Verick to be demolished. The house in Verick was allegedly being occupied by a member of a ‘traditionalist’ faction of the Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫ’, or Cayuga Nation, who reportedly opposes and refuses to recognize his leadership.
Licenses and terminals for discussion Thursday in Utica

If you're curious about the Utica roundabout, you can learn more at the Village Board meeting Thursday night. Village Engineer Kevin Heitz will also talk about the motor – fuel tax road project and the continuing drainage projects. The Village Board may possibly amend its Video Gaming Ordinance. If...
UTICA, NY
Wellness Wednesday: COVID positive for a while? Local expert weighs in

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 is taking another lap around Central New York, so those at-home test kits are not going anywhere. Relying on the results can be confusing though, especially if you’re a rebound case. So how should we interpret them?. SUNY Upstate’s Global Health Director Dr....
SYRACUSE, NY
1st HABs of Summer Spotted on Owasco Lake

Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) have been reported on Owasco Lake. The Cayuga County Health Department says the HABs were reported Tuesday by OWLA and the New York State DEC around the area of the Owasco Country Club. This is the first report of HABs on Owasco Lake this Summer. From...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
