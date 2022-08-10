Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Vote for my candidate: Steve Wells, Justin Coretti (Your Letters)
I am the chairman of the City of Syracuse Republican Committee and I enthusiastically endorse Steve Wells for Congress. I have known and worked with Wells for several years and have seen his commitment to our community and our nation. His career as a prosecutor and job-creating business owner are exactly the type of representation that we need in Congress today.
NY-22 candidate Chol Majok: I’ll fight for abortion rights (Your Letters)
This year’s elections are not just about which party controls decision-making in the federal and state governments, but what our values are as a nation: who we want to be today and who we want to be in the future. No issue makes that decision clearer than protecting reproductive choice in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Why Super PACs are a crisis for democracy and an issue in NY-22 (Guest Opinion by Sarah Klee Hood)
Sarah Klee Hood, of DeWitt, is an Air Force veteran, mother and an elected Town Councilor. She is running as a Democrat for Congress in the 22nd Congressional District, which includes Onondaga, Oneida, and Madison counties. “What is the most immediate issue you would prioritize if elected to Congress?”. That’s...
Williams holds ‘traditional Republican ideals,’ should have won GOP endorsement (Your Letters)
I am writing to address Joe Bick’s criticism of Caleb Slater’s letter of Aug. 9 informing, and advising Conservative party members that they can take advantage of the deadline extension till Aug. 12 to register as a Republican for the primary vote of Aug. 23 (“Conservatives, register Republican to vote for Williams,” Aug. 9, 2022, “Clay Republican Committee met with Williams and rejected his ‘fringe’ candidacy,” Aug. 10, 2022).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
waer.org
NY-22 Ballot: Democrat Sarah Klee Hood says she has experience the district needs
Democrat Sarah Klee Hood is the only woman in the race and said she has the lived and professional experience the district needs. Klee Hood and her husband are working full time, raising two daughters. “I just felt that we weren’t putting fourth candidates that actually represents what it looks...
uticaphoenix.net
Column: Who is Sarah Klee Hood and why are Voters so Excited About Her?
“The status quo is not working,” Sarah Klee Hood says. “We need change and we need energy.”. Klee Hood is running for the Democratic nomination for Congress in New York’s newly reconfigured 22nd District which now includes both Syracuse and Utica, and the surrounding areas. She has several examples of just how acutely the status quo has not worked for the people in New York State’s 22nd Congressional District, but most concern her two daughters and their future.
Onondaga County Legislators sound off on aquarium vote
ONONDAGA COUNTY — Last week, the Onondaga County Legislature narrowly approved a proposal to build a 600,000-gallon aquarium on Syracuse’s Inner Harbor. The 9-8 vote was a victory for Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, who has advocated for the $85 million project for about a year. The Aug....
Thank you for ... efficient government, David McCullough’s letter (Your Letters)
David McCullough’s passing on Sunday brought to mind his free “First Principles” lecture at Syracuse University Hendricks Chapel in 2002. I didn’t have a copy of “John Adams” (his second Pulitzer Prize to be) for him to sign. But his host, Professor Frank Sharp, was kind enough to forward my Ossa family of Panama report to enhance its pivotal role he portrayed as active revolutionaries in his book “The Path Between the Seas.”
RELATED PEOPLE
Party leaders want CNY judge candidate to step aside after overdose incident at his home
The leaders of the Madison County Republican and Conservative parties have asked prosecutor Brad Moses to step aside as a candidate in the race for county court judge. Moses was endorsed by both political parties in this November election for the post and is on the ballot. Moses is resigning...
Message to Seneca Supervisors: “Do Something Before Someone Gets Hurt”
Two top employees of the Cayuga Indian Nation addressed the Seneca County Board of Supervisors Tuesday night asking the county leaders to recognize the Cayuga’s 64,000 acre reservation; recognize there is no leadership dispute as Clint Halftown is the recognized leader; and uphold the law. Missy Barringer is the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Dispute between Cayuga Nation factions intensifies following demolitions
A years-long conflict between two factions of the Cayuga Nation in Seneca County is intensifying. Last week, Clint Halftown, federally recognized leader of the Cayuga Nation Council, ordered a house in Seneca Falls and a house and barn in Verick to be demolished. The house in Verick was allegedly being occupied by a member of a ‘traditionalist’ faction of the Gayogo̱hó꞉nǫ’, or Cayuga Nation, who reportedly opposes and refuses to recognize his leadership.
Why’s your boss in the Clinton Square fountain? CEO Soak raises funds for ALS research (video)
If your boss (or boss’s boss) jumped into the Clinton Square fountain today, it was for a good cause. On Thursday, a group of local leaders hopped into the downtown fountain for the Syracuse’s first CEO Soak, an event to raise funds and awareness for the ALS Association Upstate New York Chapter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Goats and hot peppers: When tastes of home are scarce, CNY refugees grow their own
Ahmed Abdirahman knows how hard it is to find halal goat meat in upstate New York. Sometimes he drives for hours from farm to farm, only to be waved away. Sometimes the price jumps up just before Muslim or Hindu religious festivals when goat is traditionally eaten, or right when food assistance payments are parceled out.
Axe: Jim Boeheim makes a plea to Syracuse fans to step up their NIL donation game
Syracuse, N.Y. — Hearing Jim Boeheim ask Syracuse fans to donate money to a foundation is not a strange sound to the ears. Boeheim has devoted thousands of hours to charitable causes, including for his own Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation, which has raised millions of dollars for charities in Central New York.
starvedrock.media
Licenses and terminals for discussion Thursday in Utica
If you're curious about the Utica roundabout, you can learn more at the Village Board meeting Thursday night. Village Engineer Kevin Heitz will also talk about the motor – fuel tax road project and the continuing drainage projects. The Village Board may possibly amend its Video Gaming Ordinance. If...
Summer breezes at NYS Fair, ballpark should be free of tobacco, vaping scents (Your Letters)
Recently in the news was the decision for smoking to be allow in several designated areas at the New York State Fair. “Any product that is legal to smoke in New York state can be smoked in the designated area,” and that will include medical marijuana and vaping.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Good Green is giving out $1.3 million to help those affected by the War on Drugs
NY Cannabis Insider’s conference schedule for the rest of 2022 is now available! Get tickets to our NYC meetup on Aug. 23, our Syracuse half-day conference on Sept. 23 and our full-day conference in Tarrytown on November 4. With legalization of adult-use cannabis, New York has taken a strong...
localsyr.com
Wellness Wednesday: COVID positive for a while? Local expert weighs in
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 is taking another lap around Central New York, so those at-home test kits are not going anywhere. Relying on the results can be confusing though, especially if you’re a rebound case. So how should we interpret them?. SUNY Upstate’s Global Health Director Dr....
‘Absolutely unbelievable’ violence leads Syracuse judge to compare city to Wild West
Syracuse, NY — Draquan McDonald was murdered by a random bullet to his back on July 26, 2020. No one can say why the 24-year-old was killed. He just happened to be the fatal victim of 44 bullets sprayed into a North Side crowd of hundreds around 6 p.m. on a warm summer evening. Another woman was struck by gunfire, but survived.
1st HABs of Summer Spotted on Owasco Lake
Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) have been reported on Owasco Lake. The Cayuga County Health Department says the HABs were reported Tuesday by OWLA and the New York State DEC around the area of the Owasco Country Club. This is the first report of HABs on Owasco Lake this Summer. From...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
57K+
Followers
47K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0