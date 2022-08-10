ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New virus infecting people in China

By Laura Morrison
 2 days ago

(WJW) — A new virus outbreak has been discovered in China, with at least 35 people reportedly sickened so far.

The news comes as monkeypox has been declared a public health emergency and COVID-19 continues to roll through much of the United States. However, the new virus, called Langya Henipavirus, or LayV, has not proven too severe.

No one has died from the illness, with people coming down with familiar symptoms: fever, fatigue, cough and headache, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in Taiwan . Although some of the people reportedly did have issues with their liver and/or kidney function after contracting the virus.

The people infected were reportedly all from the Henan and Shandong provinces, Focus Taiwan said.

The virus, which was first noted in early 2019, had been discovered in shrews (small rodents similar to moles), dogs and goats, according to a report published in the New England Journal of Medicine last week. The report said it is not yet known if the virus has been transmitted between humans.

The Taiwan CDC is reportedly working on genome sequencing to help track the spread of the virus.

The new strain is part of the Paramyxoviridae family, of which some viruses are fatal, including the Nipah virus, which is also zoonotic in that it transfers from animals to humans.

