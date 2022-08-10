ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Recap: LL Cool J Revives Rock The Bells Festival In NYC With A Star-Studded Lineup Of Rap Legends

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 2 days ago

Hip-hop is in a constant state of metamorphosis, finding new ways to reinvent itself with each passing era. However, there’s no denying the golden age from the mid ’80s to late ’90s that helped solidify rap as the most lucrative genre in music today.

That legacy was honored to the highest degree in New York City this past Saturday (Aug 6) as rap legend LL Cool J officially revived the long-running Rock The Bells Festival in his hometown of Queens with help from a handful of other masters behind the mic that assisted in making hip-hop history once again.

While it definitely occurred on one of the hottest days the Big Apple has seen this summer, RTB Fest 2022 proved to be worth the new tan lines and never ending beads of sweat produced by everyone who packed out the 13,000 capacity venue. From attendees getting their grub on in the hip-hop-themed Trill Mealz Food Court hosted by Southern rap king Bun B — his Trill Burgers were amazing! — to VIPs keeping it cool in lounge areas with a nonstop flow of alkaline water and games of cornhole, overall the stadium was filled with smiles of all ages from left to right.

That’s not even considering the actual performances!

Each act that touched the big stage at Forest Hills Stadium on Saturday performed like they knew it was for a special occasion. DJ Mister Cee assisted Queens native Large Professor in opening up the festivities, which was followed by back-to-back stage-rocking sets from the likes of Digable Planets, Onyx and Havoc with help from DJ Scratch, Rick Ross, Dipset’s own Cam’Ron, Juelz Santana and Jim Jones, Jadakiss alongside The LOX, N.O.R.E. with an assist from DJ Butchrock and his War Report partner Capone, Fat Joe and Remy Ma killing it side-by-side, Lil Kim looking phenomenal and bringing out the bro Lil Cease, Busta Rhymes and Spliff Star with easily the most eclectic set of the night and Ice Cube putting a stamp on his GOAT status all before an unforgettable headlining set from LL Cool J.

Getting help on the turntables from longtime associate DJ Z-Trip, the Mr. Smith emcee came out the gate with theatrics by literally rising from the floor only to be surrounded by pyrotechnics and visuals that lit up a still-packed stadium going into midnight. His set included a few surprises, from hosting a “live mixtape” that featured fellow early rap pioneers like Kool G Rap to a special “appearance” by pop diva Jennifer Lopez via a pre-recorded video of her singing their 2002 chart-topper “All I Have.”

Overall, Rock The Bells Festival 2022 was one for the books that gave a reminder of where hip-hop is from and why you simply can’t forget the classics. We certainly won’t be forgetting this epic night in rap history any time soon, and absolutely can’t wait to do it all again. Until next year!

Take a look below at our exclusive view from Rock the Bells Festival 2022:

1. Rick Ross

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=459Wze_0hBi3Kp300

Photo Credit: Keenan “HIGz” Higgins | Reach Media

2. Rock The Bells 2022 Attendees At Forest Hills Stadium

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cX3k1_0hBi3Kp300

Photo Credit: Keenan “HIGz” Higgins | Reach Media

3. Roxanne Shanté

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PneQj_0hBi3Kp300

Photo Credit: Keenan “HIGz” Higgins | Reach Media

4. Dipset Performing At Rock The Bells 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QDi2T_0hBi3Kp300

Photo Credit: Keenan “HIGz” Higgins | Reach Media

5. Jim Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dnSQJ_0hBi3Kp300

Photo Credit: Keenan “HIGz” Higgins | Reach Media

6. Juelz Santana and Jim Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4134g2_0hBi3Kp300

Photo Credit: Zion Reid | Reach Media

7. Cam’ron

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33QG8D_0hBi3Kp300

Photo Credit: Keenan “HIGz” Higgins | Reach Media

8. Juelz Santana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w3G1G_0hBi3Kp300

Photo Credit: Keenan “HIGz” Higgins | Reach Media

9. LL Cool J Receives A Key To The City Of Queens, New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28vAr0_0hBi3Kp300

Photo Credit: Keenan “HIGz” Higgins | Reach Media

10. LL Cool J Receives The Key To Queens, New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DpSmL_0hBi3Kp300

Photo Credit: Keenan “HIGz” Higgins | Reach Media

11. LL Cool J Awarded At Rock The Bells 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qEqrG_0hBi3Kp300

Photo By Keenan “HIGz” Higgins | Reach Media

12. Cam’ron

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b1mbi_0hBi3Kp300

Photo Credit: Zion Reid | Reach Media

13. Jadakiss

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Stl13_0hBi3Kp300

Photo Credit: Keenan “HIGz” Higgins | Reach Media

14. Jadakiss Gives Fellow LOX Members Styles P and Sheek Louch Their Flowers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F9zX9_0hBi3Kp300

Photo Credit: Keenan “HIGz” Higgins | Reach Media

15. The LOX Salutes The Crowd At Rock The Bells 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rgA2O_0hBi3Kp300

Photo Credit: Keenan “HIGz” Higgins | Reach Media

16. Sheek Louch and Styles P

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xxQa4_0hBi3Kp300

Photo Credit: Zion Reid | Reach Media

17. Noreaga

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W3d0g_0hBi3Kp300

Photo Credit: Keenan “HIGz” Higgins | Reach Media

18. Capone Joins Noreaga At Rock The Bells 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZWRIE_0hBi3Kp300

Photo Credit: Keenan “HIGz” Higgins | Reach Media

19. Fat Joe and Remy Ma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=115uNB_0hBi3Kp300

Photo Credit: Keenan “HIGz” Higgins | Reach Media

20. Remy Ma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TqLR4_0hBi3Kp300

Photo Credit: Keenan “HIGz” Higgins | Reach Media

21. Remy Ma Performing At Rock The Bells 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rwNB3_0hBi3Kp300

Photo Credit: Keenan “HIGz” Higgins | Reach Media

22. Trina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T1qXa_0hBi3Kp300

Photo Credit: Keenan “HIGz” Higgins | Reach Media

23. Fat Joe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33scip_0hBi3Kp300

Photo Credit: Zion Reid | Reach Media

24. Trill Mealz Food Court

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AmJsO_0hBi3Kp300

Photo Credit: Keenan “HIGz” Higgins | Reach Media

25. Trill Mealz Food Court

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WMpWx_0hBi3Kp300

Photo Credit: Keenan “HIGz” Higgins | Reach Media

26. Rock The Bells 2022 Lineup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FtErT_0hBi3Kp300

Photo Credit: Keenan “HIGz” Higgins | Reach Media

27. Scarface

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e0Xcv_0hBi3Kp300

Photo Credit: Zion Reid | Reach Media

28. Lil Kim Performs At Rock The Bells 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nMT2D_0hBi3Kp300

Photo Credit: Keenan “HIGz” Higgins | Reach Media

29. Lil Kim and Lil Cease

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oVq0x_0hBi3Kp300

Photo Credit: Keenan “HIGz” Higgins | Reach Media

30. Lil Kim And Havoc Of Mobb Deep

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ew9Qb_0hBi3Kp300

Photo Credit: Keenan “HIGz” Higgins | Reach Media

31. Lil Kim And Lil Cease of Junior M.A.F.I.A.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05XlRc_0hBi3Kp300

Photo Credit: Zion Reid | Reach Media

32. DJ Kid Capri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MaZ7M_0hBi3Kp300

Photo Credit: Keenan “HIGz” Higgins | Reach Media

33. Busta Rhymes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CiJO8_0hBi3Kp300

Photo Credit: Keenan “HIGz” Higgins | Reach Media

34. Spliff Star and Busta Rhymes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rBlkD_0hBi3Kp300

Photo Credit: Keenan “HIGz” Higgins | Reach Media

35. Spliff Star and Busta Rhymes Perform at Rock The Bells 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JWrK9_0hBi3Kp300

Photo Credit: Keenan “HIGz” Higgins | Reach Media

36. Busta Rhymes Pays Tribute To The Notorious B.I.G. At Rock The Bells 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16dx2j_0hBi3Kp300

Photo Credit: Keenan “HIGz” Higgins | Reach Media

37. The Crowd Still Going Wild Well Into Midnight At Rock The Bells 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jJaAN_0hBi3Kp300

Photo Credit: Keenan “HIGz” Higgins | Reach Media

38. Rock The Bells 2022 At Forest Hills Stadium

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gP0qd_0hBi3Kp300

Photo Credit: Keenan “HIGz” Higgins | Reach Media

39. Ice Cube

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UDCEa_0hBi3Kp300

Photo Credit: Keenan “HIGz” Higgins | Reach Media

40. Ice Cube Performing at Rock The Bells 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ug2lH_0hBi3Kp300

Photo Credit: Keenan “HIGz” Higgins | Reach Media

41. Ice Cube Co-Headlining At Rock The Bells 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WxAjH_0hBi3Kp300

Photo Credit: Keenan “HIGz” Higgins | Reach Media

42. DJ Z-Trip

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QTnDX_0hBi3Kp300

Photo Credit: Keenan “HIGz” Higgins | Reach Media

43. LL Cool J And DJ Z-Trip

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xgHse_0hBi3Kp300

Photo Credit: Keenan “HIGz” Higgins | Reach Media

44. LL Cool J Arrives From The Stage At Rock The Bells 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F4Voz_0hBi3Kp300

Photo Credit: Keenan “HIGz” Higgins | Reach Media

45. LL Cool J

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XBg6L_0hBi3Kp300

Photo Credit: Keenan “HIGz” Higgins | Reach Media

46. LL Cool J Headlining Rock The Bells 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTPvo_0hBi3Kp300

Photo Credit: Keenan “HIGz” Higgins | Reach Media

47. LL Cool J Live From Queens, New York At Rock The Bells 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38SZAG_0hBi3Kp300

Photo Credit: Keenan “HIGz” Higgins | Reach Media

48. LL Cool J On Stage At Rock The Bells 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tyjsz_0hBi3Kp300

Photo Credit: Keenan “HIGz” Higgins | Reach Media

49. LL Cool J Performs With Jennifer Lopez Virtually At Rock The Bells 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L5Jg3_0hBi3Kp300

Photo Credit: Keenan “HIGz” Higgins | Reach Media

50. Rock The Bells 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r8YAZ_0hBi3Kp300

Photo Credit: Zion Reid | Reach Media

Comments / 0

 

thisis50.com

Harlem Star Neek Bucks Back With New Single “Used To”

NYC is known to birth some of hip-hop’s rarest gems, and rising Harlem lyricist Neek Bucks has been keeping motion in the game for quite some time. From large collaborations with some of hip-hop’s other greats, to sold out shows at SOBs and beyond, the Harlem native’s authentic foundation is one to be admired, and easily heard too. He recently released a new single titled “Used To” prod. by Hitmaka and Rob Holladay— and it is surely a stellar introduction for those new to Neek Bucks discography. The new track allows newcomers to have an intimate first impression of Neek Bucks while he lyrically explains a day in his life.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

The ‘[R]Evolution of Hip Hop’ Exhibit Is Only The Beginning For the Universal Hip Hop Museum

The forthcoming Universal Hip Hop Museum (UHHM) is getting off on the right foot with an exhibit called the “[R]Evolution of Hip Hop,” focusing on the genre’s golden age. The years between 1986 and 1990 are celebrated in the immersive experience — situated at The Bronx Terminal Market in New York City, across the street from the museum’s location — and patrons are treated to a sneak preview of what’s to come. Rocky Bucano — chairman of the board and president of UHHM — is running the show with the exhibit he explains is the first step in the bigger grand...
BRONX, NY
