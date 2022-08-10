Read full article on original website
Student Loan Forgiveness: This New Waiver Makes It Simpler Than Ever To Shed Your Loan
Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is urging Americans to apply to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program (PSLF) to see if they're eligible. At the same time, the Biden...
A major student-loan lender 'assumes' Biden will keep debt payments paused until January 2023
Anthony Noto, SoFi's CEO, previously lobbied Congress to resume student-loan payments, but he's expecting Biden to extend the pause through next year.
Student loan servicers told not to contact borrowers as payment pause deadline nears
WASHINGTON — A little more than a month before the student debt moratorium is scheduled to end, the federal government has told loan servicers not to contact borrowers about resuming payments, a trade group official said Monday. The Education Department has been telling loan servicers not to reach out...
Carbuyer Stunned Upon Discovering Auto Loan Balance Shows $14,000 After Nearly $19,000 in Payments Made
A Missouri resident woke up to quite a surprise the other day when they checked their account balance on their auto loan. The borrower, a Redditor stated that they had been paying on the original loan amount since the car was purchased in the fall of 2018. After four years of consecutive payments, with an occasionally missed month, the total balance paid on the loan was $18,627.60, which amounts to several thousand over the price of the vehicle.
Private student loans vs. Parent PLUS Loans: Which is better for you?
Private student loans vs. Parent PLUS Loans: Which is better for you?
Need Rental Assistance? Here Are Some Tools to Get Connected With Help
There was a lot of federal and state aid for emergency rental and mortgage assistance early on in the pandemic, when many Americans were struggling with sudden income loss and needed help with their monthly payments. While many of these programs are no longer applicable in 2022, there are still places you can go to seek help with rent if you find yourself unable to cope with soaring rents. Read on to learn more about the rental assistance programs available to you.
Meet a man with $47,000 in student debt who's been trapped in a student-loan repayment 'bureaucracy nightmare' for nearly 3 decades without the debt cancellation he was promised
Jason Harmon qualified for student-loan forgiveness 2 years ago — but his paperwork is missing, and he's stuck in repayment for at least 9 more years.
Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'
Kathleen LaRose has $895,000 in student debt she's yet to pay off under income-driven plans. Interest piled up while she deferred her loans during her doctoral and residency programs. She said she qualified for forgiveness three years ago, but her payoff date isn't until next year. Kathleen LaRose loves being...
SNAP Payments in 2022: Changes So Far and What To Expect for the Rest of the Year
If you have a full fridge and don't have to worry about where your next meal will come from, count your blessings. More than 41 million Americans have to rely upon a federal program by the U.S....
30- and 20-year mortgage refinance rates plunge below 5% | August 11, 2022
30- and 20-year mortgage refinance rates plunge below 5% | August 11, 2022
Biden Pledges Stimulus Funds to Increase Housing Supply
It's a step that could help address the affordable housing crisis. Affordable housing is a major issue that impacts people across the country. The Biden administration is aiming to address the issue by allocating stimulus dollars to the construction of homes. Housing is the typical American's greatest monthly expense. But...
Inflation could give Social Security recipients a $1,900 increase next year
Social Security recipients are on track to receive the biggest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) raise in four decades as sizzling inflation rapidly diminishes the buying power of retired Americans. The Senior Citizens League, a nonpartisan group focusing on issues relating to older Americans, estimated the adjustment could be 9.6%, based on...
SNAP Schedule: When August 2022 CalFresh EBT Benefits Disburse in California
CalFresh, California's version of SNAP, provides monthly food assistance to low-income households that meet eligibility guidelines. Benefits are distributed monthly to CalFresh accounts linked to...
7 Steps to Set Up Your Retirement Paycheck
The transition from earning a paycheck from work to living off your nest egg is a big one! For many, they are used to steady paychecks to fund their lifestyle so it can be a bit intimidating when those paychecks stop. The good news is that you can replicate that "paycheck" once you retire. Here's the process we use at Sensible Money to set up retirement "paychecks" for our clients.
Student loan forgiveness applicants get denial letters
As a key deadline looms, borrowers still face problems getting their student debt forgiven under a program for public service workers that Republican lawmakers are now targeting. Borrowers previously denied forgiveness under the public service loan forgiveness program have until October 31, 2022, to try again. However, it hasn’t been...
Why Retirees May Want Several Years of Living Expenses in the Bank
Don't put your retirement at risk by having too little cash in the bank. Retirees need to be financially prepared for life with no paycheck. In many cases, this means it's important to have several years worth of living expenses saved. Having money set aside in an accessible bank account...
Stimulus Legislations Would Give Families Money Per Month In Sixteen States
States are considering child tax credit payments in 2022. Eligible families in these states would get extra credit relief. The legislation is still under deliberation. But if passed, millions of American families would get more cash each month. The focus of Federal officials has shifted. It is more on giving money to states for its local distribution. Plus, many states have a tax surplus. Thus, local officials want to use the sums to aid struggling groups such as families. (source)
LendKey Student Loans | Review
Shopping around for a student loan is always a good idea because interest rates and terms can vary so much between lenders. However, manually requesting quotes can be time consuming and frustrating. LendKey aims to make it simpler by allowing you to fill out one form and get connected to available lenders.
Fig personal loans review: Qualify without a credit check, but you'll pay a high interest rate
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Fig personal loans. Fig personal loans.
