Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Related
Echo online
EMU faculty head to the bargaining table
EMU faculty, lecturers hold rally in support of new bargaining proposals. Eastern Michigan University faculty will hold a rally outside of Strong Hall on Aug. 11 at noon to support bargaining proposals ahead of the expiration of the contract on Aug. 31. The Eastern Michigan University American Association of University...
WXYZ
Detroit Electrical Industry Training Center - Sound, Communications and Data Management
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Electrical Industry Training Center is taking applications for the Sound, Communication & Data Management Installer/Technician Apprenticeship program on August 15th, 2022. The program offers you the chance to earn while you learn and graduate debt free with pay starting at $17.37 per hour to start....
Historic Ypsilanti building reopens with new look, fresh pizza
YPSILANTI, MI -- Richard Muszynski pulled eight layers of roofing off the top of the building when he renovated the roof of his new restaurant. “The space had not been touched for 100 years, so I spent four years ripping it apart and putting it back together,” Muszynski said.
Annual Flint Drop Fest set to takeover downtown
FLINT, MI – Rain or shine, the popular electronic music festival Flint Drop Fest is set to return to the center of downtown Flint this Saturday, Aug. 13. The 10th annual Flint Drop Fest will be a free, 11-hour event for people of all ages who wish to celebrate electronic music, arts and culture. The fest begins at noon and goes on until 11 p.m. This year, the event areas will feature 12 main event areas with over 150 performers across the city center of downtown Flint. DJs from across the midwest such as DJ Swamp and Marvel Years will be in attendance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wemu.org
Housing development in Ypsilanti a step closer to reality after receiving $3.6M in federal funding
Federal funding to build 46 affordable housing units in the Depot Town area of Ypsilanti has been approved. This seeks to create more homeownership in the city. The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners voted to approve $3.6 million to help create an affordable housing development on North Park Street. The funding came from the American Rescue Plan Act.
foodmanufacturing.com
Niagara Bottling Announces Michigan Plant
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced that beverage manufacturer Niagara Bottling is establishing a new facility in Shelby Township with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of up to $103.6 million...
Sign posted on door announces permanent closure of Ann Arbor Jimmy John’s
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor Jimmy John’s has closed permanently, according to a sign posted on the restaurant’s door. It’s unclear exactly when Jimmy John’s, 342 S. State St., closed. A sign on the door reads, “This location has permanently closed. We are so sorry for the inconvenience. Thank you for all the years of support!”
ClickOnDetroit.com
This new restaurant will be the first of its kind in Michigan
Hatch Detroit has helped launch several great businesses including La Feria, Sister Pie, Batch Detroit, and Baobab Fare. Recently, they crowned a new winner who will join this illustrious roster, Little Liberia. The pop-up restaurant won the top prize of $100,000 to help open a brick-and-mortar location. The annual contest...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Get unlimited pizza, beer at New York Pizza Depot anniversary celebration
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Two things are the same since New York Pizza Depot opened in 1997 -- pizza is sold by the slice and the taste of said pizza. “Nothing is pre-done, pre-cooked, pre-frozen, pre-anything,” said Domenico Telemaco, who founded NYPD with brothers Mauro and Giovanni and mother Anna Grillo. “Everything is done in the store. It is still like that after 25 years.”
moneytalksnews.com
Man Fed Up With Comcast Builds ISP, Gets Hundreds of Customers
A Michigan man unable to get good internet service through the likes of Comcast and AT&T has taken matters into his own hands — and gained hundreds of new customers in the process. Jared Mauch had built his own fiber-to-the-home internet provider service (ISP) that now serves around 70...
Tv20detroit.com
4-mile contamination plume continues to move toward Ann Arbor's primary water source
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A massive contamination plume in groundwater in the Ann Arbor area is continuing to spread and no one knows where or if it will stop. "This is probably the nation's largest, if not the world's largest dioxane contamination of its type because they used it pure," said Roger Rayle, who has been collecting data on the contamination plume and its source for years.
New shop has plans to bring ice cream, other foods to Saline
SALINE, MI -- Saline will soon have another option for ice cream lovers to choose from. A new ice cream shop, Christina’s Sweet Treats and More, is working to open near Baker’s Nook at 901 W. Michigan Ave. Suite B, and has plans for a September soft opening and an April grand opening.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Detroit News
River Rouge eyes development for U.S. Steel demolished property
The city of River Rouge is looking to build a girls softball field on newly cleared land that once housed an empty building that posed environmental concerns. Before its demolition this summer, Veteran's Memorial Ice Rink/Dan Riney Hall was abandoned, deteriorating and contained hazardous materials including asbestos, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy said in a statement Tuesday. The land has been cleared and properly seeded, according to EGLE.
Look: 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And Street Names
Michigan drivers know that our roads are not always fun to drive on. You have to constantly be on alert to dodge bad drivers, potholes, and wild animals. The one bright side is we do have some hilarious street names to see along the way. 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And...
A Jackson native has made his mark on NASCAR through his manufacturing business
One Jackson native turned his manufacturing business into a hub for NASCAR. “For me to start the business in Jackson just made a lot of sense,” he said.
Residents sue township north of Ann Arbor over gun range
WHITMORE LAKE, MI – Todd Brown, owner of Oasis Equestrian Center, has big concerns about a firearm optics testing facility going in across the street from his Northfield Township property – and he isn’t the only one. Twelve residents of the township north of Ann Arbor have...
Six Black-Owned Breakfast Spots in Detroit
Six Black-owned breakfast spots in Detroit that we support and believe you should support on any given morning. The post Six Black-Owned Breakfast Spots in Detroit appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
Ann Arbor’s TheRide reducing bus pass prices, introducing new half-fare pass
ANN ARBOR, MI — Riding the bus in the Ann Arbor-Ypsilanti area is going to be more affordable soon. The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority, also known as TheRide, has announced lower bus pass prices starting Aug. 28, reducing the cost for 30-day and one-day unlimited ride passes, while introducing a new half-fare one-day pass.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit Marina holds unique title
With four of the five Great Lakes, it’s no surprise Michigan has one of the largest boating communities in the country. However, what some may not not know is Detroit is home to the largest African American boating community in the nation, and Riverside and Erma Henderson Marinas, both located in Detroit on the Detroit River, are the only marinas in Michigan ran and operated by a Black company. Only two other marinas in the nation hold this title.
Nearly 40,000 pierogi are ready for Detroit church's annual weekend festival
A large rosary hangs from the trunk of a pine tree, the big tents are up and tens of thousands of pierogi are stuffed into church freezers. It's a pierogipalooza Friday through Sunday at Sweetest Heart of Mary Catholic Church on the city's east side — one of Detroit's oldest and most beautiful, ornate churches. ...
Comments / 0