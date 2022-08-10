ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

Echo online

EMU faculty head to the bargaining table

EMU faculty, lecturers hold rally in support of new bargaining proposals. Eastern Michigan University faculty will hold a rally outside of Strong Hall on Aug. 11 at noon to support bargaining proposals ahead of the expiration of the contract on Aug. 31. The Eastern Michigan University American Association of University...
YPSILANTI, MI
The Flint Journal

Annual Flint Drop Fest set to takeover downtown

FLINT, MI – Rain or shine, the popular electronic music festival Flint Drop Fest is set to return to the center of downtown Flint this Saturday, Aug. 13. The 10th annual Flint Drop Fest will be a free, 11-hour event for people of all ages who wish to celebrate electronic music, arts and culture. The fest begins at noon and goes on until 11 p.m. This year, the event areas will feature 12 main event areas with over 150 performers across the city center of downtown Flint. DJs from across the midwest such as DJ Swamp and Marvel Years will be in attendance.
Ypsilanti, MI
Ypsilanti, MI
Ypsilanti, MI
foodmanufacturing.com

Niagara Bottling Announces Michigan Plant

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced that beverage manufacturer Niagara Bottling is establishing a new facility in Shelby Township with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of up to $103.6 million...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

This new restaurant will be the first of its kind in Michigan

Hatch Detroit has helped launch several great businesses including La Feria, Sister Pie, Batch Detroit, and Baobab Fare. Recently, they crowned a new winner who will join this illustrious roster, Little Liberia. The pop-up restaurant won the top prize of $100,000 to help open a brick-and-mortar location. The annual contest...
DETROIT, MI
#Emu#College#Venture Challenge#Culturewell
MLive

Get unlimited pizza, beer at New York Pizza Depot anniversary celebration

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Two things are the same since New York Pizza Depot opened in 1997 -- pizza is sold by the slice and the taste of said pizza. “Nothing is pre-done, pre-cooked, pre-frozen, pre-anything,” said Domenico Telemaco, who founded NYPD with brothers Mauro and Giovanni and mother Anna Grillo. “Everything is done in the store. It is still like that after 25 years.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
moneytalksnews.com

Man Fed Up With Comcast Builds ISP, Gets Hundreds of Customers

A Michigan man unable to get good internet service through the likes of Comcast and AT&T has taken matters into his own hands — and gained hundreds of new customers in the process. Jared Mauch had built his own fiber-to-the-home internet provider service (ISP) that now serves around 70...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Tv20detroit.com

4-mile contamination plume continues to move toward Ann Arbor's primary water source

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A massive contamination plume in groundwater in the Ann Arbor area is continuing to spread and no one knows where or if it will stop. "This is probably the nation's largest, if not the world's largest dioxane contamination of its type because they used it pure," said Roger Rayle, who has been collecting data on the contamination plume and its source for years.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

River Rouge eyes development for U.S. Steel demolished property

The city of River Rouge is looking to build a girls softball field on newly cleared land that once housed an empty building that posed environmental concerns. Before its demolition this summer, Veteran's Memorial Ice Rink/Dan Riney Hall was abandoned, deteriorating and contained hazardous materials including asbestos, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy said in a statement Tuesday. The land has been cleared and properly seeded, according to EGLE.
RIVER ROUGE, MI
My Magic GR

Look: 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And Street Names

Michigan drivers know that our roads are not always fun to drive on. You have to constantly be on alert to dodge bad drivers, potholes, and wild animals. The one bright side is we do have some hilarious street names to see along the way. 11 Hilarious Michigan Road And...
LANSING, MI
MLive

Residents sue township north of Ann Arbor over gun range

WHITMORE LAKE, MI – Todd Brown, owner of Oasis Equestrian Center, has big concerns about a firearm optics testing facility going in across the street from his Northfield Township property – and he isn’t the only one. Twelve residents of the township north of Ann Arbor have...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit Marina holds unique title

With four of the five Great Lakes, it’s no surprise Michigan has one of the largest boating communities in the country. However, what some may not not know is Detroit is home to the largest African American boating community in the nation, and Riverside and Erma Henderson Marinas, both located in Detroit on the Detroit River, are the only marinas in Michigan ran and operated by a Black company. Only two other marinas in the nation hold this title.
DETROIT, MI

