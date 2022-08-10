Olivia Newton-John Honored With Pink Light Display on Sydney Opera House

Olivia Newton-John’s death “was not a shock” for her family members because she “struggled with a lot of pain,” her niece revealed. “It wasn’t just the cancer that got her, it was other complications, being in a hospital and with a very susceptible immune system,” Totti Goldsmith told Australia’s 9 Now News Tuesday. “She got secondary infections. She really went down in the past five, six days.” Goldsmith added that the “Grease” star was in great pain because the cannabinoids she once took for relief were no longer doing the job. “It’s really helped her, but later on it wasn’t enough,” Goldsmith said, adding that her...

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO