ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Olivia Newton-John Honored With Pink Light Display on Sydney Opera House

By Dan Ladden-Hall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pv29Y_0hBi38Ja00
ASTON BROWN

Iconic Australian landmarks are being illuminated with pink light this week to honor the life of Olivia Newton-John , who died from cancer on Monday. The pop icon, who was born in Britain but considered herself Australian, died at age 73 at her home in California on Monday. The sails of the Sydney Opera House turned bright pink on Wednesday after Perth’s Optus Stadium and Flinders Street railway station in Melbourne were also flooded with pink light on Tuesday. Victoria Premier Dan Andrews tweeted to explain the gesture was designed to “remember Olivia Newton-John, and her enormous contribution to cancer awareness, research and treatment.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 1

Related
Page Six

Olivia Newton-John’s ex Matt Lattanzi ‘overwhelmed’ with support after her death

Olivia Newton-John’s ex-husband wants fans to “celebrate the joy” that the late actress brought to the world. Matt Lattanzi and his current wife, Michelle Lattanzi, reacted to the news of Newton-John’s death in a joint statement shared on Facebook Monday. “Today we lost one of the world’s greats Olivia Newton-John. Matt and I are so overwhelmed with the love and gratitude shared with us by friends, family and a deeply loving community of fans who will all miss Olivia’s presence in this world,” Michelle wrote. “I have heard truly lovely stories and memories from people near and far, and honor in each of...
CANCER
Page Six

Olivia Newton-John ‘wasn’t walking’ in final days, says Didi Conn

Olivia Newton-John’s “Grease” co-star Didi Conn is giving fans a glimpse into just how much the beloved actress’ cancer had taken a toll on her in the days leading up to her death. The American actress, known for her role as Frenchy in the iconic musical film, said on “Good Morning America” Tuesday that Newton-John told her she “wasn’t walking anymore and that she had full-time care.” “Her husband, John, and her daughter, Chloe, were there all the time and she told me that they were just so hopelessly devoted,” she added. Conn, 71, also reminisced on when she and Newton-John first met...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Page Six

Olivia Newton-John ‘struggled with a lot of pain’ in days before death: niece

Olivia Newton-John’s death “was not a shock” for her family members because she “struggled with a lot of pain,” her niece revealed. “It wasn’t just the cancer that got her, it was other complications, being in a hospital and with a very susceptible immune system,” Totti Goldsmith told Australia’s 9 Now News Tuesday. “She got secondary infections. She really went down in the past five, six days.” Goldsmith added that the “Grease” star was in great pain because the cannabinoids she once took for relief were no longer doing the job. “It’s really helped her, but later on it wasn’t enough,” Goldsmith said, adding that her...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Olivia Newton-John Funeral Arrangements in Native Australia Revealed

Olivia Newton-John will receive a state funeral in Australia. While appearing on Australia's A Current Affair program Monday following the news of the star's death at age 73, Newton-John's niece, Tottie Goldsmith, revealed that the Grease star's family has been formally offered a state funeral by the nation, which they plan to accept.
CANCER
CNN

Looking back at Olivia Newton-John's iconic moments

Olivia Newton-John, the Australian singer whose breathy voice and wholesome beauty made her one of the biggest pop stars of the ’70s and charmed generations of viewers in the blockbuster movie “Grease,” has died, according to a statement from her husband. She was 73.
CELEBRITIES
AFP

Olivia Newton-John to get state memorial in Australia

Screen legend Olivia Newton-John will be honoured with a state memorial service in her adoptive homeland Australia, authorities said Thursday, touting an upbeat sendoff for the late Grammy-winning actress. The cause of death was not stated, but the 73-year-old Newton-John had spent three decades trying to -- as she put it -- "win over" breast cancer. 
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Newton John
The Independent

English-born star Olivia Newton-John was immortalised in Grease

Dame Olivia Newton-John had a long and varied career in music and film, but will be most fondly remembered as Sandy from Grease.The Australian singer and actress immortalised the role of the goody-goody high school student who joins Rydell High and transforms into a super-sexy greaser in a bid to win the affections of love interest Danny Zuko, played by John Travolta.The 1978 film and its accompanying soundtrack – still much loved more than 40 years later – catapulted Dame Olivia to international fame, although she had already scored a healthy level of success in her native Australia and in...
CANCER
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John: Church bells play Grease song in tribute to star

A church in the Netherlands rang its bells to the tune of a song from Grease in a sweet tribute to Dame Olivia Newton-John.This video shows "Hopelessly Devoted to You", sung by Newton-John in the film, being played on the famous 62-bell carillion in the Martinitoren church steeple (locally known as d'Olle Grieze) in Groningen.The Hollywood legend died on Monday, 8 August, at the age of 73. She received many nominations and awards for a variety of songs she performed in the hit musical.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Dolly Parton pays tribute to ‘special friend’ Olivia Newton-John after her death at age 73

Dolly Parton has paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John after her death at the age of 73.News of Newton-John’s passing was announced by her husband, John Easterling, on Monday (8 August).He shared a statement that read: “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”The Grease star had been dealing with breast cancer for several years, and according to her niece Tottie Goldsmith, she “struggled with a lot of pain” in her final days.Since then,...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Rod Stewart, 77, Spends Quality Time With Kids Kimberly, 42, & Sean, 41, In Italy

Sir Rod Stewart beat the Italian summer heat by dressing in all white on Saturday (Aug. 6). The 77-year-old rocker sported a snow-white linen shirt with matching shorts, flat cap, and sneakers while out and about in Capri, Italy. Sean Stewart and Kimberly Stewart joined their father for this outing. Kimberly, 42, opted for a black minidress and baseball cap, while Sean, 41, seemed to be the fashion middle-ground between his father and sister, dressing in black paisley-print shorts and a white t-shirt. Together, the Stewarts spent some quality time together before rejoining the rest of the clan. ‘
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sydney Opera House#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Cancer#Australian#Victoria#The Daily Beast
Fox News

Olivia Newton-John was 'shaken' by pal Andy Gibb's tragic death at 30, author says: She 'felt very protective'

During the final months of her life, Olivia Newton-John reminisced about her late pal Andy Gibb. The pop singer and younger brother of the Bee Gees, who skyrocketed to fame as a teen idol, passed away in 1988 at age 30, five days after his birthday. He is now the subject of a new book titled "Arrow Through the Heart," which has been optioned by Lisa Saltzman’s Groundbreaking Productions. It explores how Gibb branched out on his own as a sought-after star and how his struggles with cocaine addiction contributed to his tragic end.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
World
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
RadarOnline

Olivia Newton-John Unloaded Her Real Estate Portfolio After Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis

Olivia Newton-John began offloading her impressive real estate after she was discovered she had stage 4 cancer. Radar has learned the Grease actor started selling off multiple properties in 2019 following her diagnosis and was using the money from the sales to invest in her foundation and wellness center. “Olivia loved helping people. She spent the last two decades of her life giving back,” a source told The New York Post. “She wanted to leave behind something that would last, and something that her daughter, too, could benefit from.”Newton-John — who passed away on Monday — secretly listed her California ranch...
CANCER
Page Six

Victoria Beckham, Nicola Peltz ‘collateral damage’ in clash between families

It’s like Palm Beach’s own version of “Dynasty.” Amid reports of tension between Victoria Beckham and her new daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz, Page Six is told the trouble within the Beckham and Peltz clans is more widespread. “Victoria and Nicola are just collateral damage. It’s not just about two women — it’s two families coming together,” said one highly placed Palm Beach source. “It’s pretty obvious there’s an issue between the two families. Everybody needs to find their place. They’re just not quite connecting yet.” The problems are not said to be between Brooklyn, 23, and his new in-laws, billionaire investor Nelson Peltz and his wife,...
PALM BEACH, FL
HollywoodLife

Heather Locklear’s Daughter: Meet Model’s Only Child, Ava Locklear

Ava Locklear is the spitting image of her mom Heather Locklear. The legendary actress was a staple of 80s and 90s television, known for her roles on shows like Melrose Place. Throughout her career, Heather, 60, has only had one child: Ava, 24. Now an adult, Ava looks just like her star mama, and she’s even taken after her a little bit in terms of modeling and acting. Find out everything you need to know about Ava Locklear here!
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
29K+
Followers
29K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy