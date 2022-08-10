Read full article on original website
Related
kfgo.com
North Dakota DOT director announces resignation
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO Prairie Public Radio) – North Dakota’s Transportation Director has submitted his resignation. Bill Panos’ last day on the job will be September 9. Panos said he has family obligations in his home state of California. Panos had been DOT director since August, 2019. Before...
kfgo.com
Service for Joe: How an 81 year-old farmer helped residents in 3 ND counties get high-speed internet
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Last month the Biden Administration announced that it would invest over 18 million dollars to expand internet access in remote areas of North Dakota. Now we’re learning about the 81-year-old farmer who got the ball rolling and is a big reason why over 1000 residents and nearly 100 farms are now poised to have high-speed internet for the first time.
kfgo.com
State auditor determines that Mayville State has substandard employee payroll methods
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – North Dakota’s State Auditor has found that Mayville State University does not have correct training or procedures for employee payroll. Auditor Josh Gallion says university staff found that more than $175,000 was overpaid to 15 employees. Gallion’s office also found that another $10,000 of...
kfgo.com
Primary victory raises hopes of Minnesota Republicans
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A primary victory by a political novice has raised Republican hopes for winning the Minnesota attorney general’s office for the first time in over 50 years. Jim Schultz’s win over Doug Wardlow on Tuesday sets him up to challenge Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kfgo.com
Frey, Omar still sparring following Minnesota primary election
MINNEAPOLIS – The feud between Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is living on past election day. They have continued to exchange jabs after Tuesday’s primary election. Frey says Omar needs to not make everything about herself. He says he wishes she would try to work more with local leaders. Omar fired back, calling Frey “incompetent.” She says the city is suffering under his failed leadership.
Comments / 0