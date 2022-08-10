MINNEAPOLIS – The feud between Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Congresswoman Ilhan Omar is living on past election day. They have continued to exchange jabs after Tuesday’s primary election. Frey says Omar needs to not make everything about herself. He says he wishes she would try to work more with local leaders. Omar fired back, calling Frey “incompetent.” She says the city is suffering under his failed leadership.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO