Iowa State

kiwaradio.com

Buyers and sellers exchange forages through statewide directory

IARN — Dry conditions and extreme heat have slowed the growth of hay and straw in some parts of the state. If you’re short on supply, consider finding a seller through the free hay and straw directory here offered by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
kiwaradio.com

Drought Continues To Affect Northwest Iowa Crops

Northwest Iowa — Northwest Iowa crop conditions continue to be impacted by the drought. The latest USDA crop report shows that 73 percent of Iowa’s corn crop is in good to excellent condition. That’s a three percent drop from one week ago. The condition of the soybean crop declined to show 71 percent good to excellent — which is down two percent from last week. Weekend rains were sporadic and are not expected to do much to help most crops.
kiwaradio.com

Emergency Haying & Grazing Approved For CRP Acres In Some Counties

Des Moines, Iowa — Some farmers in northwest Iowa are eligible to use their CRP ground for haying and grazing. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) State Executive Director Matt Russell, 39 Iowa Counties are now authorized for emergency haying or grazing use of Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) acres for fiscal year 2022. FSA’s fiscal year runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30. The 27 counties approved for emergency haying or grazing include: Adair, Adams, Cass, Clarke, Crawford, Harrison, Humboldt, Iowa, Jasper, Jefferson, Keokuk, Kossuth, Lucas, Mahaska, Madison, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Page, Polk, Poweshiek, Ringgold, Taylor, Union, Wapello, Warren, Washington. With 12 Iowa Counties restricted under Emergency Haying Criteria Based on Livestock Forage Program (LFP) Triggers:
kiwaradio.com

Pro Farmer Crop Tour upcoming

IARN — Pro Farmer scouts will fan out across the Corn Belt to measure this year’s corn and soybean yield potential during the 30th annual Pro Farmer Crop Tour, set for August 22-25. The tour is an August ritual covering seven Midwestern states and capturing the attention of the industry and media. Observations and results will be shared nightly at in-person events throughout the tour routes and live-streamed online. Registration is required to attend nightly meetings and to access live-streamed results each night.
kiwaradio.com

Invasive Plant That Can Inhibit Navigation Found In 5 Northwest Iowa lakes

Northwest, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has found an invasive plant called Eurasian watermilfoil in five northwest Iowa lakes. Eurasian watermilfoil can grow up to 20 feet tall, spreads rapidly and crowds out native plants that grow underwater. Mike Hawkins of the Iowa DNR says the plant was first found in Lost Island Lake on August 1st.
kiwaradio.com

Floriculture at Iowa State Fair continues strong showing

IARN — Livestock is the first thing most people think of when they think of the Iowa State Fair, but it’s more than just cows and pigs. The are plenty of opportunities to show other agricultural products, and there’s no better place to see that than the floriculture show. Starting bright and early on the first day of the fair, FFA members from around the state bring in the best flowers from their gardens. Floriculture Superintendent Alan Spencer said the show gives kids an opportunity to show off the other side of agriculture.
kiwaradio.com

Christie Returns To Iowa, Mulling 2024 Presidential Run

Fort Dodge, Iowa — Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has returned to the Iowa campaign trail to headline a fundraiser for Senator Chuck Grassley. But Christie — who ran for president in 2020 — may be back soon as a 2024 presidential candidate. Christie suggests that...
kiwaradio.com

Kansas Man Faces Felony, Misdemeanor Drug Charges After Arrest At Casino

Larchwood, Iowa — A Kansas man faces a felony drug charge after being arrested in the Grand Falls Casino parking lot near Larchwood late on Monday, August 8th, 2022. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, one of their deputies arrested 42-year-old William Versailles of Oberlin, Kansas. According to the criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court, the deputy made contact with Versailles as he entered his vehicle. The deputy says Versailles had drug paraphernalia in plain view and within his control. A strong odor of a controlled substance was also detected coming from his vehicle, says the deputy. He says that a search of Versailles’s vehicle revealed additional drugs and drug paraphernalia, and that multiple devices used to consume marijuana and methamphetamine were found. A total of approximately 11 grams of methamphetamine was found between two bags and approximately 38 grams of marijuana was found between six bags and one plastic container.
