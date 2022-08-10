Read full article on original website
EBR Schools to host “State of the Schools” address featuring Superintendent
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System will host the “State of the Schools” address on Wednesday, Aug. 10 featuring Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse. According to school officials, Narcisse will provide information about this school year’s state of affairs, updates on district initiatives,...
Elementary school shuts down Friday due to 'several' COVID cases
BATON ROUGE - An East Baton Rouge elementary school was shut down Friday, less than a week after its first day of classes, out of "an abundance of caution" due to several COVID cases on campus. Wedgewood Elementary was closed Friday and will continue with online learning for the day,...
Elementary school in BR going with remote learning on Friday after surge of COVID-19 cases
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – COVID-19 strikes again! The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is announcing the closing one of their schools after the discovery of “several positive COVID-19 cases.”. Wedgewood Elementary is moving to remote learning on Friday, April 12. Learning for students will take place...
Damaged in 2016 flood, Denham Springs school debuts renovated campus
DENHAM SPRINGS - High-fives, big smiles and a little bit of partying helped ring in the new school year at Southside Junior High and Southside Elementary. "I'm just excited to walk the halls today and just watch them walk around mesmerized," said Wes Patin, principal at Southside Junior High. Both...
Schools still suffering from teacher shortages, instructional coaches return to EBR classrooms
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Monday was the first day of school for several school systems across the area. Although the first day of school is seen as a fresh start, teacher shortages continue to plague many districts this 2022-2023 school year. “We are still seeing an uptick in...
Teachers and students return to class in Ascension Parish
GONZALES, La (BRPROUD) ––– The halls of Pecan Grove Primary were packed again with children ready to start the new year as summer break officially ends. Pecan Grove Principal, Amy Champagne, says they are adding roughly 200 more students this year and five more teachers to support the growing parish.
Students begin moving in at Southern University
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– Thousands of students are making their way to Southern University’s campus to move into their dorms ahead of the start of the semester. “We’ve been preparing all summer for moving in for our freshman students, and we’re happy that they’re back,” said the Director of Residental Life at Southern University, Tracie Abraham.
Seeing Double: Acadiana identical twin teachers making big impact on social media
Identical twin sisters Morgan Mercado and Taylor Wallace are making a big impact in Acadiana.
Parents say EBR transportation system had a bumpy ride for the first few days of school
BATON ROUGE- It's been a bumpy ride to and from school for some kids as districts fight a work force shortage, with complaints from parents about buses running late, some way too early or others loaded with the wrong group of kids. In East Baton Rouge Parish, a sign at...
Livingston Parish Schools among state's best for academic achievement
LIVINGSTON, La. – Livingston Parish Public Schools ranks among the Top 10 public-school districts in Louisiana for the percentage of students in grades 3-12 who scored Mastery or Advanced on the state’s accountability exams, the Louisiana Department of Education announced. The state’s 2021-2022 report on LEAP scores showed...
Drusilla Lane Lake Urgent Care to change locations
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of Baton Rouge’s Lake Urgent Care After Hours clinics is relocating after two decades. The Drusilla Lane Lake Urgent Care and Total Occupational Medicine are moving further north on Drusilla Lane to a bigger space, past the Rouses Supermarket and Raising Canes. The development will be across the street from Plantation Tire Pro at the corner of Drusilla Lane and Interline. The target opening date is scheduled for Dec. 2022.
Mario Migliacio looks ahead to work on Iberville Parish School Board
Mario Migliacio had never run in an election before qualifying started for the Iberville Parish School Board race. After qualifying ended, he still won’t run for an election. Migliacio went unopposed in the recent qualifying period for the District E seat currently held by Polly Higdon. Higdon opted to...
APSO to take over jail operations in agreement with parish government
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office has entered an agreement with the parish government to take over jail operations and maintenance. Ascension Parish Government officials said the sheriff’s office is capable of handling the jail’s maintenance as it already staffs the facility.
An inside look at West Baton Rouge School System ahead of the school year
BRUSLY - As school started Monday, Brusly Superintendent David Corona and Principal Walt Lemoine made returns to their offices. With Wes Watts leaving the school system, Corona came out of retirement to serve as interim superintendent for the next 10 months. He says he'll spend that time creating stronger foundations for the next superintendent appointed.
Bishop Michael Duca takes part in school blessing ceremony at Franciscan High School
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Franciscan High School took a moment to mark the beginning of the school year on Tuesday morning. A school blessing ceremony was held on the grounds at 8 a.m. That included a blessing of the school by Bishop Michael G. Duca. Along with the...
Mayor Broome 'disappointed' after Metro Council approves majority white voting maps
BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday, the Metro Council approved a voting map for East Baton Rouge Parish that will likely not change majority-minority parties. The Baton Rogue NAACP voiced concern before the vote, citing census results from 2020 that show the majority of Baton Rouge is Black and the current voting maps do not take into account the demographic of the parish.
Livingston Parish just introduced its first rural zoning map. What does that mean?
The Livingston Parish Council on Thursday introduced its first zoning map for a rural area, where many residents have traditionally opposed any regulations on how they can use their properties. But at least one council member says the map will pave the way for “good growth.”. Although the Parish...
Some Ponchatoula homeowners flooding because of deficient drainage
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The rain over the past week has some homeowners in Ponchatoula worried after they say attempts to get the parish to fix their drainage have gone unanswered for over a year. “We’re in a flood zone X. We didn’t believe that we needed flood insurance. We’re...
Businesses, residents happy the city-parish is cleaning drainage channels to address flooding
BATON ROUGE - Heavy rain and clogged canals have plenty of Baton Rouge homeowners worried about flooding. People living and working near Claycut Bayou are relieved the city-parish is cleaning out the waterway. “I mean, we had to call customers and let them know that their cars got flooded, and...
Republic out as TR Waste Solutions to receive parish garbage contract
A near unanimous Finance Committee of Ascension’s Council recommended TR Waste Solutions to receive the parish’s garbage business on Monday, eschewing the current provider’s proposal even though it was approximately $600/month less than the prevailing offer. The winning proposal came in at $8,744 per month compared to Republic Services’ $8,139. The cost difference was insufficient to accept continued “lousy service.”
