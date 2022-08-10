ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

wbrz.com

Elementary school shuts down Friday due to 'several' COVID cases

BATON ROUGE - An East Baton Rouge elementary school was shut down Friday, less than a week after its first day of classes, out of "an abundance of caution" due to several COVID cases on campus. Wedgewood Elementary was closed Friday and will continue with online learning for the day,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Teachers and students return to class in Ascension Parish

GONZALES, La (BRPROUD) ––– The halls of Pecan Grove Primary were packed again with children ready to start the new year as summer break officially ends. Pecan Grove Principal, Amy Champagne, says they are adding roughly 200 more students this year and five more teachers to support the growing parish.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Students begin moving in at Southern University

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– Thousands of students are making their way to Southern University’s campus to move into their dorms ahead of the start of the semester. “We’ve been preparing all summer for moving in for our freshman students, and we’re happy that they’re back,” said the Director of Residental Life at Southern University, Tracie Abraham.
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

Livingston Parish Schools among state's best for academic achievement

LIVINGSTON, La. – Livingston Parish Public Schools ranks among the Top 10 public-school districts in Louisiana for the percentage of students in grades 3-12 who scored Mastery or Advanced on the state’s accountability exams, the Louisiana Department of Education announced. The state’s 2021-2022 report on LEAP scores showed...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Drusilla Lane Lake Urgent Care to change locations

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One of Baton Rouge’s Lake Urgent Care After Hours clinics is relocating after two decades. The Drusilla Lane Lake Urgent Care and Total Occupational Medicine are moving further north on Drusilla Lane to a bigger space, past the Rouses Supermarket and Raising Canes. The development will be across the street from Plantation Tire Pro at the corner of Drusilla Lane and Interline. The target opening date is scheduled for Dec. 2022.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

An inside look at West Baton Rouge School System ahead of the school year

BRUSLY - As school started Monday, Brusly Superintendent David Corona and Principal Walt Lemoine made returns to their offices. With Wes Watts leaving the school system, Corona came out of retirement to serve as interim superintendent for the next 10 months. He says he'll spend that time creating stronger foundations for the next superintendent appointed.
BRUSLY, LA
wbrz.com

Mayor Broome 'disappointed' after Metro Council approves majority white voting maps

BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday, the Metro Council approved a voting map for East Baton Rouge Parish that will likely not change majority-minority parties. The Baton Rogue NAACP voiced concern before the vote, citing census results from 2020 that show the majority of Baton Rouge is Black and the current voting maps do not take into account the demographic of the parish.
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Republic out as TR Waste Solutions to receive parish garbage contract

A near unanimous Finance Committee of Ascension’s Council recommended TR Waste Solutions to receive the parish’s garbage business on Monday, eschewing the current provider’s proposal even though it was approximately $600/month less than the prevailing offer. The winning proposal came in at $8,744 per month compared to Republic Services’ $8,139. The cost difference was insufficient to accept continued “lousy service.”
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

