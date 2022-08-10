ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

FOX8 News

Man on motorcycle dies after crash in Winston-Salem at intersection of Peters Creek Parkway, Ethel Drive, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man on a motorcycle died after a crash at the intersection of Peters Creek Parkway and Ethel Drive on Wednesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 6:16 pm officers with the WSPD responded to a reported vehicle crash at the intersection of Peters Creek Parkway and […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Guilford County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Guilford County, NC
WSOC Charlotte

2 in custody after multi-county chase left deputy hurt, Stanly County sheriff says

CHARLOTTE — Two people have been taken into custody and a deputy is hurt following a chase in a stolen car across three counties, authorities said. On Thursday morning, Channel 9 learned of a police chase that started in Charlotte. Then, around 11 a.m., Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over a scene in Harrisburg, where a Cabarrus County deputy’s patrol car could be seen crashed into a tree on Rocky River Road. The deputy was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.
STANLY COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man dead after hit-and-run on I-73 in Greensboro

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Troopers said a man died after a hit-and-run crash on I-73 near Groometown Road in Greensboro early Wednesday morning. They identified the victim as 63-year-old Terry Joe Simmons of Greensboro. It happened just before 3 a.m. on the southbound off-ramp. Officials said the man was...
GREENSBORO, NC
chathamstartribune.com

Semora man under $10 million bond after shooting Caswell deputy

A Semora Township man is under a $10 million bond after wounding a Caswell County Deputy on Aug. 10. On Wednesday morning around 9 a.m., two Caswell County Deputies were answering a domestic violence call on Paradise Lane in Semora N.C. when the suspect opened fire, wounding one of the deputies when he was shot multiple times. Following the shots, the suspect barricaded himself inside his home.
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Durham police investigating series of unsolved bank robberies

Durham police investigating series of unsolved bank robberies. Durham Police investigators are seeking public assistance in identifying the suspect in four unsolved bank robberies which are believed to be related. The first robbery occurred in October 2021, and the most recent occurred this past July.
DURHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Apartment fire in Winston-Salem complex Wednesday night

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a fire at Plaza West Apartments around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers said they found the building clouded with smoke, then fire crews arrived. Officers stood by to assist with scene security and crowd control. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

I-85 North crash closes two lanes in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The two left lanes of Interstate 85 North were closed following a crash early Thursday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 153, near Exit 153 for NC-119. The closure began at 12:29 p.m. and lasted until 2:03 p.m. The anticipated impact […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

‘Viable’ pipe bombs found in Randolph County, sheriff’s office says

RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been identified after a citizen uncovered multiple pipe bombs in Randolph County. According to the sheriff’s office, on Tuesday around 3 p.m., a citizen contacted Randolph County Sheriff’s Office communications because they thought they had located pipe bombs. The sheriff’s office responded to Providence Church Road in Randleman. […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
My Fox 8

Person riding moped airlifted to hospital after crash in Graham, police say

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person riding a moped was airlifted to the hospital after a crash on NC Hwy 54, according to a Graham Police Department news release. At 10:43 a.m., Graham officers and firefighters responded to East Harden Street on NC Hwy 54 at Pravas Lane near I-40 when they were told about a crash involving a moped.
GRAHAM, NC
WRAL

Large police presence in Caswell County neighborhood

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Sky5 is flying over an active police scene in Semora, which is in Caswell County, north of Wake County. Dozens of police officers and first responders were seen lined up in a remote area of Caswell County.
CASWELL COUNTY, NC

