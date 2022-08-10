Read full article on original website
Victim identified in fatal I-73 hit and run, search ongoing for suspect car
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A person is dead after a fatal hit and run in Guilford County. Two lanes on I-73 southbound at the Groometown Road exit, near I-85, were closed as troopers were on the scene. Investigators say that Terry Joe Simmons, 63, of Greensboro, was walking southbound on I-73 when they were […]
Deputy shot and injured armed suspect in Asheboro, sheriff's office says
A Randolph County deputy shot and injured an armed man Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said. The sheriff’s department said they went to a home in Asheboro for a welfare check at about 5 p.m. when a man armed with a gun ran from deputies. The department has not...
Winston-Salem police investigating after gunshot victim dropped off at area hospital
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound in Winston-Salem. According to police, they were called to a local hospital around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday after a gunshot wound victim was dropped off. Officers determined that the shooting happened at the intersection of Old Greensboro Road and Barbara Jane […]
Man on motorcycle dies after crash in Winston-Salem at intersection of Peters Creek Parkway, Ethel Drive, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man on a motorcycle died after a crash at the intersection of Peters Creek Parkway and Ethel Drive on Wednesday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 6:16 pm officers with the WSPD responded to a reported vehicle crash at the intersection of Peters Creek Parkway and […]
2 in custody after multi-county chase left deputy hurt, Stanly County sheriff says
CHARLOTTE — Two people have been taken into custody and a deputy is hurt following a chase in a stolen car across three counties, authorities said. On Thursday morning, Channel 9 learned of a police chase that started in Charlotte. Then, around 11 a.m., Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over a scene in Harrisburg, where a Cabarrus County deputy’s patrol car could be seen crashed into a tree on Rocky River Road. The deputy was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.
Driver charged in boat crash that left 3 injured at High Rock Lake
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man is facing charges after three people were hospitalized following a boat crash on High Rock Lake. Officials with the NC Wildlife Commission said Adam Walker, the operator of the bass boat, was charged with reckless boat operation. It happened Saturday around 2 p.m....
Mother, 5-year-old son dead after tractor-trailer hauling timber overturns, car crashes in Surry County, family says
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A mother and her son are dead after a crash in Surry County, according to the family. Just before 6 a.m., NC Highway Patrol responded to a crash on US 601 near Chandler Road in Surry County. According to troopers, a tractor-trailer carrying a load of timber overturned on its […]
Man dead after hit-and-run on I-73 in Greensboro
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Troopers said a man died after a hit-and-run crash on I-73 near Groometown Road in Greensboro early Wednesday morning. They identified the victim as 63-year-old Terry Joe Simmons of Greensboro. It happened just before 3 a.m. on the southbound off-ramp. Officials said the man was...
Semora man under $10 million bond after shooting Caswell deputy
A Semora Township man is under a $10 million bond after wounding a Caswell County Deputy on Aug. 10. On Wednesday morning around 9 a.m., two Caswell County Deputies were answering a domestic violence call on Paradise Lane in Semora N.C. when the suspect opened fire, wounding one of the deputies when he was shot multiple times. Following the shots, the suspect barricaded himself inside his home.
Durham police investigating series of unsolved bank robberies
Durham police investigating series of unsolved bank robberies. Durham Police investigators are seeking public assistance in identifying the suspect in four unsolved bank robberies which are believed to be related. The first robbery occurred in October 2021, and the most recent occurred this past July.
I-40 crash shuts down the ramp for South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The ramp for South Elm-Eugene Street was closed following a crash late Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation The crash occurred on Interstate 40 South at Mile Marker 221, near the ramp for Exit 221 for South Elm-Eugene Street. The closure began at 11:08 a.m. and lasted […]
Apartment fire in Winston-Salem complex Wednesday night
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a fire at Plaza West Apartments around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officers said they found the building clouded with smoke, then fire crews arrived. Officers stood by to assist with scene security and crowd control. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information...
I-85 North crash closes two lanes in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The two left lanes of Interstate 85 North were closed following a crash early Thursday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 153, near Exit 153 for NC-119. The closure began at 12:29 p.m. and lasted until 2:03 p.m. The anticipated impact […]
‘Viable’ pipe bombs found in Randolph County, sheriff’s office says
RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been identified after a citizen uncovered multiple pipe bombs in Randolph County. According to the sheriff’s office, on Tuesday around 3 p.m., a citizen contacted Randolph County Sheriff’s Office communications because they thought they had located pipe bombs. The sheriff’s office responded to Providence Church Road in Randleman. […]
Waughtown Street near Reynolds Park and Sprague Street closed in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash has led to a closed intersection in a busy area of Winston-Salem. According to Winston-Salem Police Department, all lanes in all directions of Waughtown Street are closed near Reynolds Park and Sprague Streets. Officials say that the roads are expected to be closed for around five hours. A vehicle […]
Person riding moped airlifted to hospital after crash in Graham, police say
GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A person riding a moped was airlifted to the hospital after a crash on NC Hwy 54, according to a Graham Police Department news release. At 10:43 a.m., Graham officers and firefighters responded to East Harden Street on NC Hwy 54 at Pravas Lane near I-40 when they were told about a crash involving a moped.
Large police presence in Caswell County neighborhood
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Sky5 is flying over an active police scene in Semora, which is in Caswell County, north of Wake County. Dozens of police officers and first responders were seen lined up in a remote area of Caswell County.
Greensboro man dies after crash at intersection of West Wendover Avenue, Norwalk Street, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man died over the weekend from injuries he sustained in a crash in Greensboro last month, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. On July 13 8:45 a.m., a crash happened at the intersection of West Wendover Avenue and Norwalk Street. Harvey Hartman, 24, of High Point, was driving […]
One person airlifted after motorcycle crash in Graham Tuesday morning
GRAHAM, N.C. — Graham fire crews responded to a motorcycle crash at the intersection of East Harden and West Exit 148 on-ramp. They found one person with serious injuries requiring helicopter transport. Graham Fire Department units on the scene helped ACEMS establish a landing zone for the helicopter transport....
No death penalty in case of wife accused of shooting, killing NC firefighter
SEAGROVE, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman accused of killing her husband, a firefighter in the Seagrove community, will not face the death penalty. Heather Auman is accused of shooting MJ Auman at the end of June. Deputies were called to a home on Ridge Road about an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound and Auman was taken […]
