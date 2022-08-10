ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Voice of America

Senegal President's Camp Keeps Absolute Majority in Parliament

Senegalese President Macky Sall's coalition narrowly won last month's legislative election, according to final results, but has kept its absolute majority in parliament thanks to a new alliance. The president's coalition, which includes his party Alliance for the Republic (APR) and other parties, won 82 seats of the national assembly's...
Voice of America

Anti-Government Protests Turn Deadly in Sierra Leone

Nairobi, Kenya — Authorities in Sierra Leone say at least 13 civilians and six police officers have been killed in clashes that broke out during anti-government protests. Anti-government protests erupted in Sierra Leone’s capital of Freetown and two other towns on Wednesday. In Freetown, protestors barricaded the streets,...
Voice of America

Somali President Urges Stability in Somaliland Amid Deadly Election Disputes

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali Federal government leaders have called upon the political leaders in Somaliland to maintain stability and resolve differences through dialogue. Recent protests and clashes in the breakaway region killed five people. In a short video released by the president’s office Friday night, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud called...
Voice of America

Security Concerns Bring China Closer to Taliban

ISLAMABAD — The severe isolation of Afghanistan since the Taliban captured the country's capital a year ago has provided China an opportunity to become a major player in the country. Beijing has joined the international community in urging Kabul's new rulers to implement reforms, such as forming an inclusive...
Voice of America

Guinea’s Military-appointed Government Dissolves Opposition Group

Dakar, senegal — Guinea’s military-appointed government this week announced the dissolution of the main opposition group, the National Front for the Defense of the Constitution, or FNDC. The decree Monday cited alleged violence and threats to national unity and peace. Critics and rights groups said the move threatened...
Voice of America

Egypt Approves New Ministers in Major Cabinet Reorganization

Cairo — The Egyptian parliament approved a major government reshuffle Saturday involving 13 ministerial changes. It was the largest change since current Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouli was appointed in 2018. None of the major cabinet posts, including the interior minister, foreign minister, finance minister or defense minister were affected.
Voice of America

Afghan Economic Crisis Worsens as Taliban Mark Anniversary

Washington — A year into the Taliban’s de facto government in Afghanistan, the war-torn country has experienced an economic crisis that has worsened the already dire humanitarian situation there. The economy collapsed after the Taliban seized power in August 2021 and the international community placed sanctions on the...
Voice of America

Sri Lanka's Ousted President Arrives in Thailand for Temporary Stay

Former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrived in Thailand on Thursday, according to three Reuters witnesses, as he seeks temporary shelter in a second Southeast Asian country after fleeing his island nation last month amid mass protests. Rajapaksa arrived at Bangkok's Don Muang airport on a chartered flight from Singapore...
Voice of America

First Humanitarian Food Aid Set to Leave Ukraine for Africa

A U.N.-chartered vessel being loaded with grain is set to transport the first shipment of humanitarian food from Ukraine to Africa. The vessel, which docked in Ukraine Friday, will carry 23,000 tons of grain bound for Ethiopia. It’s part of a U.N.-backed plan to move grain trapped by Russia’s war on Ukraine and to help relieve a global food crisis.
Voice of America

Protesters, Security Forces Clash in Somaliland; Three Reported Killed

Washington/Hargeisa — Clashes between opposition protesters and security forces in Somalia's breakaway Somaliland region have killed three people and injured nearly 90, security and medical sources said on Thursday. Hundreds of angry supporters of the Wadani and UCID opposition parties took to the streets in at least three major...
Voice of America

Liberia Reforms Discriminatory Gender Nationality Law

The U.N. refugee agency, UNHCR, praised Liberia for removing gender discrimination from its nationality law, granting women the same right as men to pass their nationality to their children. With the stroke of a pen, Liberian President George Weah amended the country’s Aliens and Nationality Law on August 5, removing...
Voice of America

North American Experts Help Revive Endangered Australian Indigenous Languages

SYDNEY — Native American language experts have been in Central Australia to try to save Indigenous languages from extinction. Only around 20 people speak Pertame Southern Arrernte, which originated near the city of Alice Springs in Central Australia. Government policies had tried to eradicate Indigenous languages until the 1970s.
Voice of America

Taliban Show 'No Commitment to Press Freedom'

Washington — One year after the Taliban seized power, Afghanistan's media face censorship, violence and economic hardship, with women’s voices largely silenced. As the anniversary of the takeover approaches, journalists and media freedom groups including Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) assessed the situation for the country’s once-vibrant media.
Voice of America

US Says China Used Pelosi's Taiwan Visit as Pretext to Alter Status Quo

U.S. Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said Friday that China "overreacted" to U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan and used it as a pretext to try to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait. The American response would be patient and effective, and the U.S. presence...
Voice of America

VOA Immigration Weekly Recap, August 7–13

Here is a look at immigration-related news around the U.S. this week. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com. Bipartisan legislation that would allow eligible Afghans to apply for lawful permanent residence in the United States was introduced in both chambers of Congress, days before the first anniversary of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan. The Afghan Adjustment Act, introduced Tuesday, would establish a path to U.S. citizenship for Afghans whose immigration status will be uncertain when their temporary humanitarian parole expires.
Voice of America

China Critical of Blinken's Africa Offensive

Johannesburg, South Africa — We're not in competition: That was the line from both the United States and China as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Africa this week, but analysts said the trip was indeed aimed at, among other things, countering Beijing's massive influence on the continent.
Voice of America

Myanmar’s Sanctions-Hit Junta Still Netting Vast Oil, Gas Profits

Bangkok — Vast oil and gas profits continue flowing to, and propping up, Myanmar’s military junta a year and a half into its bloody crackdown on nationwide resistance to the February 2021 coup, opposition and rights groups say. Joined by a growing number of U.S. lawmakers, they are...
Voice of America

More Foreign Delegations Welcome in Taiwan, Foreign Minister Tells VOA

TAIPEI — Taiwan’s foreign minister said Friday that additional foreign delegations are “more than welcome” in Taipei, insisting his government will not be deterred by China’s furious reaction to last week’s visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In an exclusive interview with VOA,...
