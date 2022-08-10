ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christina Ricci Wouldn’t Mind Losing the Emmy for ‘Yellowjackets’

By Victoria Koehl
 2 days ago

When fans think of actor Christina Ricci, they may still picture her as a young Wednesday. She feels bound to the character , and The Addams Family no doubt impacted her career. Since then, she has made a name for herself and has a successful career.

Nowadays, Ricci is getting critical praise for another role. She is up for an Emmy for her performance in Yellowjackets . However, the star has mentioned that she is OK if she loses.

Christina Ricci has an Emmy nomination for ‘Yellowjackets’

In Yellowjackets , Christina Ricci portrays the adult version of Misty. After surviving the wilderness, the character works as a nurse for older adults before reuniting with her former classmates. While she can appear friendly on the outside, she quickly proves to be terrifying.

Fans have enjoyed seeing Ricci pull off being a passive-aggressive outcast. The actor can make Misty’s voice sound sweet but display a sense of hostility underneath the surface. Ricci likely will continue showcasing how frightening her character can be in the second season.

While people wait for more episodes, they can watch one of their favorite Yellowjackets stars at the Emmy Awards. One of the nominees is none other than Ricci. She has the possibility of winning an award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Other nominees that Ricci is up against include Julia Garner, Sydney Sweeney, and Jung Ho-Yeon. Plenty of talented stars are in the category, but some fans hope Ricci wins. However, they will not know the results until September 12.

Ricci doesn’t mind not getting an Emmy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UkTry_0hBi2OJk00
Christina Ricci at ‘Yellowjackets’ FYC event | David Livingston/Getty Images

On the podcast Anna Faris is Unqualified , Christina Ricci discussed her experience with the Emmy nomination. The actor explained that the last award she received a nomination for was for the Screen Actors Guild years ago. As a result, she did not expect to have her name on the Emmy list of contenders.

While Ricci knew when the announcement would be, she missed it due to her baby teething. She explained, “And so finally I, like, brought my husband the baby at 7: 00 AM and was like, ‘Just take her. I have to sleep.’ And I just slept through it. He came up at 8:30 or 8:45 and was like, ‘Babe, you got nominated.'”

The conversation ventured into Ricci’s thoughts about winning. Unlike some actors, she does not mind losing an Emmy for her performance in Yellowjackets . In fact, she would prefer not to hear the host call her name.

“I hate public speaking so much that I would rather lose than have to give a speech. So literally, I’ve been in the audience and just been, like, ‘No, not me. Not me. Please not me,” Ricci stated.

Christina Ricci continued her successful career into adulthood

Christina Ricci began as a child star, and her most notable role is Wednesday in the film The Addams Family . She would return as the character in the sequel, which also became a success. Afterward, she joined other projects over the years before transitioning to adult roles.

Ricci once struggled to fit in since she did not view herself as the type to do rom-coms. She did not have the same mindset as other actors and wanted to take on different projects. Despite the difficulties, she managed to experience a resurgence in her career.

Now, Ricci has gained a considerable number of acting credits. Some of her works include The Good Wife and The Matrix Resurrections . She is currently on the cast list for the upcoming Netflix series Wednesday .

Additionally, Ricci has received nominations and wins for various awards. One nomination was for an Emmy in 2006. According to the Emmys website, she was up for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Grey’s Anatomy .

RELATED: Christina Ricci Traded a Hollywood Bungalow for a Brooklyn Townhouse

