Mariah Carey Shared a Touching Tribute to Olivia Newton-John

By Chris Malone
 2 days ago

Mariah Carey was just one of the many celebrities devastated by the death of singer and actor Olivia Newton-John . The “Dreamlover” singer grew up listening to Newton-John’s music, and quickly gained an appreciation for her as an artist.

Mariah Carey and Olivia Newton-John | Steve Azzara/Corbis via Getty Images

Mariah Carey looked up to Olivia Newton-John

Following Newton-John’s death from breast cancer in August 2022, Carey took to Instagram to share an outpouring of love for the late Grease star.

“I first fell in love with Olivia’s voice when I was a little girl and heard ‘I Honestly Love You.’ Songs like ‘Magic,’ ‘Suddenly,’ and ‘Have You Never Been Mellow’ showcased her beautiful airy tone and signature sound. And THEN there was GREASE . I was obsessed,” she said. “I dressed up as Bad Sandy for Halloween in 5th grade and thought I was everything.”

RELATED: Olivia Newton-John Could “Never Be at Peace” With the Mysterious Disappearance of Her Boyfriend

Mariah performed with Olivia in Australia

Carey went on to recount an experience she had on her Butterfly World Tour in 1998. She was down in Newton-John’s hometown of Melbourne, Australia when the Grease star joined Carey on stage for a special rendition of “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” Newton-John’s beloved song from the Grease movie.

“Years later, THE one and only Olivia Newton-John actually walked out onto my stage in Melbourne, Australia and we sang our hearts out together to ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You,'” Carey remembered. “This is a moment I will never ever forget.”

“I was also blessed to be in her presence on many other occasions and she was one of the kindest, most generous and lovely people I’ve ever met,” she concluded. “She will be missed. She will be remembered. She will be loved. Olivia, I honestly love you.”

RELATED: Olivia Newton-John Said She Didn’t Fear Death and Was ‘Looking Forward to It’

They’re both Grammy icons

Both Olivia Newton-John and Mariah Carey have enjoyed successful careers with several No. 1 hit singles and Grammy Awards to their name.

Newton-John’s first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart was none other than “I Honestly Love You.” The song also earned her a Grammy Award for Record of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. She won her first Grammy for Best Female Country Vocal Performance the year prior for her song “Let Me Be There.” Her other songs that went on to become No. 1 hits: “Magic,” “Have You Never Been Mellow,” “You’re the One That I Want,” and “Physical.”

Carey, meanwhile, boasts the second-most No. 1 singles of all time, behind The Beatles. She’s also earned five Grammy Awards over the years, while Newton-John earned four.

John Travolta shared his emotions

Newton-John’s Grease co-star John Travolta also shared his sorrow following the singer’s death on his Instagram .

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” he said. “Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!”

RELATED: Olivia Newton-John Admits ‘I Was Very Klutzy’ During the Filming of Iconic ‘Grease’ Dances

EW.com

Grease the Musical London cast dedicates show's run to Olivia Newton-John

The cast of Grease the Musical in London has dedicated the show's West End run to Olivia Newton-John in the wake of her death. The singer and actress, who famously played Sandy in the 1978 film version of the musical opposite John Travolta, died Monday at the age of 73. The following evening, Olivia Moore, who stars as Sandy in the show's current run, shared a touching tribute to the late performer.
CELEBRITIES
Florence Carmela

Olivia Newton-John's Legacy Lives On: From Pop Superstar To Philanthropist

Olivia Newton-John, the British-born Australian singer and actress whose angelic voice and girl-next-door wholesomeness and beauty made her one of the biggest pop stars of the '70s and early 80's. The four-time Grammy Award winner had several hit singles including; ''Have You Eve Been Mellow'', ''Hopelessly Devoted To You'', ''Magic'' and ''Physical''.
