Mariah Carey Shared a Touching Tribute to Olivia Newton-John

Mariah Carey was just one of the many celebrities devastated by the death of singer and actor Olivia Newton-John . The “Dreamlover” singer grew up listening to Newton-John’s music, and quickly gained an appreciation for her as an artist.

Mariah Carey and Olivia Newton-John | Steve Azzara/Corbis via Getty Images

Mariah Carey looked up to Olivia Newton-John

Following Newton-John’s death from breast cancer in August 2022, Carey took to Instagram to share an outpouring of love for the late Grease star.

“I first fell in love with Olivia’s voice when I was a little girl and heard ‘I Honestly Love You.’ Songs like ‘Magic,’ ‘Suddenly,’ and ‘Have You Never Been Mellow’ showcased her beautiful airy tone and signature sound. And THEN there was GREASE . I was obsessed,” she said. “I dressed up as Bad Sandy for Halloween in 5th grade and thought I was everything.”

Mariah performed with Olivia in Australia

Carey went on to recount an experience she had on her Butterfly World Tour in 1998. She was down in Newton-John’s hometown of Melbourne, Australia when the Grease star joined Carey on stage for a special rendition of “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” Newton-John’s beloved song from the Grease movie.

“Years later, THE one and only Olivia Newton-John actually walked out onto my stage in Melbourne, Australia and we sang our hearts out together to ‘Hopelessly Devoted To You,'” Carey remembered. “This is a moment I will never ever forget.”

“I was also blessed to be in her presence on many other occasions and she was one of the kindest, most generous and lovely people I’ve ever met,” she concluded. “She will be missed. She will be remembered. She will be loved. Olivia, I honestly love you.”

They’re both Grammy icons

Both Olivia Newton-John and Mariah Carey have enjoyed successful careers with several No. 1 hit singles and Grammy Awards to their name.

Newton-John’s first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart was none other than “I Honestly Love You.” The song also earned her a Grammy Award for Record of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. She won her first Grammy for Best Female Country Vocal Performance the year prior for her song “Let Me Be There.” Her other songs that went on to become No. 1 hits: “Magic,” “Have You Never Been Mellow,” “You’re the One That I Want,” and “Physical.”

Carey, meanwhile, boasts the second-most No. 1 singles of all time, behind The Beatles. She’s also earned five Grammy Awards over the years, while Newton-John earned four.

John Travolta shared his emotions

Newton-John’s Grease co-star John Travolta also shared his sorrow following the singer’s death on his Instagram .

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” he said. “Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!”

