ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, NC

MetLife doubles down on tech roles, plans to add 400 jobs at Cary campus

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X6i20_0hBi2H8f00

MetLife announced that the company's Global Technology and Operations (GTO) organization is hiring in the Research Triangle Park area of North Carolina.

MetLife opened its technology campus in Cary in 2015 and has a network of more than 2,600 employees. The company is hiring for 400 technology and customer service roles based in Cary by the end of 2022.

The roles they're hiring for will be a combination of some 100% virtual and some hybrid, however, all employees must reside in the Research Triangle area, according to the company.

MetLife has 2,600 employees in Cary and more than 2,700 across North Carolina. Cary is the global technology hub.

"They made a tremendous investment in our town and brought several thousand employees," Cary Chamber of Commerce president Mark Lawson said, adding more than 3,000 jobs were brought to Cary from existing companies expanding and new business recruitment.

"Xerox, we brought them here three years ago," Lawson said. "Cary has really planned well. The infrastructure is second to none. Wonderful roads, sidewalks, storm water, water sewer capabilities. Those are all things that developers think about and certainly corporations think about when they're looking to relocate or expand."

Lawson said more industries that are looking at Cary include technology firms, Clean Tech, Fintech, Life Science and Advanced Manufacturing and Health Care.

Governor Roy Cooper gave the following statement on Wednesday on MetLife's hiring:

"North Carolina is the best state for business, and we know that companies can find the talented workforce they need to thrive. I'm excited to see MetLife continue their commitment to our state and look forward to seeing them grow and succeed here."

Colton Lee, 21, who was born in Cary, is back in his hometown after living in Atlanta.

"There's definitely a lot of new opportunities popping up in the area, and it's been kind of cool to see it grow," Lee said.

Lee, who's working in Cary as a church youth minister, said he has a couple of friends in the tech industry that he's eager to see in North Carolina.

"I know that because of the job growth, there's going to be even more of my friends even coming down from college and moving to this area," Lee said.

Cary's growth comes as North Carolina is well positioned for the tech sector, according to NC TECH.

"A highly educated workforce, good pipeline of students, and existing workers who are seeking additional training and skills," president and CEO Brooks Raiford said. "And migration of talent from around the country that want to come here."

Raiford added those fundamentals don't go away quickly.

"One of the trends we see and the reporting that we do, is that not only have we had a strong recent past, we're positioned well for a strong, near-term future so that's encouraging," Raiford said.

For Lee, despite the increasing growth, he hopes it doesn't outpace itself.

"Where I grew up in Atlanta, it kind of was in a similar phase but it blew up too fast, so my hope is that it kind of maintains the charm that is has right now as it continues to grow," Lee said.

"The excitement and passion we're seeing from our employees in Cary is undoubtedly a reflection of the innovative work we're doing here at MetLife as we live our company purpose by putting the customer at the center of everything we do," Bill Pappas said, who leads the GTO organization.

MetLife will be hosting a variety of hiring events, such as tech meetups, hackathons, community partnerships and the annual Triangle Tech X conference.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jocoreport.com

OPINION: Can House Bill 951 Keep Winter From Coming To North Carolina?

Winter is coming. I know it’s hard to fathom amid a hot, humid North Carolina summer, but it is. Across from our beautiful beaches, The Economist predicts “Europe’s Winter of Discontent.”. Disastrous public policies that increase dependence on unreliable energy sources and hostile foreign regimes have put...
POLITICS
tornadopix.com

KB Home announces the grand opening of Timberleaf, a new home community in Durham, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina – (work wire) – KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Timberleaf, a new single-family home community in Durham. Timberleaf is conveniently located near Interstate 85 off Ferrell Road for easy commute to Duke Regional Hospital, Duke University, and The Research Triangle, one of the nation’s premier high-tech research and development parks. The community is close to The Streets at Southpoint, Brier Creek Commons, and the Durham Center for the Performing Arts for a variety of shopping, dining, and entertainment. Residents will also enjoy the community’s proximity to Lake Falls and the Inno River State Park for outdoor recreation.
DURHAM, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

North Carolina Representative Adams tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- U.S. Rep. Alma Adams, D-N.C., announced on Sunday that she's tested positive for COVID-19. Adams, who represents the 12th Congressional District, said in a news release that she tested positive Sunday morning and has mild symptoms. Adams, who said she has received four COVID-19 vaccine doses, placed herself in quarantine and is resting.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Cary, NC
Business
City
Cary, NC
jocoreport.com

Old North State Food Hall Announces Vendor Lineup

SELMA – North Carolina commercial real estate development firm AdVenture Development, LLC, and operating partner Hospitality HQ (HHQ) are excited to announce the vendor list for Old North State Food Hall (ONSFH) at 67 JR Road off Interstate 95 at Exit 97 in Selma. A late summer opening is planned.
SELMA, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Lawson
Person
Roy Cooper
townandtourist.com

30 Best Romantic Getaways In North Carolina (Hotels, Lodges, & More)

North Carolina is a Southeastern state known for its mild weather and world-class attractions. Bordered by the Atlantic Ocean, it is home to several beaches, mountains, and forests. This beautiful destination is ideal for a romantic getaway any time of the year. North Carolina is the perfect choice for a...
TRAVEL
thefabricator.com

Forza X1 to open plant in North Carolina

Forza X1 Inc., a builder of electric-powered boats, will invest $10.5 million to establish a new manufacturing plant in Marion, N.C. The project is expected to create 170 jobs. Forza X1 and its parent company, Twin Vee PowerCats Co., are independent marine manufacturers based in Fort Pierce, Fla. Forza X1...
MARION, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metlife#Clean Tech#Fintech#Wedne
wraltechwire.com

Layoffs to hit 200+ workers in Johnston, Pitt Counties

RALEIGH – More than 200 workers are going to lose their jobs in Johnston and Pitt Counties, according to layoff notices filed with the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Two actions affect workers at Aramark. The others will be idled by the closure of a healthcare facility in Greenville.
PITT COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

11 Breathtaking Places to Enjoy This Fall in North Carolina

Are you ready for the fall season as much as me? North Carolina is one of the most beautiful places to visit during the fall season. You have mountains, city views, beaches, and so much more to enjoy. We are one of the most beautiful states in the country and have so much to offer during every season.
TRAVEL
WRAL

Restaurant Ratings: Hardee's, Wing Stop, Lonerider at Five Points

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Restaurant Ratings: Hardee's, Wing Stop, Lonerider at Five Points. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for Hardee's in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
carolinajournal.com

Locke’s Terry Stoops analyzes proposal to restructure N.C. teacher pay

Dr. Terry Stoops, director of the Center for Effective Education at the John Locke Foundation, discusses a proposal to change the way North Carolina pays public school teachers. Stoops offered these comments during the Aug. 11, 2012, edition of Spectrum News 1’s “Capital Tonight.”
EDUCATION
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
67K+
Followers
9K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy