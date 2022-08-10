Read full article on original website
Related
WTVC
Tennessee woman killed 25-years-ago identified, TBI asks for public's help
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is asking for help regarding a 25-year-old murder now that the victim in the case has been identified as a Knox County woman. The TBI reports in 1996, the agency assisted the Grainer County Sheriff's Office investigate the finding of human remains in...
WTVC
Repeat animal cruelty suspect, girlfriend arrested following seizure of 36 animals
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A Rhode Island man and his girlfriend were arrested and charged with three counts of unnecessary cruelty to animals, according to authorities. Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals on Thursday said 21-year-old Scott Ellis and his girlfriend, Danielle Lefrancois, 22, were arrested on Aug. 1.
WTVC
New Tennessee law says 3rd graders can be held back if they don't pass state reading test
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Thousands of third graders across Tennessee are at risk of getting held back this school year because of a new law. That law says students will need to repeat the third grade if they do not pass the state reading test at the end of the year. It passed in 2021 as part of the state’s effort to reverse pandemic learning loss, but this is the first year it is being implemented.
WTVC
TWRA will pay Tennessee landowners up to $4k to lease fields for 2022 dove season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) announced it is seeking fields to lease for the upcoming 2022 dove season that begins on Thursday, September 1. TWRA says that landowners can earn up to $4,000 for providing a dove field for public hunting. The fields must...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVC
Great Smokies again requires visitors to wear masks inside all buildings
GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK (WLOS) — Once again, visitors of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park must wear masks inside all buildings, park leaders announced this week. The national park says the reinstated policy is consistent with guidance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for...
Comments / 0