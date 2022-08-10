ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

New Tennessee law says 3rd graders can be held back if they don't pass state reading test

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Thousands of third graders across Tennessee are at risk of getting held back this school year because of a new law. That law says students will need to repeat the third grade if they do not pass the state reading test at the end of the year. It passed in 2021 as part of the state’s effort to reverse pandemic learning loss, but this is the first year it is being implemented.
Great Smokies again requires visitors to wear masks inside all buildings

GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK (WLOS) — Once again, visitors of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park must wear masks inside all buildings, park leaders announced this week. The national park says the reinstated policy is consistent with guidance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for...
