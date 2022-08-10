ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

West Virginia lawmaker to become adviser to governor

By WV Daily News
 2 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Charleston-area lawmaker is stepping down from the West Virginia House of Delegates to become a senior adviser to Gov. Jim Justice.

Del. Larry Pack, a Republican from Kanawha County, announced Monday that he will withdraw his name from the November general election. He was set to run against Democratic Del. Kayla Young after the lawmakers were thrust together to compete in a newly created district.

The Kanawha County Republican Executive Committee will be responsible for choosing a candidate to take Pack’s spot on the ballot.

Pack, of Charleston, is a businessman who was first elected to the House of Delegates in 2020. He recently sold Stonerise, a network of 17 transitional and skilled nursing care centers, therapy, home health, and hospice care providers across West Virginia and southeast Ohio.

Prior to Stonerise, Larry owned and operated six other health care centers throughout West Virginia. He co-founded the accounting firm Pack Lambert & Burdette, which later merged with Suttle and Stalnaker, where he provided tax, accounting, and consulting services to various entities.

“I appreciate Speaker Hanshaw and my colleagues in the House of Delegates for their friendship and our service together,” Pack said in a statement. “I am thankful to the voters of House District 35, who gave me the honor of representing them in the House of Delegates. I will always work to make West Virginia shine in this new role and beyond.”

